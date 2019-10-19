WILMINGTON — Since the Autumn of 2015, when the inaugural TonyA5K was first launched from the Wilmington Town Common, it has marked a memorable journey for Donna Alonardo, her extended family, and the countless volunteers and participants who have contributed to this exceptional event.
Last Saturday, it was a bittersweet moment when Donna signaled the start of the Fifth Annual — and final — Tony Alonardo 5K Memorial Road Race, which has been held over the years in honor of her late husband.
Originally, the Alonardo family established this event as a means to defray college expenses for Tony’s daughters, Sara and Michelle, as well as establishing a scholarship in his honor. According to Donna, those tasks have been realized.
“When we first decided to hold this race, we agreed it would only be for five years,” Donna said. “As we prepared for this year’s event, we talked about whether or not we were going to stick with that plan. With the college expenses behind us and the scholarship funded, we felt it was a good time to bring the race to a close.”
Donna paid tribute to the many local sponsors who have contributed over the years.
“Our generous sponsors have been incredible, year after year,” she said. “All I had to do was ask and they would come through for us.”
According to official timing outfit RaceWire, 131 braved inclement weather to complete the 3.1-mile course which mimics that of several other events that are staged from the Town Common throughout the year.
“We actually had one more runner on Saturday than the first year which at the time, was our largest field,” Donna shared. “When I heard that, I said, ‘you know what — that was Tony!’ One way or another, he was there, watching over us. He always somehow made his presence known.”
His presence was also made known by Danielle Currier, a special guest invited by Donna Alonardo to participate in the finale. Currier, who made the trip from Virginia, covered the 3.1-mile distance, side by side with the woman whose husband’s passing made it possible for her to walk again after a near-fatal accident. According to Donna, Currier was one of forty-eight recipients who benefited from the decision to enter Tony into the New England Organ Donor system.
“It was all kind of surreal and very emotional,” said Donna, who along with her family, welcomed Currier with open arms.
First to reach the Church Street finish line was Mike DiMauro, 51, who lives and trains in nearby Woburn. DiMauro, unassuming and a man of few words, was less than pleased with his winning time of 20:06, especially when he compared it with his personal best at the 5K.
“I’ve run this distance in the 14s but that was many years ago,” said DiMauro, who led the race wire-to-wire and was never challenged. “It was a little slow today but I’m alright with it. This was an important cause and I was glad to be part of it.”
Trailing the first-time winner was 23-year-old Austin O’Neal, of Wilmington, in a time of 22:26. Rounding out the top three males was O’Neal’s pal, Jimmy Davey, also 23.
Placing in fourth, fifth, and sixth overall were several topnotch female competitors, led by 23-year-old Michelle Alonardo, one of Tony’s two daughters. Michelle successfully defended her title from last year’s version of the race named in her dad’s honor, winning in a time of 23:27.
“This was a special one because it’s the last,” said Michelle, who graduated in 2018 from St. Lawrence University where she played hockey and earned ECAC All-Academic Honors. “My high school best friends all came today in support and ran with me. We all ran together, and it was special.”
Running with Michelle, from start to finish, was Cassie Clavin of Newburyport and Kiley Coffey of Boston, finishing second and third in matching times of 23:33.
Larry Gamst, of Melrose, led the Masters Division, crossing eighth overall in a time of 23:48 while Jennifer Hayes took the women’s 40-and-over laurels in 32:12.
“The Town of Wilmington is a pretty amazing place,” said Donna. “We are very fortunate to live in a small community where people do help each other. A lot of people were upset that we are ending the race because this event had become a means for them to rekindle friendships from the past. We are thinking toward the future and perhaps putting together another event that will bring people together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.