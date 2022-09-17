WILMINGTON – After finishing with a 2-3 record a year ago, first-year head coach Joe Patrone, who was an assistant last year, believes that the Wilmington High Boys Cross-Country team has the potential to make a giant leap in progress not just this year but also next year.
The Wildcats lost two runners from last year's team and return its top runners including junior Jameson Burns and senior Roman Moretti, while sophomore Dean Ciampa seems to be one of many returners, who has made significant individual process from last fall's season.
“The boys team I'm pretty excited about. We have the entire team back except we lost John Ware and Zach Weinstein,” said Patrone. “We're a super young team when you look at it. Of our top seven runners, we lose Roman (Moretti) and Christian (Niceforo) for next year so it's kind of like building up and working on the future with this boys team.”
Patrone went on to say that between Burns, Moretti and Ciampa, that any of the three can beat the other two on any given day, but collectively, they could beat a lot of opposing Middlesex League teams.
“We have Jameson Burns, who is a year older and he's a junior captain. I picked him because he shows me how he can lead these kids and he has them running together and he organized a lot of the running from the summer. He's back and he was our number one runner last year,” said Patrone. “Roman Moretti was right there with Jameson and he's back and looking great. Part of it is all of the running that they did in the summer.”
Then there's Ciampa, who the coach predicts, has star written all over him.
“Dean Ciampa is only a sophomore and he only started running last spring, to me he looks like he has a lot of potential,” said Patrone. “He's running up there with Jameson and Roman and that gives us a very, very solid top three. I look at Dean and you see his running form and how he runs, and I think he has the potential to be one of the best distance runners to come out of Wilmington. I know there's been a lot of great ones, like Greg Adamek, Dan Vassallo, Steve Halas and so many other ones, but this Ciampa kid with the progress that he's made just from last spring to today, he's already in the mix for our top three runners and I think he's going to push Jameson and he'll push Roman. Any race the three of them can be first.”
After those three, the team has a strong second 'pack' which in the sport of cross-country, teams live and die with their second-tier finishers — the third, fourth and fifth runners and beyond.
“(After the first three) we have six or seven other kids who could all be right in our top five,” said Patrone. “We've got Jake Cronin back, who was in our top five last year. David Dynan was seventh or eighth usually last year for us as an eighth grader. He has looked really good in our time trials so far.
“Vibhush Sivakumar started running back in the spring and he's looking really good. Also in that group looking good is Spencer Bagtaz, David Dynan, Brayden Gorski and we also have Christian Niceforo back and he's a senior and a veteran runner for us. He was in our top seven last year so he'll be up there. Nathan Cardin and Connor Burns will be in the mix. They're all looking good."
Moretti, Niceforo and Gorski are seniors. Jameson Burns, Nathan Cardin, Michael Dynan, Nicholas Samaha and Vibush Sivakumar are the juniors. Dean Ciampa and Spencer Bagtaz are the tenth graders and Connor Burns, Jake Cronin, Evan Cummings, Gavin Dong, and David Dynan are the five freshmen.
Junior Noah Carriere is also a member of the team and is working more towards getting into better condition for the upcoming track season.
Wilmington will open its season on Tuesday against Reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.