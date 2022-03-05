NORTHBOROUGH – Going into the last rotation, first place was separated by less than a point. The first-year Wilmington/Bedford team had 109.325 points through their efforts in the balance beam, floor exercise and vault, while the front runner, Masconomet had 110.775 points and still had the floor exercise left.
“I heard people telling us that we were in first place throughout the meet, or they were saying that we were up there, but I didn't like to hear it. It just psyches me out if I hear it,” said junior Alexa Graziano. “My mom texted me and said 'you guys are in second place' and I said 'don't update me. I don't want to know'.”
In that last rotation, Wilmington/Bedford had two 9.2 scores and another over 9.0, but Masco's Meri Brandt and Bella Misiura received scores of 9.725 and 9.6 on the floor exercise, which pushed the Chieftains to take first place in the 12-team North Sectional Championship Gymnastics Meet held Saturday afternoon at Algonquin Regional High School.
Masconomet finished with 147.25 points and Wilmington/Bedford pulled out another incredible all-around effort by finishing second with a season high 145.075 points. Reading, which was seeded second heading into the meet with W/B third, finished third and another Middlesex League team Burlington was fourth.
The top four teams along with the top four from the South Sectional including Franklin, Framingham, Bridgewater/East Bridgewater and the Groton-Dunstable co-op team all advance to this Saturday's 8-team state championship meet to be held once again at Algonquin Regional High School.
Yes, that's right the first-year Wilmington/Bedford co-op and co-ed team is headed to the state championship meet!
“No (we didn't see this coming), not at all,” said Wilmington High senior Jenna Danieli. “In the beginning, I definitely knew that we had so much potential, but I didn't expect us to get second place (here at the sectionals). I'm just so proud of the entire team. It was challenging and today was definitely the toughest competition we have faced all season especially with Reading.”
The 145.075 score was four points better than the team did taking third at the Middlesex League Meet, finishing behind Reading and Burlington.
"Today was a very unexpected second place because we knew that we were the (third seed), but you just never know what the kids are going to do that day, what the equipment is going to be like, what the judges are going to be like and (with all of that) we hit most of our events," said head coach Kristen Hannon. "We couldn't be anymore proud of the kids. We couldn't have asked them to do anything more than what they did tonight, and we didn't even have our full line-up because some kids were away with vacation week.
“We can only go up from here as a team so no matter what happens next week, we will be one of the top eight teams in the entire state and you couldn't have asked for anything more from a first-year program."
Wilmington/Bedford had excellent performances on the beam (36.775) – the weakest of the four events for the team throughout the entire season -- and floor exercise (36.625) and then vault was nearly equally as good at 35.925.
"We knew that we were in second place going into the last rotation, but we didn't get to see the two rotations ahead of us, so all we knew was if we hit bars or came close to it, we would be in the top four," said Hannon. "But I never expected the team score that we hit today, by any means. We still have room for improvement. We had a couple of falls (and other mistakes) but it's onward and upwards and we're just so proud of these kids and the Fairy Tale continues."
Starting out on the beam, W/B had four scores over 9.0 which is truly remarkable. Danieli was exceptional with a 9.275, followed by Emily Provost and Mikayla Comeiro, who both finished at 9.2 and then Graziano finished at 9.1. Madison Marchionna and Alissa Ganley also competed and finished with respective scores of 8.150 and 7.975.
Next came the floor exercise and Provost led the way with a 9.450.
"I'm really happy about beam because I got one of my highest scores. I was happy with my floor because I had a little bit of a mess up but still got a good score," said Provost.
Graziano was right behind Provost with a 9.425 and then Comeiro kept up her strong day by finishing with a 9.1.
"Mikayla hit two of her three events so we couldn't have asked anything more from her," said Hannon. "She did amazing. Sasha hit most of her things and then we had to throw in some new pieces because we had some kids away, so we had to mix up the normal line-up."
Rounding out the competitors on the floor included Danieli with an 8.650 and Marchionna and Ganley, who both had the same 8.450 scores.
The third event was vault and again Provost and Graziano were 1-2 with scores of 9.450 and 9.425. Marchionna was real solid picking up an 8.6, and she was followed by Danieli with an 8.450, Comeiro with an 8.3 and Tyler Rauch, who finished with a season best 8.1.
"That was my best score so far and I'm pretty happy with it," said Rauch, a Bedford resident.
Rauch is the only male member of the team and also one of the new members who had zero experience in the sport beforehand, and here on Saturday he scores an 8.1 on the vault at the North Sectional Meet.
"Not only is this the first time that these two schools have had a gymnastics team (in many years), but it's also my first time ever doing gymnastics so in general, gymnastics is just really new to me," he said. "This is new in many ways and it's just been a ton of fun. I'm loving every second of it.
"For myself, it was a personal achievement. Before this year, I had never done vault or anything (in gymnastics). The first few meets I was (pretty nervous) but now I have gotten used to it."
He was asked about being the only male on the team.
"They have all been great in accepting me. They took me in and I'm just like every other teammate, so there's no difference and it's just been awesome," he said.
Rauch didn't compete in the team's final event, the bars, but saw tremendous performances once again as Provost and Graziano earned 9.2 scores, Ganley finished with an excellent 9.050 score, followed by Sasha Wintner at 8.3 and Brooke Stuzynski with a 6.5.
Overall, W/B had 12 scores over 9.0 coming from five different gymnasts, all while trying to fight off the nerves of competing in such a big meet, but knowing the team was fighting for the top spot.
"Gymnastics is such a mental sport so I think it helps us as teammates knowing that we're always helping each other and we lean on each other," said Danieli. "We cheer on each other during the meets and the practices, so that's definitely big. Plus Kristen and our assistant coach Brooke are very helpful with giving us corrections and taking so much of the stress off of us being a gymnast."
The top four scores from each event totaled the team's score, which was good for second place overall.
"I'm so excited. We are a first-year team and a lot of us didn't know each other before (this all started) because we come from two different towns," said Wintner, another Bedford resident. "So coming together and accomplishing this, none of us would never have imagined.
"I didn't think we were even going to get a gymnastics team. I'm a senior and I'm just happy that we made it this far and that we even have a team."
Now come Saturday, W/B will compete for a chance at a state championship.
"I don't know if I'll be competing next week but I can't wait to cheer on my teammates,” said Roche. “It'll be great. I'm excited. I knew that the (Bedford gymnasts) were really good but I didn't know how good the Wilmington kids were going to be, but I saw right away how talented they are and I learned really quick that we were definitely able to make it this far.”
