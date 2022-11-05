WILMINGTON – The last time the Wilmington High School boys' soccer team advanced to the state tournament was back in 2014.
The last time the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team didn't make it to the state tournament was back in 2010.
Certainly both programs have endured some streaks, and obviously some better than the others.
Officially this year's state tournament pairings were not announced as of presstime, but if appears as if both the boys and girls soccer teams have qualified.
On top of that, last week we thought that the WHS Field Hockey team would miss it, being ranked No. 33 despite a sub .500 record, but on Tuesday afternoon, the ‘Cats (5-12-1) were seeded No. 30 in the Division 3 bracket and will play host to No. 35 East Bridgewater (6-6-4) in a preliminary round game to be played home at Alumni Field starting at 6 pm.
The volleyball team did not make it as they were ranked No. 33 and just missed out by one spot.
Below we look at the three teams that will be going to the tournament, including the two soccer and the field hockey team.
BOYS SOCCER
As of the latest Power Rankings system, which was released Friday, the Wildcats Boys were ranked No. 20 in Division 3 and since then they ended in a scoreless tie with Billerica and then lost 1-0 to Melrose and both of those results should help the 'Cats possibly move up a spot or two.
The boys team finished the regular season with a 3-11-4 overall record, however, they faced four of the top 21 ranked teams in Division 1, three of the top nine ranked teams in Division 2 and then the No. 13 seed in Division 3, thus they have competed against some really talented squads.
And of the 'Cats 18 games this season, the team has given up one goal or less 11 times. In the past seven games, Wilmington has gone 2-3-2, which includes posting four shut outs, with scoreless ties against Billerica, the No. 9 team in Division 2, and Stoneham the No. 13 team in Division 3. As of Friday's rankings, there were scenarios with the 'Cats possibly traveling to face Stoneham for the third time this season, or perhaps taking a very long trip to face Martha's Vineyard, but those rankings will change and so will these speculated match-ups.
For head coach Steve Scanlon, he's just thrilled that the program has returned for November soccer.
“It's been (eight) years since we have qualified so yeah it's been a while,” he said. “The kids are excited and we're hoping to get some good draws. We'll go where they tell us to go and we're excited to be going somewhere. We have to rest up a little as we're a little nicked up.”
In the team's final regular season game on Sunday, the 1-0 loss to Melrose in a make-up game, the 'Cats were without two starters, Dillon McGrath and Junior DaSilva as they got dinged up the day before in the game with Billerica. Scanlon said that his team was extremely fatigued especially in the second half against Melrose, but playing two high caliber tournament qualifying teams in a 24-hour day should only benefit the 'Cats.
“We're battled tested, no question about it. We play in one of the best leagues in the state, we have played against some of the top teams and (for the most part) we have played right with them,” said Scanlon. “You have to make your own luck in the tournament. The tournament is a different animal. When you are playing in survival mode, you'll do just about anything. And that's what we intend to do. Brush up on all of your plays and throw everything at the wall.”
Wilmington will look to goalie Cooper Loisel, defenders Remy Elliott, Ethan Kennedy and Aidan Burke, as well as midfielders Dillon McGrath and Ryan Willson, as well as strikers Dan Lagunilla and Dominic Feeney to lead the way.
Before the two weekend games, Wilmington defeated Burlington, 3-1, last Wednesday during Senior Night. It was scoreless until the final four minutes when Dominic Feeney scored the game winning goal before Ryan Willson tallied the second one two minutes later on a set-up from John McNamara.
GIRLS SOCCER
A year ago, the WHS Girls Soccer team opened the statewide tournament by hosting a preliminary round game against South High Community of Worcester and came away with a 6-0 win before advancing to the first round to take on a much bigger, stronger and powerful Silver Lake Regional team, 3-0, on a cold, raw and late night. They went on to win three more games before losing in the state final to Whitman-Hanson, 3-1.
As of Friday's Power Rankings, Wilmington was ranked No. 21, which did not include the 1-0 loss to Swampscott that night, which ended the 'Cats regular season with a record of 6-6-6. According to those same power rankings, it appeared as if the 'Cats would travel to face No. 12 Plymouth North, but with the loss to Swampscott, there's a strong possibility that the 'Cats drop a few spots and again host a preliminary round game.
“Just judging from last year, most of the powerhouse teams in (Division 3) come from the South Shore. With the exception of Masconomet, most of the rankings are showing that. That's the way it played out last year, too,” said head coach Sue Hendee. “In Division 2, it came down to the top four seeds and they were all from the South Shore and I believe three came from the same league. That's what is so great about the new state tournament format because otherwise three of those four teams, would not have advanced out of the South Division of the tournament.”
Before the changed format, Wilmington qualified for the Division 2 North Sectionals every season from 2011 to 2019. That included losing in the sectional final in 2012, losing in the state final the following year, followed by the next five years which included a pair of first round defeats and three times going 1-1.
Now things are difference, and Hendee said she thinks this new format is the most fair way to go.
“I think it's the most fair and equitable way to have a tournament. There's a lot to be said about the issues of travel, but if you want to be fair, then that's what is going to happen,” she said.
Much like the boys team, the Wildcat girls have been led by its defense, while the offense has been inconsistent. Junior goalie Ashley Mercier has once again been solid in the net, and has been helped out by the strong foursome in front of her including three seniors Colleen Cahill, Cassidy Collins and Cameryn Foresyth, to go along with junior Madi Grace.
“It's going to be hard to replace the three senior defenders that we have back there. They have all played extremely well. I think that's really the story behind our season how effective that backline has been and how stingy they have been with allowing goals,” said Hendee.
Offensively, Wilmington will look to Ali Ganley, Ella Wingate and the MacDonald sisters, Molly and Cate to lead the way.
Those core players have helped the 'Cats finish with a .500 record, which certainly is not an easy thing to do in the Middlesex League.
“I'm very happy with this season. Trying to replace half of your team is always a challenge. There's some real talent coming up in the younger players, who are playing with a lot of poise and maturity,” said Hendee. “I think we have been very consistent in our athleticism and our effort. It just comes down to like I said combining the intensity with making better decisions and playing more precisely.”
In the team's 3-1 win over Burlington last Wednesday, Jill Collins and Ganley scored the goals. A few days later, the 'Cats lost to Swampscott, 1-0.
“They scored on their first shot of the game, just two minutes in off a corner kick. Then literally they got one more shot the rest of the game,” said Hendee. “We outshot them like 20-2 or something like that we just dominated the entire game. It was unbelievable. They have a good goalkeeper who is going to Bryant (University next year) and she made like 15 saves or something like that. We hit the crossbar, we hit the post, but it was actually the best game that we have played all year. It was the right combination of intensity and control. There was a lot more intention and purpose behind passes and actually getting a lot of shots off, which we had struggled with.”
While Wilmington has struggled a bit offensively, it's look to get back being consistent in all phases of the game.
“I think we have been very consistent in our athleticism and our effort,” said Hendee. “It just comes down to like I said combining the intensity with making better decisions and playing more precisely.”
FIELD HOCKEY
In last week's edition, we thought that the Wildcats were on the outside, ranked No. 33 with their 5-12-1 record. At that time, their regular season had ended and other team's still had some games left. Well a week later, after those games were played, Wilmington moved up three spots to No. 30. Additional games were played this past week, and Wilmington moved up three spots.
“We’re all excited for this opportunity,” said head coach Leanne Ebert. “We’re especially happy for the seniors to wear their home jerseys again. We’re working hard at practice, but able to still have some fun on the field while they are there. We just need to play like we know we can to continue on (past the East Bridgewater game).”
Should Wilmington defeat EB, they will travel to face No. 2 Gloucester (13-1-3) for a first round match-up, most likely played over the weekend.
Wilmington has some history with Gloucester, In 2017, the 'Cats beat them 2-1 in overtime and advanced to the Division 2 North sectional semi-finals, losing to Watertown, 3-0. In 2018, Gloucester defeated the 'Cats 4-0 in the first round.
This season, the ‘Cats have been led by co-captains Ava DeProfio and Carina O’Donnell, who both scored their first goals of the season last week. Teammates Alexis Melvin and Caitlyn George have been the team’s heavy hitters when it comes to the offense.
Last year Wilmington was the No. 19 seed and traveled to face the No. 14 seed Bishop Stang and were defeated 2-1.
