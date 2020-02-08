STONEHAM – Their winning streak started back in late December with a win over Stoneham, and with the calendar now turning to February, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team was not about to see that streak come to an end in their rematch.
And with a dominating performance from start to finish, they made sure of it, rolling to a 50-34 win over the Spartans at Stoneham High School.
The win was the tenth on a row for the Wilmington, who improved to 10-3 on the season. More importantly, the win clinched a spot in the post season for the Wildcats, who are ranked 25th in the latest Boston Herald Top 25 Eastern Mass rankings (which includes all divisions).
The Wildcats were led by three outstanding performances on the night, with junior Kylie DuCharme leading the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while senior Jenna Tavanese chipped in with 12 points and junior Jenna Sweeney had ten points and six steals.
Wilmington led 17-8 after the first quarter and never looked back, leading 23-15 at the half and 41-24 at the end of three quarters.
"We played hard today. We came in with the purpose of qualifying for the tournament,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “It was on our minds that we needed this tenth win to get in, and the girls came out from the jump ball to the final buzzer and worked hard to get it."
Both teams struggled to find their range in the first few minutes of the game, with neither team scoring a field goal for the first two and a half minutes of the game. Wilmington did not hit their first shot from the field until DuCharme hit a three pointer with 5:05 left in the first quarter to give them a 4-2 lead.
That three-pointer seemed to light a spark, as it was the beginning of a 10-0 run for the Wildcats, with all of the points coming from DuCharme and Tavanese, giving Wilmington an 11-2 lead with 2:30 left in the quarter. A timeout by Stoneham righted the ship momentarily for the Spartans, but the Wildcats were soon at it again, with Tavanese setting up Sweeney for an easy basket underneath with just over a minute left in the quarter for a 15-7 lead.
The Wildcats wrapped up the quarter with DuCharme on the receiving end of a long pass for an easy hoop to make the score 17-8 after one.
The Wildcats did hit a bit of a cold stretch in the second quarter, scoring only six points in the frame, but they still held a comfortable eight point advantage at the hall, and things would only get better from there.
The Wildcats blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 18-7 in the frame. Stoneham actually scored the first two points of the quarter on a pair of free throws to close within 23-17, but from there Wilmington went on a 10-1 run, with all ten of the points scored by DuCharme, to take command, and never looked back.
DuCharme got the run started with an easy basket after a nice feed from Annie Wingate underneath with 7:00 left in the quarter. She kept it going with buckets from all over the floor, eventually making the score 33-18 with 4:42 left in the quarter.
After Stoneham scored four straight to close to within 33-22, Wilmington responded with a flurry of points, as DuCharme scored her 11th point of the quarter on a free throw, Senior Olivia Almeida connected on a jumper and Tavanese went end to end after a steal to make the score 38-22 with 2:05 left.
As much as the offensive explosion, particularly by DuCharme, was a difference maker in the game, Robinson was most impressed with her team’s defensive effort on the night.
“We have found our identity and we know that it starts on the defensive end for us,” Robinson said. “And if we can finish off those steals that we get off the press that gets us into our rhythm and that's when we are playing at our best."
The lead stretched to 41-24 in the closing seconds of the quarter on an old fashioned three-point play by Sweeney, and by then it was only a matter of what the final score would be for the Wildcats tenth straight win.
With contributions from Kayla Smith, Alyssa Morrison, Madison Grace, Kiara Nadeau and others in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats never let Stoneham get any closer, and in fact extended their lead to as many as 21 points before settling for the 16-point victory.
"Whenever I can get everybody into the game, that is the ultimate goal. Everybody works so hard at practice, so any time you can do that, it is great. They are a wonderful group of kids who have worked very hard, and I know they are going to keep working."
With the post season just around the corner, the Wildcats have their sights set on bigger and better things, but qualifying for the post season took care of one of their preseason goals and the Wildcats clinched their spot in impressive fashion, now having won ten games in a row after their 0-3 start.
Robinson was asked if she could have possibly seen her team having a 10-3 record at this point in the season after their 0-3 start. She revealed that her faith in her team had never wavered.
"Yes, in all honesty I did. And that is just because I know who these kids are,” Robinson said. “I knew 0-3 was not what our team was made of. I knew they expected more from themselves as well, so I am not surprised. I knew those kids have talent, have the work ethic and the determination."
‘CATS TOP STJ
Prior to the win over Stoneham, the Wildcats had rolled to a 40-19 win over non-league rival St. Joseph’s at Cushing Gymnasium last Wednesday night, for what at the time was their ninth straight win.
As evidenced by the final score, the Wildcats were led an outstanding defensive effort, but they also had their share of offensive stars as well, with DuCharme leading the way with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Olivia Almeida had seven. Almeida also chipped in on defense, with four steals, while Alyssa Morrison had five steals.
“We played well, and it was another game where we were able to get everybody in the game,” Robinson said.
PLAY FOR KAY FUNDRAISER
On Friday, January 24, the Wildcats hosted Wakefield in a Middlesex League battle at Cushing Gymnasium. On the court, the result was another win for the Wildcats, but of more importance that night, was the fundraising efforts of the Wildcats.
Wilmington designated the game as a “Play for Kay” Fundraiser. The Play for Kay Cancer Fund was created to honor the memory of Kay Yow, who was the coach of the North Carolina State Women’s Basketball team for 32 years, winning over 700 games in her illustrious career, making her one of only six Division 1 Women’s Basketball coaches in history to achieve 700 wins.
Yow passed away in 2009 after a long battle with breast cancer. She even won her 700th in 2007 after being forced to miss part of the season due to the progression of her breast cancer. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on Dec. 3, 2007, fulfilling Yow’s vision to support advanced research, extend the quality of life for those battling cancer, serve the underserved, and unite people.
Supporters of the Wildcats did their part to help this great cause by making donations online in the weeks leading up to the game, while on the night of the game the fundraising continued with a bake sale put on by the Wildcats Booster Club, as well as the sale of raffle tickets for some terrific prizes.
Overall the Wildcats raised $1,514.00, with all the proceeds from the bake sale and the raffle going directly to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
“Mrs. (Linda) DuCharme is our Booster Club President and she organized a fantastic bake sale,” Robinson said. “Our Parents Basketball Club did a great job, so we really want to thank them for all of their efforts.”
