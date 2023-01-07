WILMINGTON – After finishing as the third best team in the entire state in last year's debut season, the Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team carried those incredible performances, scores and wins over to at least the opening meet of this new season. On Monday night, the team put up a very impressive score to beat Wakefield, 138.4-123.0.
“We are off to a great start to the season. With two of our all around athletes injured before the season even started, we knew we would be relying on our returning athletes and the some of the newcomers,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “The three new gymnasts to join the team including freshman Lexie Masters (all-around), Maddie Plurad (vault, bars and floor) and junior Katie Desaulniers (vault, beam and floor) had outstanding debuts contributing to the team win over Wakefield.”
Masters, just a freshman, was the top all-around performer as she finished with a score of 35.6 which included a 9.1 on the bars, a 9.0 on the floor, an 8.8 on the vault and an 8.7 on the beam. Senior Emily Provost was the other all-around performer and she earned scored of 9.4 on the floor, 8.8 on both the vault and beam and then a 7.2 on the bars.
Four athletes competed in three events each including seniors Selima Chan and Mikayla Comeiro, as well as junior Katie Desaulniers and freshman Maddie Plurad. Chan earned scores of 8.3 on the floor, 8.2 on the beam and 7.9 on the bars. Comeiro was extremely consistent on the night as she posted an 8.5 on the bars, an 8.4 in the beam and an 8.3 on the floor.
As for Desaulniers, she picked up an 8.1 on the beam and 7.8 scores on both the vault and floor. Plurad had an impressive debut with an 8.6 on the floor, an 8.4 on the bars and a 7.9 on the vault.
Rounding out the competitors included senior Alexa Graziano with a 9.2 on the bars, Brooke Stuzynski with an 8.2 on the vault and an 8.1 on the beam and then sophomore Keira Warford added an 8.0 on the vault.
“This year our senior standouts including Alexa Graziano, Emily Provost, Mikayla Comeiro and Selima Chan, had a strong showing of their own, helping to lead the team to an opening season win,” said Hannon. “Our other returning veterans Keira Warford and Brooke Stuzynski also had strong starts adding in new skills this year to help add to their difficulty.
“Other returning athletes like senior Rachel Gonzalez, juniors Addie Silva and Alli Ganley and sophomore Maddie Windomski hope to contribute to the line up in the next few competitions. We hope the rest of the season goes as well as this first meet and we continue to improve.”
The co-op team will return to action this Monday with another home meet to be held against Reading starting at 6 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.