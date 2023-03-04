STONEHAM/WILMINGTON — In organized high school sports, there are few players who are truly indispensable. A quarterback in football typically has a backup or two waiting in the wings, and behind every baseball pitcher, an entire group of hopefuls is queued up to claim the job. But a talented hockey goaltender, particularly in the case of many of today’s girl’s programs, is often irreplaceable.
Wilmington’s junior goalie Maddie Sainato is irreplaceable.
For the past two years, Sainato has been the backbone of Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team and before the program transitioned to the current cooperative format, she perfected her craft as a freshman with the Wilmington Wildcats. Time and again, Sainato has stonewalled some of the top goal-scorers in girl’s ice hockey and in many close games, kept her team in range.
“Maddie often kept us there when we didn’t belong,” said Stoneham-Wilmington co-Coach John Lapiana, who first met Sainato as a fourth-grader and began coaching her when she joined the Wildcats as a freshman. “She is a very serious hockey player and comes ready to play. But she’s also really fun to work with, is spirited, and keeps it light even when it gets difficult.”
There seemed to be a team-wide consensus that Sainato has a knack for taking the edge off of stressful situations. Senior Captains Gabby Daniels, of Wilmington, and Ava Krasco, of Stoneham, both agreed that Sainato’s locker room presence is something to behold.
“Maddie brings a lot of laughs into the locker room,” said Krasco, who scored the game-winning overtime goal in the first round of the recent Inclusion Cup Tournament. “Maddie is always positive and has a good mindset, whether we’re winning or losing.”
“She’s always been there to crack a joke and make people laugh whenever needed,” echoed Daniels, who wrapped up the regular season third in scoring (9 goals, 9 assists). “But when she’s on the ice, she knows how to switch gears and go into game mode. Since she first stepped in the rink as a freshman, Maddie has always had such a positive influence and has been a great teammate.”
“She’s such an endearing young woman,” said Lapiana. “She’s enjoyable to be around even on the worst days. Her personality is like none I’ve ever seen and she’s a fun kid to coach. Not many pucks get by her and she is so laser-focused, she even stops most shots in practice.”
Sainato, 16, led the Stoneham-Wilmington girls to a 13-6-1 regular season finish compared to wrapping up last year at 8-11-1 overall. In the 2022 MIAA Division 1 Tournament that followed, she was unwavering in net, helping her No. 22-seeded club upset No. 11 Tewksbury/Methuen in the opening round, 2-1. Unfortunately, last year’s playoff visit was short-lived, as Stoneham-Wilmington was eliminated in the Round of Sixteen by a powerhouse No. 6 Shrewsbury program, 5-1.
“My favorite memory was beating Tewksbury/Methuen in the first round of the playoffs last year,” said Sainato. “We were the lower seed but pulled off a win by playing as a team. My least favorite memory would be the season-ending loss and the end of my sophomore year in high school. We grew so much as a team and had a great season.”
Sainato comes from a long line of award-winning athletes. Her five generation lineage includes great-great grandfather Leo O’Connell, Sr. who was one of the original members of the Wilmington Speed Skaters Club, her grandfather Leo O’Connell III, and her uncles who were all speed skaters and played high school hockey in Wilmington during the sixties. Sainato’s Aunt Judy O’Connell played WHS field hockey, basketball, and softball and later contributed to a National Championship with Merrimack College softball. Her Aunt was eventually inducted into the Wilmington Hall of Fame and was named Female Athlete of the 90’s decade by the Town Crier. Her grandfather on her father’s side, Paul Sainato, played at Malden Catholic and Providence College and coached at Somerville and Bedford High Schools.
“My Grampa Leo was also a goalie and he used to run a men’s league at the old rink on Andover Street,” shared Sainato, whose brother Colin graduated from Shawsheen Tech and is currently enrolled at Wentworth. “Many of my cousins played hockey at WHS in the 80’s and 90’s. My dad played at Matignon and coached youth teams. I’ve been very lucky to have all their coaching and support along the way.”
Sainato began skating at the typical age of five and soon joined organized hockey in the Wilmington Youth Program. Her parents David and Shelley supported her quest as she learned to skate, as well as tend goal. Sainato’s extensive hockey resume included playing with boy’s hockey through eighth-grade, Wilmington Youth Hockey girl U10-U14 teams, and for the last six seasons, the North Shore Vipers. Her current off-season pursuits include the Vipers and Stoneham U19 girl’s team.
Like most of her Wilmington teammates, Sainato had concerns when the decision was made to combine forces with Stoneham two years ago.
“When we found out we were combining with the Stoneham girls, I was sad that we didn’t have enough girls for our own team,” recalled Sainato, who had earlier skated with teammate Krasco on the Vipers U12. “Stoneham had been our biggest rival. As the first season approached, we did a lot of team bonding and summer workouts and soon became very close. I personally didn’t expect us to get along but now, I’m really glad we merged with them. Both teams have quality players and the chemistry is visible on the ice.”
As the lone Stoneham-Wilmington goaltender, Sainato lacks the benefit of an alternate and therefore, faces the prospect of full games without the possibility of a respite. But she handles the constant pressure almost routinely, game in and game out. She usually gains momentum as contests wear on and the third period, when it matters most, has often proved her finest.
Last year, the junior netminder allowed 56-goals in all, excluding playoff results. This season, she reduced that count by 13, to 43-goals. Her goals-against-average also improved markedly, from 2.8 in 2022 to this year’s 2.2.
Of course, the lifelong Wilmington resident certainly didn’t achieve success without a little help from her teammates and the support of a topnotch coaching staff.
“Maddie has been a huge part of our success this year,” said Stoneham-Wilmington co-Coach Cassandra Connolly. “She is a very coachable kid and sound between the pipes. Maddie works incredibly hard, both on and off the ice, to contribute to our team’s continued success.”
Sainato, who has interest in Sports and Entertainment Marketing, has somehow found the time to dabble in soccer, softball, and lacrosse over the years. She currently works at the Woburn Street School for C.A.R.E.S., which she explained is an after-school program for elementary-aged kids.
“I work with kindergartners and grades one through three,” she said. “It’s a great job. The environment is great and I love working with the students. I also volunteer for the Special Olympics.”
As expected, Sainato and the No. 19 Stoneham-Wilmington girls are looking forward to the playoff season which commences with a visit to face No. 14 Pope Francis in Springfield on Friday night.
“I’m excited for the playoffs, especially because I think we have a chance of going past at least the first round,” said Sainato. “Our strength going into the tournament is that we had a really good season and we’re known for playing well against skilled teams. We just won two hard-fought games to win the Inclusion Cup Tournament and that should inspire us.”
