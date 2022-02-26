TEWKSBURY – When Emily Provost finished her bar routine during Monday's State Individual Gymnastics Championship Meet, she didn't think she executed as well as she had hoped. She knew she made a small mistake and perhaps that cost her with the tough judges who were on hand.
But those tough judges realized that the small mistake didn't take away from her incredible performance. In fact, those judges gave her the second best score in the entire state, an 8.950.
“I was very surprised. Honestly I thought (to take second place) it had to be my best routine, so I was happy with (the result). In high school, it's a lot different environment (than club) so this was fun and exciting,” said the junior.
Provost admitted that when she first walked into Tewksbury High School for the meet, she was bit intimidated, seeing so many different athletes. These athletes came from all over and made up the best in the entire state.
“At the state meet, the scoring (is more difficult), so I wasn't sure what to expect with that. I also didn't know anything about the gymnasts from the South. Plus, there were a lot of boy gymnasts that were there and they were all just insane. I hadn't seen that from other meets. That was actually kind of intimidating,” she said.
Those nerves seemed to go away after she got out on the floor and competed on the vault, scoring a 9.275, earning her a tie for fifth place in the state. Then came the bars and no one really knew what to expect for so many different reasons.
“Emily has had some ups and downs this season. The middle of the season, she lost one of her grips at one of the high school competitions. She had to wait for her new set of grips to come in and then had to break them in so we had some interesting bar scores in that time span,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “(But on Monday) she was able to pull it together and get that second place finish.”
Provost finished second behind teammate Alexa Graziano. The two are very good friends and both said that they came up with a plan not to watch the other compete, because once one makes a mistake, the other follows making the same one. With one less set of eyes on her, Provost, a Level-10 Club Gymnast, did make that one mistake, but nevertheless, still put forth a remarkable effort.
“It wasn't her best routine yesterday and she will be the first to tell you that,” said Hannon. “She made one small mistake, but I don't think she even expected to place second. Emily even more so than Alexa has (been worried about) her release point on the bars so as a coach it's rewarding that she does them with me. It's rewarding that the skill that gave her the most trouble then, she's willing to do with me and it earned her a second place at the state meet.”
Besides the vault and the bars, Provost was also tied for 13th on the floor exercise and tied for 28th on the balance beam. Overall, those finishes, plus second on the bars, made the entire day so memorable, since she proved that she's one of the state's best in all four events, all on a high school team that didn't exist before this year.
“It's definitely been a lot to adjust to. I feel like the team with (the) Bedford (gymnasts) we've gotten along really well with each other. I've known some of the girls from Bedford from my club teams and I just feel like everyone has just clicked.
“I knew there were a few girls (who had experience) and we could do pretty well, but I wasn't sure as a team how we would do, so I didn't expect us to do this well, especially in the first year.”
