WORCESTER — The Wilmington High School cheerleading team cheered until the last day possible in the 2023 winter season.
In a postseason run that included a fourth place finish at regionals and a fourth place finish with a season high score at states, the ‘Cats earned a spot in the New England tournament last weekend.
In the season finale, Wilmington posted a score of 83.5, claiming their highest placement of the postseason at third place out of twelve competing teams at Worcester State on Saturday.
“(It feels) awesome, it’s great,” said first year head coach Kylie Bolarinho. “I didn’t even think we were going to make it so it feels good knowing we got top three.”
Although their score of 83.5 was a drop-off on the scoresheet from the state meet, Bolarinho feels they put forth a better performance due to their work at practice all week.
“Just fixing our mistakes from the week before and cleaning up everything that we had (was important),” she said. “We just cleaned up the whole routine week after week. There were still mistakes made, but not big ones.”
When Bolarinho saw her group take the mat on Saturday, she couldn’t help but realize how far her cheerleaders have come since the beginning of the season.
“It’s a whole different team, (they’re) more confident,” she said. “The girls were a lot more confident going out this week than they were the first week.”
Throughout the whole season, Bolarinho has taken notice of Kelci MacKenzie, Sarah Gillespie, Bella Iascone, and Erin Murray for the leadership and hard work they demonstrate to their teammates.
“They just try hard the whole time, they never give up,” said Bolarinho. “They’re super positive on the mat and off the mat.”
Looking at the postseason run as a whole, Bolarinho was grateful to be able to compete on Saturday knowing how hard of a journey it was.
“It was tricky, it wasn’t easy,” she said. “At the beginning of the season looking at the scoresheets week after week at the scores and we couldn’t figure out why we were scoring that way, so we laid it all out and figured it out and came out top three.”
Although Bolarinho and her team weren’t able to accomplish their beginning of season goal to be able to perform their routine with no point deductions, she is still proud of her group for advancing as far as they could this season.
“Our goals were definitely to hit the routine, which we did not hit the routine this whole season, but in other categories we still did good and we’re super excited to make it to New Englands so that’s an accomplishment in itself,” said Bolarinho.
With former coaches Christina Zuccaro and Deb Smith over her shoulder, Bolarinho was grateful to be able to go through her first season under the helm with their guidance.
“(It’s) awesome. It was a lot easier than I thought it would. I couldn’t have done it without Christina, and Deb Smith,” she said.
As Bolarinho is already shifting her focus to next season, she knows the sky's the limit for her team if they can hit the ground running come winter.
“(We) definitely need to do things during the summer, stunting camps, tumbling camps, just to bring the team together so we have an earlier start and start working hard from the beginning,” she said.
BRYSON TAKES 4TH
When Hannah Bryson made the decision to wrestle this winter, the Wilmington High School junior didn’t quite know what to expect. A talented runner, Bryson gave up a season of indoor track to try something new.
As the wrestling season is over, it’s safe to say Bryson may have found herself yet another sport where she excels.
In just one season of high school wrestling, Bryson not only made WHS history as the first female to wrestle and win in a varsity match, she finished second at the annual Senators All Girls Kick off Classic, won a match in the MIAA Division 3 Sectionals, and placed third at the girls All-State meet.
On Sunday, Bryson added another achievement to her already impressive resume, placing fifth in the 18U Girls division at the 2023 Youth New-Englands tournament.
Bryson went 4-2 in the tournament, coming out of the gate with a 2-0 decision win over Emma Rial of South Side WC.
After dropping a 5-1 decision to Providence County WC’s Anjelica Guarcas, Bryson picked up three wins in the consolation bracket. She pinned Gamaelle Charles of Boston at 2:41, outlasted Ashaliegh Sulkowski of ME Trappers WC in a 4-2 decision, and avenged her second round loss to Guarcas in a 13-0 major decision in her final match of the tournament.
