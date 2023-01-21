The Wilmington High School Wrestling team has had a challenging season thus far to say the least. Inexperience, injury trouble, and holes in the lineup have led to hardships for first year head coach Kevin Riley and his squad of wrestlers.
Their 0-4 dual meet record has reflected that, continuing with their matchup with Watertown on Wednesday.
However, there is also one other aspect of the team that continues – their work ethic and resiliency.
“We’re going to be hard pressed to win that dual meet this year because of the holes in our lineup,” admitted Riley. “But the guys and lady that we had on the mat, they won more matches than they lost, which is great.”
Wilmington put nine wrestlers on the mat on Wednesday night, six of which came away with points for the team.
Mason Kwiatkowski (120-pound weight class) beat Jimmy Shrestha by pin at 4:40, Hannah Bryson (126-pound weight class) beat Christian Demis by pin at 5:56, Braedon Almas (132-pound weight class) beat Julian Garcia by pin at 1:42, Julien Cella (145-pound weight class) beat Miguel Conlon, III by pin at 2:44, Evan Woltang (160-pound weight class) beat Tessa Master in a 10-6 decision, and John Consorti (285-pound weight class) beat Pedro Tancredo by pin at 1:10.
“Overall, it was a good night for us and we were pretty happy for the kids,” said Riley.
On Saturday, the Wildcats took the trip to Woburn for the 2023 Woburn Invitational, coming in 20th place (24 points) out of 21 competing schools.
“Almost every weight class, they had kids coming back with state paperwork,” admitted Riley. “It was an extremely tough tournament. You had Tewksbury, you had Andover, you had Saint John’s Prep, you had a lot of big names there. So I knew it was going to be tough for our inexperienced kids there.”
Wilmington placed one Wrestler in Julien Cella, claiming a sixth place finish.
After his first round bye, Cella won his first two matches against Thomas Fitzgerald of Newton South by pin and Nolan Bastis of Boston College High School by pin. However, Cella dropped his next two matches due to a recurring injury.
“Julien Cella came out firing on all cylinders,” said Riley. “He looked great the first two matches. Somewhere during the second match he started to experience those nagging injuries again so by the time he made it to the semifinals he ended up losing and that was it because of the injury. He continues to battle with the injury bug there.”
Even though Cella was the only Wildcat placer, he was not the only Wilmington wrestler to pick up a win on Saturday.
Nick Iascone (152-pound weight class) picked up two wins, coming against Jihyun Kang of Winchester by pin and Isaac Campolongo of Boston College High School by pin.
Almas also earned a win, beating Dylan Grasso of East Longmeadow by pin.
Despite the outcome, Riley tips his cap to his team for enduring a field of very skilled and experienced wrestlers.
“It was a good experience, but almost every weight class was really stacked,” said Riley. “I’m proud of the kids though for wrestling hard.”
As Riley looks ahead to the final portion of the season, he wants to make sure his team is healthy come playoff time.
“We want to make sure that we’re healthy,” said Riley. “We got nicked up a little bit at that tournament on Saturday, especially Julien.”
To try to combat the flurry of injuries, Riley looks to change his approach in practices.
“Heading into these next three weeks, we’ll probably start to peel back a little bit on the live wrestling and focus more on the cardio and trying to get these guys rested up the best we can in hopes that we can get that full lineup back within in the next couple of weeks to get ready for the Sectionals at Tewksbury High School, said Riley.”
This week, Wilmington faces off with Arlington in a dual meet on Wednesday before competing in the Saugus Quad meet on Saturday morning.
