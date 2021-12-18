BOSTON – Both the Wilmington High School girls and boys track teams competed in the small school division of the annual WinterFest Meet, a warm-up if you will for the upcoming season, held this past Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Starting with the girls, the 'Cats had individuals who combined for a first place, 5 second places, a third, 2 fourths, a fifth a sixth, and a ninth, and then on the relay team side was a first, third and fourth.
Also six members of the team qualified for the state meet in five events, which is remarkable considering this is the first competition of the season.
“Having the WinterFest was definitely a great way to start off the season. A small meet to get our racing legs and meet mentality back. It’s great to get a meet of this kind of atmosphere in before our first dual meet too instead of heading into Burlington fully rusted,” said girls head coach Brian Schell.
Senior Kaitlyn Doherty highlighted the meet as she was first in the 55-meter dash at 7.69 seconds and was also sixth in the long jump at 14-03. Her sister Alison competed in the same events taking fourth in the dash at 7.73 and 12th in the long jump at 13-02.
“Both girls had phenomenal preliminary rounds for the first meet of the season. Both of them had great starts and had huge leads and accelerated the whole race. Ali in the finals had the best start with great reaction out of the group coming out of the blocks and had the lead for about 30 meters,” described Schell. “Kaitlyn while coming out of the blocks in last had to catch the entire heat yet it was her strength I always talk about that powered her over the field and bested the field at the last stride.”
They both qualified for the state meet in the dash.
The third Doherty, Emily, was 24th in the 600-meters with a time of 2:11.86.
Senior Celia Kulis had a monster meet, as she was second in both the 55-meter hurdles (9.13) and high jump (4-10) and was also third in the long jump (15-05). Kulis qualified for the state meet in the hurdles, and also broke a school record with her time.
“First meet back and Celia looked strong all around again,” said Schell. “In the hurdles she had great races in both the prelims and finals. She is just a little high over the hurdles but over time during the season things will come back around. She was fairly consistent in the long jump as well as looking strong in the high jump. First meet back and her versatility is already showing again.”
The other seconds came from Amanda Broussard in the 300 with a state qualifying time of 43.75, Angie Zaykovskaya in the 600 with a state qualifying time of 1:48.92 and Shea Cushing in the 1,000 at 3:25.36.
Kayla Flynn was third in the high jump, also clearing 4-10, which qualified her for the state meet. She was also 15th in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.11 seconds. In the shot put, Sarah LaVita was fourth at 28-12.20 and was followed by Isabelle Puccio (17th, 23-04.50) and Lilly Rubin (28th, 20-05). Mollie Osgood was the third member to place in the high jump as she cleared 4-8, good enough for fifth place.
Also cracking the top ten included freshman Addy Hunt, who was 9th in the 600 at 1:54.68 and then Molly MacDonald, who was tenth in the 300 at 46.33, as was Emily Grace but in the 600 at 1:56.17.
Two other athletes competed in two events each. Sofia Pitzen was 17th in the 600 at 2:01.12 and 35th in the shot put at 18-10 and then Mia Stryhalaleck was 25th in both the 600 (2:13.54) and long jump (11-01).
In the other running events, Madi Mulas (30th at 48.73), Nokomis Bramantecohen (43rd at 49.69), Gabby Fitzgibbons (73rd at 53.90) and Abigail Mitchell (90th at 58.56) competed in the 300. Then in the 1,000, it was Mallory Brown 11th at 3:43.81, Olivia Erler 13th at 3:45.08 and Hannah Bryson 17th at 6:17.83.
“The distance crew in particular looked solid having come off the cross country season and needed their racing legs back,” said Schell. “They all ran shorter races than their primary events to work on getting that initial speed that is going to be needed compared to cross country. Otherwise, overall the meet was great. We had many personal records and solid performances in every event.”
For the three relay teams, the 4x400 was first at 4:25.37, the 4x200 team was third at 1:55.55, the 4x800 was fourth at 11:09.01.
The 4x400 team consisted of Emily Grace, Broussard, Addy Hunt and Zaykovskaya. The 4x200 team was Madi Mulas, Ali Doherty, Bramantecohen and Kaitlyn Doherty. And finally the 4x800 team was Cushing, Bryson, Erler and Brown.
Finally, Ava Kennedy was 34th in the shot put throwing 18-11.75.
On the boys side, the top performances came from Jack Melanson (shot put, 36-11) and Luka Smiljic (high jump, 5-4), who both finished in sixth place. Also cracking the top ten included Sean Patrone, who was tied for eighth in the high jump at 5-0, Jeandre Abel, who was ninth in the 300 at 39.49 and Jonathan Magliozzi, who finished tenth in the long jump at 17-07.
The relay teams were very successful with the 4x400 team taking third at 3:59.48 and both the 4x200 and 4x800 teams taking fifth with times of 1:42.70 and 9:34.70.
In addition to the high jump, Patrone was also 63rd in the 300 at 51.15. Others who competed in two events included senior captain John Ware, who was 13th in the 55-meter hurdles (9.29) and 1th in the shot put (34-08.50) and Noah Carriere, who was 15th in the 55-meter dash (7.38) and 22nd in the long jump (16-06).
In the three other running events, the 600, 1,000 and mile, Wilmington had a total of 12 kids compete. In the 600, it was Nick Atwater (13th at 1:36.66), Evan Shackelford (20th at 1:39.74), Matt Steinmetz (24th at 1:41.84) and Brayden Gorski (37th at 1:50.53). In the 1K, Michael Dynan was 30th at 3:42.30 and was followed by Luke Cardin (41st at 4:06.94) and Eric Packer (42nd at 4:09.95).
Then in the mile, Thomas Burns was 23rd at 5:13.37 and was followed by Ethan Kennedy (25th at 5:13.79), Owen Mitchell (30th at 5:20.79), Roman Moretti (31st at 5:21.37) and Christian Niceforo (51st at 5:50.54).
Finally in the last two events, the long jump featured Cooper Loisel, who was 24th at 16-01.50 and John McNamara, who was 28th at 15-10 and then in the shot put, John Spencer was 11th at 35-04.50, with Braden Huddleston (18th, 32-06.50), Liam Lydon (21st, 30-08.50), Michael Money (34th, 27-11) and Connor Crane (53rd, 19-04).
