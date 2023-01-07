WILMINGTON – Last Friday, Frissore and the Wildcats had one of those battles against a strong team when they faced off with St. Mary’s in the Holiday Classic championship game. Although rising to their level of play most of the game, the Wildcats fell by a score of 76-43.
With the squad’s first win of the season against Tyngsboro in the opening round of the tournament, the Wildcats advanced to the finals to battle one out with powerhouse St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Although the result is not what head coach Chris Frissore would have hoped for, the 1-1 weekend split is a step in the right direction for his group as they continue on with their regular schedule.
“I think we knew (how good they were), I mean everyone knows how good that team is and it shows,” said Frissore. “They hit every shot (and) they’re athletic. So (if) you pack the paint, they’re going to shoot it. If you get up on them, they’re going to go by you and they’re going to get to the hoop.”
To start the game, Frissore emphasized a priority to protect the paint, which was successful as far as three pointers went. The Wildcats only allowed one three pointer in the opening period of play, but the Spartans capitalized on the mid-range.
“Our strategy was basically to kind of pack the paint at the beginning and hope they miss, and it didn’t exactly work,” admitted Frissore. “The first five minutes we kind of came out scared I think. And that’s really what we’ve been doing. We start so slow (and) I need to figure out how I can get them to like come out with that fire.”
St. Mary’s exploded to a 19-3 start until Frissore’s squad started to settle into the contest, responding with a 13-6 run of their own ignited by Eva Boudreau’s seven first quarter points. Annabelle Cook also started where she left off, draining two triples.
Taking that momentum into the second quarter, the Wildcats continued to put up a fight, trading baskets with the talented Spartans squad.
“For the whole second quarter, we were right there with them,” said Frissore. “So it’s like I want to build off that because that is a good team but the first five minutes of the game and the first five minutes of the second half we came out slow.”
Wilmington finished the half trailing 43-26 and were still clinging on to the hope of coming out strong in the third quarter. However, a 14-2 St. Mary’s run to start the quarter confirmed the trend Frissore has been observing.
Wilmington would go into the fourth quarter down by a score of 63-40 and ultimately come up short in the fourth. However, there were some Wildcats to have some impressive individual performances against the strong competition.
Eva Boudreau dropped a season high 20 points in the effort, and Frissore took no surprise.
“She played really well,” said Frissore. “She got into foul trouble yesterday and I know she was really upset. She was here early before the game today, before the first game today, she was here early like getting shots up. She’s committed. She loves it and I mean, it doesn’t surprise me (she scored 20 today). We needed her to step up and take it to the hole and not just rely on the three. She started getting to the basket, getting to the paint and making some lay-ups.”
Boudreau’s 20 came as a result of only two 3-pointers, showing her ability to score at all levels of the court. The sophomore was not the only Wildcat to end the day on a high note.
Freshman Erin McCarthy was selected to the All-Tournament team at the conclusion of the game. Between the two games, McCarthy combined for 21 points, including the go-ahead three that sent Wilmington to victory against Tyngsboro.
On the defensive side of the ball, she stepped up to take the challenge of guarding senior Yirsey Queliz, a Northeastern commit for the fall of 2023. Queliz was later named Tournament MVP.
“She hit the shot yesterday to put us up three. At the beginning of the game (today) she was covering (Yirsey Queliz) (who) is a stud. She just had a good all around tournament. It could have gone to (anyone) but I think with the coming up big with the shot, I just think she deserved it,” said Frissore.
