BOSTON/WILMINGTON — Back in April of 2020, the Town Crier featured a handful of former high school and college athletes who went from competing in different sports to saving lives, working on the frontlines as doctors and nurses during the early and crazy first few months of last year's pandemic.
Among those heroes we featured was Jennifer Stewart, a nurse practitioner at Mass General Hospital. Now, 15 months after that article, she is back being a hero so to speak, as she is gearing up to run her first Boston Marathon, all the while raising money for Pediatric Cancer Research.
“Running the Boston Marathon has always been something I have wanted to do,” she said. “I started to fully enjoy running after high school when I no longer played organized sports. Running to raise funds for pediatric cancer was an obvious choice for me.
“As an oncology NP, my patients have either primary bone cancer or metastases to the bone that require surgical intervention. A portion of my patient population is pediatrics, so I work closely with children and their families who are fighting a cancer diagnosis. This cause is near and dear to my heart. I see what great work we do at MGH and raising money to go to cancer research is something I am very passionate about.”
Stewart was asked about her career/job and what she deals with on a daily basis.
“As a nurse practitioner, I work inpatient at Mass General. I specifically work in the Orthopaedic Oncology department. This is with patients of all ages who have primary bone cancer or metastatic disease that require surgical resection.
“I work in a team with orthopedic oncology surgeons to create and implement a surgical and medical plan to treat a patient's cancer. This includes pre-surgical optimization, pain management, infection management, intraoperative management, chemotherapy and radiation planning and cancer follow-up.
“Many of our patients are followed by our service throughout their treatment and we build very close relationships with our patients. We become their support system while they spend their time in the hospital. Patients come to MGH from all over the world to have surgery on our service and I am running for all of my patients to help research treatment and a cure.”
To do her part, help raise funds to hopefully help the eventual end of cancer, Stewart will have quite the challenge ahead of her, running her first marathon, which has been pushed back to October 11th, which gives her enough time to get the proper training before taking on the 26.2 mile trek and of course Heartbreak Hill.
“I am following a marathon training plan that increases my long runs every week,” she said. “I run four days a week with a short run, a speed run, an intermediate run and a long run. This is helping me build up my running stamina. I am training by myself and use Strava to track my runs. I typically run in the city and will run portions of the marathon route on my long runs.
She said that in a perfect world, she would like to finish within 4.5 hours, but honestly, the biggest goal is to cross the finish line, and raising as much funds as she can to help those in need.
“Running the Boston Marathon has always been on my bucket list,” she said. “It is a big challenge, but I am always up for one. Growing up as an athlete, I am used to dedicating myself to athletic endeavors. The training has been great so far and I am fully enjoying the process.
“The most rewarding thing is knowing that I am running for such a wonderful cause. Raising money for pediatric cancer research is so close to my heart as I work with cancer patients every day. Knowing that running these 26.2 miles and raising this money could put us one step closer to having a cancer free world is the most amazing and rewarding feeling.”
If you would like to learn more about Jennifer Stewart's challenge and to donate, you can log onto her fundraising website:
https://www.givengain.com/ap/jennifer-stewart-raising-funds-for-massachusetts-general-hospital-37606/.
In addition, there is a raffle fundraiser being held, for the same cause, supporting Pediatric Cancer Research and Mass General Hospital. The event will take place from July 15-August 12th. There will be over 40 great prizes, worth over $2,500. The tickets are $2 or $10 for ten tickets and there's other pricing options available. The drawing will take place on August 14th. You may go to: https://go.eventsgroovefundraising.com/pedicancer, to purchase tickets.
