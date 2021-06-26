READING – After a season full of historic accomplishments, the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team saw their great season come to a disappointing end on Friday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to Austin Prep in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 Sectional Tournament at Austin Prep.
With the loss, the Wildcats finished their season with an overall record of 10-3, which included a perfect 10-0 regular season record in the Middlesex League Freedom Division, before they suffered a pair of losses in the Middlesex League Tournament, and then ran into incredibly talented Austin Prep team on Friday afternoon.
For Wilmington coach Rob Mailey and his players, it was a tough way to end the season but it could diminish what they accomplished all season long, including capturing the first Middlesex League title in program history, not mention the first undefeated season in program history, albeit in a COVID shortened season.
“It’s too bad. It is not an easy way to end a really good season,” Mailey said. “We struggled a little bit toward the end, but looking back it was a great season, and I think we will be even better next season.”
While the Wildcats singles players were dominant all season long, going a combined 28-2 during the regular season, it was the doubles teams that stepped up the biggest for Wilmington on Friday, with both teams coming away with straight set victories.
“Both doubles teams won and we struggled in singles, which is a little unusual, because the singles have been carrying us for most of the season,” Mailey said. “But both doubles teams stepped up and played really well for us.”
The first doubles team of the freshmen duo of Eric Packer and Sidd Karani rolled to victory by scores of 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was not nearly as close as the scores would indicate.
“That match was never in doubt,” Mailey said. “They got off to strong starts in both sets and really never looked back. They were just dominant.”
In second doubles, senior Hayden Kane, playing in his final match with the Wildcats, teamed up with freshman Sarthak Tripathi to roll to a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
“They both played very well,” Mailey said. “It was a great way for (Kane) to end his career and it was nice to see them pick up the win.”
Oddly enough however, it was in singles where the Wildcats struggled on Friday, losing all three matches in straight sets. In first singles, junior Anay Gandhi fell by a score of 6-1, 6-3 for just his second loss of the season, while freshman Anuj Gandhi also lost just his second match of the season in second singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. Senior Colby Scaplen dropped his third singles match by a score of 6-3, 6-0.
“I can’t say we were ever really in position to win any of those matches because Austin Prep was just dominant,” Mailey said. “But it certainly wasn’t due to lack of effort. Their singles players were just very good.
“Anay played very well, but his opponent just won all the big points. The kid Anuj played was phenomenal. He just had no weaknesses and made hardly any unforced errors. And Colby had some long points, but once again the big points went in their favor.”
With their season at an end, Mailey was able to take a moment and look back on what has to be considered the most successful season in program history. After winning their first three matches by scores of 3-2 (two over Burlington and one over Wakefield), the Wildcats dominated the rest of way, winning each of their matches by 5-0 score to finish the regular season a perfect 10-0.
“Those first three matches were huge, because they gave the kids a lot of confidence. They just kept working and got better and better,” Mailey said. “We also had fun going to practice every day. We didn’t miss a day of practice all year, because we would go inside when the weather was bad. We also did a lot of running and that got us in a lot better shape which helped us during the season.”
The end of the season also marked the end of the career of senior co-captain Colby Scaplen, who wrapped up a tremendous career with the Wildcats, where he has been a member of the varsity team since he was in eighth grade.
“I feel like we have had Colby forever, and he has improved every year,” Mailey said. “He started in second doubles and worked his way up to third singles. Most importantly, he has always been a strong character person and that’s what made him successful. He leads by example. If you gave me a full team of Colby’s I would take it every day of the week. He was tremendous.”
While the Wildcats will lose the services of Scaplen and Kane, they will bring back the vast majority of the team, including both Gandhi brothers, each of whom were undefeated in the regular season, as well as the majority of their doubles players, including freshmen Packer, Karani, Tripathi and Ryan Weinstein, along with eighth grader Michael Smaroff.
“Not only do we have all of those players back, but we also have some younger guys at the JV level who are working hard on their games and will be able to contribute next year,” Mailey said. “We should be deep and be very solid.”
But Mailey also warns that it will not be easy. Success this season does not guarantee success next season, unless the players are willing to work on their games to continue to improve.
“One of the things that helped us this year is that almost everybody played tennis all year long, and that really paid off for us,” Mailey said. “I expect them to show that same kind of commitment, if not even more. They are going to need to do that if they want to compete with the stronger players in the league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.