WILMINGTON - The Wilmington High girls’ basketball team was sad to see its 13-game winning streak come to an end, Tuesday night at Torrice Gym, but the Lady Wildcats did their coach proud and displayed the drive and confidence that suggests the party is a long way from being over for this squad, despite the 66-59 loss.
While Wilmington was looking to extend its incredible winning streak, the Tanners were two wins away from a perfect season in the Middlesex League.
“We came in with confidence, which is something we struggled with against Woburn in the past couple years,” said Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson. “Which is good to see because we know we belong on this stage, and we are going to keep fighting.”
The No. 22 ranked Wildcats hung around in the first half with the help of great play from Olivia Almeida, who had two 3-point baskets and 10 points (15 overall), plus phenomenal free throw shooting, led by forward Kylie DuCharme (16 points, 10-for-14 free throws).
It was a good thing the shots from the charity stripe were dropping because Robinson does not like it when there are that many fouls called.
“There were a lot of fouls called and it’s tough to get into a flow when you have that type of officiating,” she said. “But when you hit free throws, it puts you in a good position.”
It was a five-point game at the half, 32-27, and still a five-point game in the third quarter (37-32) when No. 5 ranked Woburn went on an 8-0 run to take a 13-point lead, 45-32.
Right when it appeared the Tanners were wearing Wilmington out, the Wildcats dug in over the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters.
Guard Jenna Tavanese started the turnaround with 5-of-6 free throws and seven points down the stretch of the third quarter
“It says a lot about the girls on this team - they want it,” said Robinson. “That’s a great way to be at this time of year.”
It was a 10-point game in the fourth quarter when Wilmington went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to a single point, 55-54, with under four minutes to play.
The run began with a free throw from Jenna Sweeney, and continued with a sequence from Tavanese where she hit a three-pointer, stole the ball in the backcourt and went in for a layup, cutting the lead to four, 55-51, and prompting a Woburn timeout.
Sweeney then executed a basket-and-one, to make it a one-point game (55-54) with 3:20 to play.
The Wildcats missed out on a chance or two to take the lead before Woburn began to make some big shots down the stretch to retake control in the final minute. Treys from Carley Dangora and Megan Roderick put the final nails in the coffin.
“This was one of the top teams in the state we went up against tonight in Woburn, and we didn’t back down,” said Robinson. “That’s something to hang your hats on when you play them to the buzzer, but we fell just short.”
The Wildcats enjoyed a run that saw them go from 0-3 to a tournament-bound 13-4 squad, with three games to go.
“That was a nice ride,” said Robinson, of the 13-game winning streak. “You never want those things to come to an end, but we can’t see this as a setback. We have one day to get ready for Melrose and then we’ll try and start another winning streak.”
Burlington was able to beat Belmont, Tuesday night, which means the Lady Wildcats can win the Middlesex League Freedom division outright with a win at home against the Lady Red Raiders on Thursday night.
On Sunday and Monday, the team will compete in the St. Mary’s Tournament, first taking on defending Division state champion Pentucket Regional on Sunday at 2 pm, and then either Groton-Dunstable or Medfield on Monday.
Last Friday night, Wilmington defeated Watertown, 55-44. Tavanese led the way with 19 points and 6 assists, DuCharme ended with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks, Jenna Sweeney, Olivia Almeida and Alyssa Morrison combined for 18 points.
BOYS DROP TWO
The WHS Boys Basketball team was defeated by Watertown, 52-37 on Friday and then by Woburn, 56-45 on Tuesday night. The ‘Cats are now 2-15.
Wilmington will host Melrose on Thursday and then go to Triton Regional and St. Joe’s Prep on Wednesday. If Wilmington wins those final two games of the season, they will qualify for the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament under the Sullivan Rule.
