WOBURN - There were 50 minutes of hockey played Saturday afternoon at the O'Brien Rink, but it all came down to one shining moment for Wilmington High boys' hockey goalie Liam Crowley, as the Wildcats picked up a key point in a 1-1 tie with Woburn.
With less than a minute to play in the third period, Tanner first line forward Ryan Scalesse broke down the left wing into the Wilmington zone.
With a defenseman heading him towards the corner, Scalesse sent a pass across the front of the net to Derek Santullo, who was open in the slot. Santullo thought he had the right side of the net to shoot at, but Crowley reacted fast enough to make a game-saving save for the Wildcats.
The game went to overtime, where Crowley made four more saves for a total of 36 on the afternoon.
"He's a difference maker, he keeps us in a lot of games," said Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon, of his goalie. "We got outshot (37-17) but we are happy with the tie."
The Wildcats came close to winning it overtime when Mike Daniels made a nice pass to Nathan Alberti, but Woburn goalie Jeremy Barreto (16 saves) came up with the stop.
"The great save (by Crowley) allowed us to stay in it, but we had our chances in overtime, too," said Scanlon. "At this point, we'll take the tie."
Woburn played a strong first period, keeping the puck out of its own end while keeping steady pressure on Crowley and the Wilmington defense.
The Tanners had an 11-4 shot advantage and no goals to show for it, but their coach did like what he saw from the players.
"We played a great first period, even though we didn't score," said Woburn coach Jim Duran. "We played as a team, we moved the puck, we made plays, we just didn't capitalize on our chances."
The good vibes for the Tanners carried over to the second period when Woburn was able to take the 1-0 lead at 1:51. The puck was in the Wildcats' zone when Jack McEleney, skating across, high in the slot, passed to Larry Parece in the right circle. Parece was low in the circle when he sent a wrist shot over Crowley and into the left side of the net. Darby Ciavardone also got an assist on the play.
Trying to generate offense for Wilmington were the lines of Daniels, Alberti and Nate Packer, the second line of Tristan DiMeco, Brian Barry and William Alworth, and the third line of Brett Ebert, Matt O'Brien and Jason Souza.
The Wildcats' best chance of the first two periods came while they were on the power play, late in the second. Owen White moved ahead from the left point, picked up the puck, skated a little further before sending the puck across the goalmouth. Alworth was there for the finish but the puck came in a little too hot for him to handle, and the game remained 1-0 going into the third period.
"We knew we were going to have to battle," said Scanlon. "We had a slow start but played better by the end of the first period. The second period we played good, and then we kind of faded in the third, they (Tanners) took it to us."
Woburn had a bunch of shots, early in the third period, but most, if not all, were easily snared or swept aside by Crowley.
Wilmington continued to hang around until it finally tied the game at 7:49 of the third period. Souza got a hold of a loose puck after the Tanners tuned it over. He had company in front of the net, so he sent a short pass to Ebert as he skated through the slot and Ebert beat Barreto with a wrist shot and a 1-1 tie.
The Tanners held an edge in play over the remainder of the third period, amassing a total of 15 shots along the way, and had four more in overtime, but the game ended in the 1-1 tie.
"I just thought as a unit, we knew we were going to get outshot, and we weren't going to carry play," said Scanlon. "We were pretty stingy defensively, and we have a good goalie."
Considering how difficult it is for the smaller schools of Middlesex League Freedom to get points from the larger Liberty division, the draw played like a win for the Wildcats.
"The way the formula is now, a tie against a team like this helps us," said Scanlon. "Opponents, opponents. They (Tanners) have to play those (ML Liberty) teams twice."
Wilmington hosted a really strong Belmont team on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. Saturday (6 p.m.), the Wildcats return to Freedom play when they travel to the Ice Palace to take on Burlington.
