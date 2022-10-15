WILMINGTON – On Tuesday morning, the MIAA released its latest Power Rankings and much like the rest of the sports at Wilmington High, the volleyball team's opponents are everywhere in each of the divisions.
In Division 1, four teams are in the top four, and two more (one yet to play) are on the bubble. In Division 2, four more teams are in the top 26. Then in Division 4, there's two more, including the No. 1 team, Ipswich, the defending state champions, who the 'Cats hosted last Thursday night.
And while the Tigers may have come away with a 3-1 victory (25-16, 25-15,15-25 and 25-9), the 'Cats put forth their best effort and overall performance to this point of the season.
“It's strange that the fourth set was our lowest score, which came after we won the third set. I don't know how that happened,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue. “Losing steam was probably a part of that and we lost some momentum there for a bit. The referee just said to me that the third set is the way that we need to play, and can play.
“We can play like that, but it was disappointing to play like that and then come into the fourth set and lose like we did. Nothing changed except that we didn't start the set off serving the ball.”
Besides the fourth set let-down, the 'Cats (1-10) played exceptionally well, much more fundamentally sound on offense and defense.
“Overall, it wasn't like it was one player in particular for us that carried us that third set win or the points that we got in the other sets, we got the points from everyone covering the things that we haven't been covering but not stopping and playing,” said Donoghue. “Not giving up on each other is a big thing for us. We took a set off the returning (Division 4 state champions) and I think that proves that coming off the Melrose match where we really were competing with them, it feels like to me that playing a non-league game and being competitive with them is worth it.”
In the first set, Wilmington was right there all along, trailing 6-5, 13-12 and tied up at 14-14, 15-15, before Ipswich pulled away scoring nine of the last ten points to win the first set.
In the second set, Wilmington had a 4-2 lead before Ipswich rallied and went up 7-5 and 12-8, before breaking it open with six straight points to lead 21-11, and cruised the rest of the way.
In those two sets, playing very well all-around was Maria Cummings.
“I had been mixing her in as a libero a little bit and in my opinion today was the best that she has played defensively all season and she was not playing libero,” said Donoghue. “I kind of mixed that up a little bit. Gabby played there a little bit last year and I'm not sure if she was necessarily expecting to play there this year. I thought Maria played extremely well.”
The third set was completely different. Led by the serving of co-captain Mia Vestal, the 'Cats stormed off to a 7-0 lead behind her seven straight service points. Ipswich slowly crept back in and trailed 11-7 and then 15-12, but then Sofia Scalfani and Maddie McCarron combined for six service points to open things up and Wilmington led 23-13 before closing it out at 25-15.
“Mia played better defensively than she has in the previous few games and obviously her serving is great, it's consistent. Maddie also has a good serving run today,” said Donoghue. “We had a couple of them with Sofia Scalfani had some really good serves. Shaylan (Bresnahan) had a good run, too. That helped a lot with the momentum and getting some points. Annabelle (Lozzi) did well and played aggressively from the front row. This is her first varsity season and her blocking has been and she's gotten a lot better hitting.
“I also thought Sloane McIntyre continued to show that she's getting a lot better lately. Her defense has been improving.”
Before Thursday's loss, Wilmington had a seven day break from its previous game and the coach said the team worked on so many things during that time, including much needed team chemistry.
“Up until this point, I didn't feel like they were playing as a team. We had a week off and I think that helped a lot and they have seemed to come together during this break,” she said. “The last couple of practices they have improved, they have connected more as a team and I do think that made a big difference at least from what I saw tonight. They were giving up on balls and giving up on each other prior to tonight and I do think that week of practice made a difference in picking up things. There were balls that they were running after that two weeks ago you wouldn't have seen people running after. I said to them, 'this is the team that I've been waiting to see play'. The way they played tonight was a lot, a lot better.”
On Friday, Wilmington lost to a strong Burlington (9-2) team, 3-0. On Tuesday, the 'Cats faced Lexington and were swept in three sets, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-15 to fall to 1-11.
This week, the team will be back in action with a trip to Woburn (9-3) on Thursday, home against Belmont (5-6) on Monday and then at Wakefield (5-8) on Wednesday.
If Wilmington can pull out a win or two, they would certainly make the jump back into the top-32 teams in the power rankings.
