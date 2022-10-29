WILMINGTON – Throughout the season – and mostly over the last few weeks – Wilmington High School Football coach Craig Turner has said repeatedly that in order for the team to win its first game of the season, they needed to continue to work hard to improve every day, but also the team needed more from its older players.
On Friday night before the home crowd, the 'Cats weren't able to pull out a major upset over the now 6-1 Stoneham Spartans, but they played extremely well, much better than the previous few weeks. But in the end, the Spartans came away with a 34-11 victory.
“The energy that we had on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the Burlington game was the first time that we had energy at all throughout the whole season,” said Turner. “And we had it from start to finish in the Stoneham game. The kids were in it, they were excited and they played their absolute tails off. I can't say enough positive things about them. The referee came up to me after the game and said that it sounded like we won the game just because the kids were excited about the way they played. We're not happy that we lost by any means, but the kids know that we put it on the line and left it out there and played our hearts out. Not to say that they haven't done that earlier in the season, but they really kind of game themselves a game. Stoneham is a better team than us and they made more plays than we did but it wasn't for a lack of effort on our part.”
Stoneham's Colin Farren was a one-man wrecking crew in this one. He returned the game's opening kick-off 80 yards, added a 92-yard TD run and also caught a pair of TD passes, scoring four of the team's five touchdowns on the game.
After he opened the game returning the kick-off and Stoneham failed on the conversion, Wilmington didn't fold up the tent and go home. Instead they marched down the field and ended up getting three points as Hunter Sands booted a 27-yard field goal to make it 6-3.
Stoneham would later added two touchdowns to go up 21-3, but again Wilmington didn't fold up the tent and go home. Senior Quarterback Jacob Roque connected on a 62-yard TD pass to Michael Lawler, and Dempsey Murphy ran in the conversion to make it 21-11.
“We moved Dempsey to running back and he was fantastic. We were going back-and-forth between different sets. We put in a double tight (end), two-back set with Lawler and Dempsey and we were getting a lot of traction and a lot of movement with that,' said Turner. “What killed us was we would get moving and then get a penalty. They have a pretty good defensive end who we struggled with in our passing game and we did hit a couple of passes, but they were called back on a holding call because we struggled with that kid.
“I can't say enough about how Dempsey ran the ball to the point where we are changing stuff up on what we're doing so we could try to get him the ball more. We tried him once in practice running the ball and we liked what we saw so we tried it in the game and it was like 'wow'. He ripped the first one off and went like nine or ten yards so we kept feeding him. To Lawler's credit, he did a fantastic job blocking. We did a good job upfront.”
Stoneham added a touchdown late in the first half and scored one in the second half to close things out.
“We played really, really tough defense and I was really happy with it. It's the best that we have played Stoneham defensively since that first year that we beat them. Joe Kullman was absolutely fantastic defensively. There are a lot of guys who played well,” said Turner. “Kullman and Dempsey Murphy were just unreal at linebacker. We had a lot of guys on the line step up and play well with (Peter) LeBlanc and (Julien) Cella basically were defensive ends and Noah Spencer was inside at defensive tackle. He's 190 pounds going up against their guy who is 6-6 and 280 and Noah was really playing tough and holding his own. That's the type of game where you're going to feel it after it's over and those guys really hung in there and played really tough.
“In order to play Stoneham tough on defense, you need a whole lot of guys to be tough. I can't remember the last time I saw Stoneham have to throw three touchdown passes to score. Honestly, I thought we blew two coverages (on pass plays) and the other one we were in a decent spot but their kid just made a better play than we did. Thinking back to the previous times we faced them, they would have these long 60 yard run touchdowns. They had one long one against us but besides that we held our own and played tough.
“Offensively, we had the ball down near their 30 yard line four times and got stopped on fourth-and-five and we just couldn't convert. We were very much competitive and in the game. If you take away the opening kick-off and we convert one or two of those red zone chances and we're right in there, so I was very happy with how the kids played.”
Wilmington will conclude its regular season on Friday with a trip to Wakefield (7-0) for a 6 pm start. After that, the 'Cats will play in two consolation round games. Purely speculating, but opponents could include teams like Dracut, Malden Catholic, Medford, Wayland or even some in Division 5 like Pentucket Regional, Saugus or Whittier Tech.
