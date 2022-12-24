WOBURN — Exactly one year ago to the day, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s cooperative ice hockey team was grappling with a demoralizing 5-1 defeat in their season-opener to the Woburn Tanners. While the team recovered and eventually went on to a respectable playoff performance, the memory of that game lingered.
Last Saturday, in the second outing of this new season, Stoneham-Wilmington turned the tables on the Tanners, handing their host a decisive 5-1 defeat. Coupled with a hard fought season-opening 2-1 win over Belmont several days earlier, Stoneham-Wilmington is out of the gate at 2-0 overall, an encouraging achievement when compared with a winless 0-2 start least year.
“It’s a good way to start the season and it’s good to come out with these two wins,” said Coach John Lapiana. “While we still have lots of work to do in the weeks ahead, starting off at 2-0 is a nice place to be.”
Lapiana partly attributed some of the early success to a scheduling reversal from recent years. As he explained it, Stoneham-Wilmington would typically face teams from the Liberty side of the Middlesex League at the outset.
“Not to say that our side, the Middlesex Freedom, is any easier but in the past, we’ve started off with two or three games against the bigger division and we’ve always seemed to be starting in a hole,” explained Lapiana. “It’s usually January before we’re getting our feet underneath us.”
Facing Belmont in the opener last Wednesday, Stoneham-Wilmington yielded an “ugly” goal by Lily Duffy in the first period. According to Lapiana, the go-ahead goal should have been disallowed because it was directed behind S-W goalie Maddie Sainato off a high stick.
Midway through the third period, Stoneham junior forward Grace Tobias notched the first S-W tally of the season, backhanding home an equalizer off a rebound.
Belmont goalie Bridget Gray, who faced 21 S-W shots in all, proved no match for Stoneham senior forward Ava Krasco with minutes left in the contest.
“Their defenseman regained the puck in the neutral zone but then put her head down for a second,” said Lapiana, describing how the game-winner developed. “Ava Krasco came out, scooped the stick, took the puck in on a breakaway and slid it by their goalie.”
Facing Woburn at the O’Brien Rink on Saturday, the Stoneham-Wilmington skaters were off to a quick start, scoring a pair in the first frame, less than two minutes apart. With helpers from the Wilmington tandem of Emma Flynn and Katelin Halley, Wilmington senior captain Gabby Daniels put her team in front, beating netminder Cadence Pearce. Stoneham senior Gabriella Sacco soon made it 2-0, from Krasco and Wilmington’s Lily MacKenzie.
During the break, the S-W coaching staff preached the importance of the next goal and returning to the ice, it was Stoneham freshman Rose Bonner who obliged, with assists from Wilmington’s Ashley Mercier and Stoneham’s Sofia Romanowski.
The Stoneham-Wilmington offense was consistent and balanced, featuring five different goal scorers. In the third period, Halley drilled home her first of the season, from Daniels to put it out of reach and in the final minutes, Mercier scored off a feed from Krasco.
“I think we’re playing pretty good so far,” said MacKenzie, who led the team last year with 28-points. “We have a bunch of forwards – in the past, we haven’t had the numbers. Most teams only have two offensive lines but we have three quality lines. Today against Woburn wasn’t our best hockey. We could have beaten them by more but we won and that’s what matters.”
Woburn spoiled the shutout with a goal while skating on a second period man advantage but it took nothing away from yet another electrifying performance between the pipes by Sainato, who stopped upwards of thirty shots.
“Maddie Sainato was the player of the day,” said Lapiana. “She stoned them today – she was like a wall.”
Lapiana is understandably pleased with the offensive production at the outset but anticipates more as the season progresses, as well as further breakthrough of his young defense.
“We have goals from everybody involved and the blue line has yet to kick in,” the Coach explained. “Once they find their footing, I think we’re going to have some fun. There might be a little hesitation at this early stage but they’re a talented group and they’ll get it. We have lots of young people who are going to contribute, some now, but more in the future. It’s a nice surprise.”
Stoneham-Wilmington hosted Winchester on Wednesday night (results in after press time) and following a week-long holiday break, will travel to face North Quincy on December 27th at 3 p.m.
