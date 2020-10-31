Beginning this week, the Town Crier is going to republish archived stories of Wilmington High School Fall Athletic teams – minus football – which had long state tournament runs and/or successes.
This week we will start the series off with none other than the WHS Golf team. We're actually combining four years into one story as the program simply was one of the top programs in the entire state during 1999-2002.
During those four years, the Wildcats finished with an overall league record of 60-4-4, which included going 53-0-3 the last three-plus years (winning last five matches in '99 and then 16-0-1 records in each of the next three years) and came away with four straight league titles, sharing the first one with Pentucket Regional.
In 1999, the 'Cats finished 12-4-1 and had that share league title. Wilmington went on to place third at the Division 3 North Sectionals, before taking sixth at the D3 State Meet held in Chatham. The team was led by Brian and David Velardo, Aaron and Jordan Ungvarsky, Jay Youngclaus and the team's only senior, Evan O'Neil.
Returning the entire line-up with the exception of one, the team put it all together in 2000 to bring home a state championship. At the time, it was the first true state championship for boys sports in the history of the high school as the '74 and '75 boys track teams captured Eastern Mass titles.
That season Wilmington finished 16-0-1 and were again crowned league champions. After that, the 'Cats finished third at the sectionals behind league foes North Reading and Lynnfield, before absolutely trouncing those same teams and the rest of the field at the D3 states held in West Boxford, finishing 13 strokes better than second place North Reading.
In 2014 that team which included Brian and David Velardo, Aaron and Jordan Ungvarsky, Jay Youngclaus, Kyle Burns, Mike Montalto, Jack Webb, Matt MacEachern, Doug Horan and Justin Strem.
“I don’t want to be too philosophical about this, but the way I like to look at a team to see if they were successful, is to ask if they lived up to expectations, and they certainly did,” said Wildcats coach Al Fessenden during the Hall of Fame story interview. “All six of the kids who played could have played at number one. That’s how strong they were.”
In that match, Brian Velardo led the way with a 75, while Youngclaus and Burns had stellar performances, both finishing with a 79. Aaron Ungvarsky (82), David Velardo (89) and Montalto (103) also competed and had strong efforts.
“The Velardo family and the Ungvarsky family really led the way for us and the other kids just fed off of it,” Fessenden said in 2014 “They saw what could happen if you put the time and effort in and the results for all of the kids were great.”
During the 2001 season, Wilmington extended its unbeaten streak to 39 matches at 37-0-2 with another 16-0-1 season and league championship title. The 'Cats went on to win the D3 North Championship title, before taking second place at the state meet, finishing seven strokes behind West Boylston, who also quite the advantage as the match was held at their home course of the Wachusett Country Club. Aaron Ungvarsky led the way with a 75 which was tied for third in the individual results with Burns behind him with a 77, good for forth. David Velardo finished with an 82, followed by Jordan Ungvarsky (84), Kevin Velardo (86) and Horan (88).
The dynasty went one more season into 2002 as the 'Cats finished with another 16-0-1 record and with another league title. At the D3 sectionals, the 'Cats were one stroke behind Wayland for the team title. Kevin Velardo tied for low medalist on the day shooting a 79 and was followed by brother David at 83 and then Jordan and Zach Ungvarsky with an 88 and 96.
Wilmington was again runner-up at the D3 states finishing ten strokes behind the winner Westwood. Kevin Velardo was second for the individual score out of all of the competitors with a 76 and was followed by David Velardo and Jordan Ungvarsky (81), Zach Ungvarsky (85), Horan (87) and Mike Hackett (96).
Other members of the teams during those four years include Jay Frongillo, Jay Surianello, Joe Dimare, Brian Frongillo, Alex Montalto, Scott Koneska and Kevin Neville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.