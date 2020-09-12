This story originally appeared in the May 26th, 2010 edition of the Town Crier.
WILMINGTON — Gerry O’Reilly just celebrated a birthday, and there is no need to disclose his age at the very top of this column. All one needs to know about O’Reilly are these words that so aptly describe the man who for many years was the number one Wilmington sports fan and gadabout about town. Got a sports question? See ‘Scratch’ O’Reilly’s nickname that stuck through these many years. Want to have a heated sports discussion that would always end with a handshake that asked — ‘see you later?’ See O’Reilly. Gerry was there with the history and the stuff that local legends are made of. He was also the prime mover and shaker behind the meeting of the ‘Wilmington Old Sports’ — a group that has helped to keep the flame of Wilmington High School sports history burning since its’ first meeting in March of 2008.
O’Reilly looks back on his baseball days with all the heart and soul of a man who lived for that first pitch every spring. Long after his playing days were over, O'Reilly could be seen leaning up against some backstop somewhere. Follow the bats and the balls, and there would be O'Reilly helping to offer some advice to a young player, or simply quietly observing and remembering that day when he whacked that first — and last — homerun. O’Reilly put his feelings about baseball and that first homer in a piece that he called ‘The Ball Fields of Youth.’ It is detailed in the location of events, but in the end what comes shining through is a love for the game of baseball in Wilmington.
“I remember the first homerun I hit. I was in the second grade at the Silver Lake School, and the playground was across the street from the school in what they called the ‘icehouse’ foundation. It was a red brick wall, two feet high that enclosed the 100 by 50 foot field. I hit a groundball up the middle that bounced over the wall, and I scampered home.”
“Another ball field was at the end of Grove Avenue along the railroad tracks. If there were no big kids (Gilligan and Stewart) around, we could use that field. If we felt a little intimidated by the bigger guys, we could walk around the corner to ‘Benson’s Park’ on South Street near Lake. If we wanted to play a game later in the day we could go over to what we called the ‘Row of Pines’ between South Street and Nichols Street. Nichols met Brown Street, where there was another team, where the Wilmington kids would play ball- ‘Atkins Grove.’ There was always the field near Melzar’s house near Silver Lake. 'Milligan’s Grove’ on the Tewksbury-Wilmington line was another of our favored fields for many years.”
O’Reilly says that the little nooks and crannies that made up the baseball diamonds of his youth made many games worth remembering. Every bad hop, every long walk to a game that could last well over three hours. Then it would be on to another diamond — another nook and cranny.
“Thompson’s Grove had a well-worn and over-used field that featured a left-field wall. It was a field that was surrounded by tall pine trees, and Saint Dorothy’s Church was built right on that baseball field. We even played baseball on Pop Neilson’s (Uncle of late Town Crier Publisher Larz Neilson) Field, where the Town Hall sits today.” O’Reilly remembers Neilson selling corn that was grown on that particular field.
“I should also mention ‘Maroon Field’ on Cottage Street, but little kids never had a chance to use that diamond because the older guys would come around and take charge of that field. Both ends of the Town Common would be were used — and well used. The entire Common would become grass-free and dusty, but that didn’t matter much when it came time to play baseball.”
“Some of our time was spent at the Whitfield School — but not much time for us ‘Lake Kids.’ I remember when we were just hanging around — one of us would say — ‘let’s go down to the Town Park.’ We would grab our gloves — the few that we had — and walk down the train tracks to Town Park. When we got tired, we made the trek back along those same tracks back to the lake area. Today, some people are routinely arrested for being on those tracks. Today, it is a crime report in the local papers. Years ago, it was a part of getting somewhere to play baseball.”
“The fields where we played were tucked neatly into an area that would be 60 degrees rather than 90. The base-paths were worn-out and deep. The pitcher’s mound was a deep depression in the middle of the diamond, and home plate was an even deeper hole, indicating that many other generations of players had used the same field. There were no backstops. The ball fields of my youth are gone now. There are homes built on the diamonds where Wilmington’s kids played baseball. There were photographs taken that show what is on those fields today. These were the fields of times gone by.”
“I remember that we were lucky to have one bat when we played games on those fields. The bat that we used was usually discarded by the big guys — the end was splintered and the shaft cracked, but the bat was always well-covered by some black friction tape. That was one mean looking bat. The baseball that we used was also black-taped, and the kid who did the taping always did a masterful job. This was all part of playing a game that we loved.”
“The ball would be hard, heavy and shaped like a lemon. ‘Tatersall’s’ sold ‘brick’ balls for a nickel, and they only survived a few hard whacks. That’s when the fake cover would crack off and the sawdust would spill out.”
“The fields of my youth were used all summer long by the kids of Wilmington, and although the teams were picked by a regular ‘pecking’ order, the bigger kids always seemed to be in charge. When summer was over, ‘tag rush’ football took over the baseball fields. Wilmington really is fortunate today to have many well-manicured, green-grassed ballparks, but today the kids don’t use those fields on hot summer days to play ‘Rollsies at the Bat,’ ‘El Socko,’ or ‘Scrub.’ For that matter, the kids today don’t play stickball, half-ball, cork-ball or my personal favorite — rubber ball. Kids play today only when there are grown-ups in charge to blow the whistle.”
From cornfields to baseball diamonds, Gerry O’Reilly’s career carried from Little League to CYO ball to the Wilmington High School varsity. Crossing over from Tewksbury into Wilmington, O’Reilly was tracked down to round-out some facts for this column. He accepts a birthday greeting, and in typical O’Reilly fashion- gets right to the point. “Make sure that I get some credit (for the ‘Old Sports’ material). I’m 78.” But the fact that he still cares enough to make a point speaks volumes. He was in full-disclosure mode now. He remembers the last homer on a field that sparks even more memories even today.
O’Reilly was 18-years-old and a senior varsity baseball player at Wilmington High School. He stepped up to the plate and whacked his third round-tripper in a 13-0 rout of Dracut at the Town Park Field. The Wildcats were finishing up a tough season, but O’Reilly has a fond memory of this day. Three homeruns in one game is big stuff. Sixty years ago Gerry ‘Scratch’ O’Reilly made his mark in the WHS’ baseball history books. He went from playing in cornfields to rounding the bases at one of his favorite fields. That was quite a trip for the boy who played with taped balls and bats — and loved every minute of it.
