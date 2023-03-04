If you are a longtime fan or historian of the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team, you still to this day remember vividly the Wilmington-Masconomet Division 2 semi-final playoff game back in 1999.
Down 2-0 just 2:30 into the game, the Wildcats came back to tie it up, before sending the game into overtime. That's when Hall of Famer and current assistant coach Mark DiGiovanni took a shot and the rebound came out to his linemate, great friend and fellow Hall of Famer Justin Vallas, who while off balance, took a whack at the puck which was in mid-air, and it found its way into the back of the net.
That goal set off a wild celebration. That goal ended what will forever be described as one of the all-time greatest games the Wilmington High School boys' hockey program has ever been involved in. Besides the comeback and the dramatic overtime goal, that game featured two rivals, who did not like one another, who for 53:19 played a tremendously physical and ferocious game against one another.
The two former Cape Ann League teams then met in another terrific battle in the second round of the 2011 playoffs when Dalton Rolli scored the game winner, also coming in overtime.
Now fast forward 24 years from that first battle and 12 years since the second battle, and the two teams locked up horns again on Wednesday night in the first round of the Division 2 statewide tournament. The No. 19 Wildcats (8-9-2) traveled to the Valley Forum Arena in Haverhill to take on the No. 14 Masconomet Chieftains (11-9-0) with results not known as of presstime.
The winner of the contest will play the winner of No. 3 Canton (17-4-0), who was defeated by Tewksbury, 3-1 in last year's state championship game, and No. 30 Medford (11-8-1) with the day, time and location to be announced.
Last year Wilmington lost in the first round of the tournament to another former Cape Ann Leaguer rival, Newburyport, 3-0. There were no playoffs in 2020, so back in 2019, the 'Cats upset No. 4 seed Marblehead, 3-1, before falling to Triton Regional, 3-2.
