BEVERLY/READING – A year ago as a sophomore, Ethan Ryan took the Cape Ann League by storm when he was named All-Conference in three events, which included winning the league championship meet titles in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke.
As good as those accomplishments were, those moments weren't as special because the meet was virtual, so Ryan had to compete against himself, with no spectators cheering him on.
Last Saturday, the junior, who is also a first degree black belt in karate, again took part in the CAL Championship Swim Meet as a member of the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Boys Swim team.
This time he competed against other live opponents and came away with two more first places, again taking the same two events with times of 2:10.06 in the IM and 1:04.70 in the breaststroke.
“It was a lot better being able to have (live) competition. That was probably a reason why I dropped my time because you can see when (the swimmer next to you) is like a second away from you so I have to pick it up,” he said.
The amazing part of his repeat titles was the fact that in the 200-IM, he went from a time of 2:21.41 down to 2:10.06. Certainly over eleven seconds in one year is pretty remarkable. He said the reason for that drastic drop in time is not just because of the live competition, but because he quit club swimming, which is year-round.
“I was doing it throughout the summer and ever since last season and maybe in October, I decided to drop it. I just needed that healthy break. I was dropping time here and there, but once I took that healthy break, I came back and felt a lot better. I was more motivated so I think that's what really pushed me. In the long run, I think it was the right move,” he said.
Besides the time in the IM, he was just as happy with his performance in the breaststroke.
“I've been trying to get under 1:05 now for two years and I would always get stuck at 1:05 or 1:06. I don't know why, but it was this meet that I got it down to 1:04, so that was great,” he said.
Ever since he's joined the program, Ryan has been a big recruiter, helping to get up to as many as ten other boys on the team. Coach Sue Hunter said that's a terrific leader, who also includes everyone.
“He makes all of the kids who would normally be left out, be included. They have a great thing going,” she said.
Besides the two individual events, Ryan was also a part of two relay teams, the 200-medley which took second and the 400-free which took fourth.
“The only thing I don't like of his is the backstroke and we talk about that. (His other events) I don't know how he does it and I don't know how he's getting these times. In his mind, he can do these things which is just great,” said Hunter. “He's had some good competition with the 200-IM this year. Last year we had virtual meets so obviously he didn't have that kind of competition. This year he's had good competition, including last Saturday.”
Ryan will now be the only member of the team to advance to the D2 North Sectionals which will take place this weekend in Milford.
“I just want to drop my time. I really don't know much about the competition and how fast everyone will be, but I do know that it will be a competitive meet. It'll be my first competitive-competitive meet in a while because I quit club. I just want to drop my time and hopefully get a 1:04 again or lower,” he said.
While he continues to conquer those individual milestones in the pool, he has climbed the ladder at a rapid pace in the sport of karate, recently earning his black belt.
“When I young, I was timid and shy but once I started doing karate, I learned a lot from the character aspect and not just about self defense. (Karate is a) lot about character building,” he said. “Once I went (to karate), I started to gain more self confidence and just overall, I kept getting better. Eventually that helped me everywhere in my life with my confidence. I felt better here with swimming and there I also do a lot of physical activities so I just felt better all around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.