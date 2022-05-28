BURLINGTON – The day started off better than she or anyone could have expected, but then ended pretty miserably and no one could have expected that either.
In the first event of last Thursday night's Middlesex League Championship Track-and-Field Meet, Wilmington High senior Celia Kulis not only became the first female to jump at least 16 feet in the long jump in 21 years, but she kept progressing with her follow up attempts to where she broke the school's record, set 41 years ago.
After jumps of 16-6.50 and 16-11, Kulis surpassed the previous mark of 16-11.50, set by Margaret Mooney back in the 1981 season, with her mark of 17-3 on her third and final jump of her flight. That put Kulis in the finals and on the first attempt, her bested that previous mark by a half-inch, at 17-3.50, which was good for second place.
“I’m very proud of Celia here,” said Margaret (Mooney) Roy, through an email to the Crier. “She got to business with the task at hand and broke a long standing record. Congratulations! I know first hand what training and hard work was involved in breaking that record.”
Roy offered a little advice for all long jump competitors, not just Kulis.
“Get those steps down so you can focus on the launch and the jump. Use your biggest stride on the launch,” she said.
Kulis said part of the reason for the improved marks, was gaining more and more speed on the runway.
“I tried to at first. I do three kind of broad strides and then I try to gradually gain speed. I always pull back a little bit because I always want to make the board (and not foul),” she said. “Plus I always look down which is a big downfall of mine. Even the officials were telling me to stop looking down, but it's just a habit, so there's not much you can do.”
Later in the evening, she participated and won the trial heat of the 100-meter hurdles and towards the end of the race, she hurt her foot. She did comeback to compete in the finals, but the injury really took an effect as she barely got to the finish line, taking eighth.
It was at the end of the meet, after her injury, when she was asked about her first place in the long jump.
“Going into the long jump, I knew that I had my mark and I had jumped well here at the dual meet and I was just going to go for the school record as I was four inches off of it,” she said. “My first jump was 16-6.50 and I knew that was a good start, and at least I was making the board.
“It was hard because our assistant coach (Devin Langenfeld) was watching both the long jump and the boys in the triple jump so he was going back-and-forth. The Stoneham coach saw my jump and he actually helped me a lot, letting me know that I was on the board.
“The second jump I knew I was on the board, but I wanted to (improve) my energy and I just wanted to get fireworks (going) and just go off. That's what I did and I got 16-11. That felt great and it was just such joy. I was just so excited about that and it just lit up vibrations and vibes in me. So after that, I just said to myself, 'OK have fun in this last jump' and I got 17-3 (to break the school record) and that was so amazing.
“My whole goal this year was to break 16 feet so getting 17-3.50 (in the finals) was great, just a lot (further) than I ever have done.”
After that, Kulis went to the trials of the 100-meter hurdles and cruised to a first place finish in her heat with a time of 15.67 seconds and appeared to be on her way to a second straight league championship title, coming off last year's 15.83 time. As soon as she finished the trial heat, she was flexing her foot/ankle, which seemed to get worse as the night went on.
“Celia had the fastest time in the pre-lims of the hurdles before getting hurt. That time would have won the finals by more than half a second. She went to have her foot checked out on Friday and there is no fracture,” said head coach Joe Patrone, through email on Monday morning. “I gave her the weekend off and we will see how she feels at practice (this week).
“Celia in the long jump was absolutely phenomenal as she broke the old school record. In addition, she was able to clear 4-8 in the high jump before going off to the hurdles and that gave her eighth place.”
The eighth place in the hurdles hurt quite a bit, literally. She started off pretty strong but in the middle of the race, the pain just became too much.
“It's at the bottom of my ankle, the flex point,” she said. “The trainer said it's probably just the impact, or maybe I stretched ligaments. He said the worse thing I could do was run it off. I tried and I wanted to finish (the hurdles). I wasn't going to run (in the finals of the hurdles) and then I thought, 'what's the worse that I can do'?
“I knew that once I came out the blocks and if I was hurting, that I would stop. I (was fine) until I hit the fourth hurdle and then it just went downhill from there. I just wanted to finish at that point, and get across that finish line.”
While she hopes to be OK for this week's Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, which for her will take place Thursday with the pentathlon, while she will also get to do the 100-meter hurdles individually, Kulis knows years from now when she looks back, despite the injury, Thursday is a night she'll always remember.
“I didn't even think (the school record) was in me. At least I have something good to come out of tonight,” she said, still sporting a smile despite her pain.
