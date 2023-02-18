STONEHAM/WILMINGTON – After each little or longer break that she got inbetween her four events, you could just see how much pain Alexa Graziano was in. Running to do the vault, there was a noticeable limp – and seconds later when she landed on the mat, it was obvious that she was in excruciating pain.
Before the vault, she had her leg up on a chair as she watched her teammates perform. After the vault was over, her knee was wrapped in ice, while she fought off tears.
“I'm in a lot of pain. It feels like you're getting stabbed in the knee with a knife. That's how I imagine it,” she said.
Despite her injury, the Wilmington High School senior somehow pulled it all together on Monday night at the Middlesex League Championship Meet.
Despite the pain, somehow she managed to be crowned the league's best on the beam with a stellar 9.5 score. She finished third in the all-around competition, also earning a third place on the vault (9.1) and fourth places on the floor exercise (9.2) and bars (9.05).
Four scores over 9.0 on one healthy leg, not too shabby.
“I was just really shocked that I did that well in beam because beam has never been my thing. Some reason this year I have been doing really well on beam and I think I have gotten four 9.5 (scores) so far this season,” she answered before being asked why she believes her scores are higher this year on the beam. “It's more about working on my skills and making sure that there's no little wobbles or anything. I think I'm getting pretty good at it.”
She's also very good at performing at a high level, while in some serious agony.
“My tendons (in my left knee) are just really messed up. There's so much scar tissue that it's three times bigger than my other tendon. There's also a bunch of holes in it. I was planning on having surgery anyway – to fix the holes and take the scar tissue out,” she said. “I hurt it in April and I was just out of gymnastics from April to basically January when I started back up for high school. It was at practice for my club team, while on the bars. I was doing a dismount and I hurt it.”
While Graziano was coming back from her own injury, her Wilmington teammate Emily Provost suffered a season ending injury, also from the bars. But that's when Graziano, who last year was the individual state champion on the bars scoring a 9.10 and also finished eighth in the entire state in the all-around competition, realized that she needed to step up, even if she wasn't completely healthy.
“It's my last year so I figured that I might as well go out and try to help out the team. I was out in the beginning of the season and then I was only doing bars because of my knee. Then when Emily got hurt, I realized that someone had to step up so the team would stay up there,” she said.
Since she's been back, she's been nothing short of sensational. Four times she received a score of 9.5 on the balance beam. Recently, in a dual meet, she finished with three scores of 9.5. She currently has the program records with beam (9.55), vault (9.55) and the all-around (37.40), and has tied the floor exercise (9.50) high score twice.
“My goal this year was to break all five of the (program records). It's my last year so I figured I'd at least try. I'm still trying and I have three so far,” she said.
No matter if she accomplishes more program records or not, head coach Kristen Hannon said that she has known Graziano for a long time and has watched her grow into not just a phenomenal gymnast but student-athlete.
“I have been coaching Alexa since I first started at Gym Street USA in 2016 — she’s won state and regional titles at different levels as well as the high school individual bar title last year. After COVID, she had to switch gyms, but has been training her skills and adding upgrades since then.
“She experience knee issues when she was younger and it unfortunately flared up again at the end of last season. She’s worked so hard to come back even stronger than last year. She’s put all her big time skills into her high school routines which led to her winning the beam title. She’s hit multiple scores of 9.5 on three events this season, including beam at least four times.
“I’m so proud of how far she has come as a gymnast and a well-rounded individual. She excels in her academics while also participating in club gymnastics five days a week and high school gymnastics on top of that.”
As of right now, Graziano said her plan is to finish the season and have surgery 'sooner than later'. She is ranked seventh in the all-around competitors from the North and South sections of the state. She will compete in the state individual meet coming up on Monday, and then hopes the team will qualify for the post-season meets starting with the sectionals.
“I think I can get through maybe two more meets. Hopefully,” she said.
An high honor roll student, she has applied to several colleges and waiting to make a decision. She said most likely her gymnastics career will be over after this season is completed, “but you never know,” she quipped. Until then, she's going to do everything in her power to continue to be tough, gutsy and continue to be a leader and an inspiration to all.
“I just like to see how far I've come along, especially since I'm hurt. I just try to push through,” she said.
Whether or not Graziano can withstand the pain over these next few weeks remains to be seen. However, the program will certainly feel the pain once she does in fact turn in the leotard for good.
“I am so proud of how far she has come. It is a happy but sad season as she will graduate this year. She has been a pleasure to coach all these years, even though I still get the eye roll after giving the same corrections on skills she’s done for several years,” said Hannon with a laugh. “She has been a great asset to the Wilmington-Bedford team and she will be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.