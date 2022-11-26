DEVENS – The past three months have really been spectacular for the Wilmington High School Girls' Cross-Country team. The Wildcats finished 6-0, won the league championship for the second year in a row, finished sixth at the Divisional Championships and on a cold Saturday morning, Wilmington closed out the season by taking 13th place in the Division 2 State Meet held at the Fort Devens complex.
“It's been such a great season and the kids have done so well. This meet was an icing on the cake – we just wanted to come here and see what we could do. We like to set that as a goal to make it to this meet every year,” said head coach Joe Patrone.
Junior Hannah Bryson was the top finisher for the 'Cats as she was 42nd overall with a time of 20:38.56. She was followed by eighth grader Charlotte Kiley, who was 66th in 21:17.40, sophomore Addyson Hunt, who was 77th in 21:23.68, senior Mallory Brown, who was 101st in 212:53.74 and Mia Stryhalaleck, who was 160th in 23:19.91.
“Hannah was our top runner and again she has run well all season. Charlotte was 66th and did well. Addy's legs were bothering her again. She said before the race even started that her legs were hurting her a little bit. I am proud of the way these girls have run all year. They have done real well,” said Patrone.
The course was a bit different than Stanley Park or Wrentham. There were three loops and each time runners had to go up a gradual, little slanted hill.
“We thought the times would be faster so we underestimated the course. We thought the course would be faster and it was just a little tougher (than we anticipated),” said Patrone. “The hill was gradual. It was long but not very big and Mallory was saying as you went up it was almost like you were kind of leaning so that kind of makes it tough on them on a cold day.”
The 'Cats will lose one runner from the starting five and look forward to bigger and better things next year.
“We have four girls returning for next year which is nice. Mallory's loss is going to be tough shoes to fill, but hopefully we can find some new girls to run next year,” said Patrone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.