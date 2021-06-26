READING – After opting in to the post season tournament, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion for the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team that they were going to face a very tough opponent in the first round. And they most certainly got just that, drawing one of the top teams in Division 2 for their first game, when the No. 14 Wildcats hit the road to take on No.3 Austin Prep on Monday afternoon in the first round of MIAA Division 2 North Sectional Tournament.
The Wildcats did their best to challenge the talented Cougars, trailing only 3-2 after the first quarter, but eventually Austin Prep began to pull away, rolling to a 15-2 victory to end the Wildcats season. With the loss, the Wildcats finished their season with an overall record of 4-9, while Austin Prep (17-1) advanced to the quarterfinals where they were set to square off with Swampscott on Wednesday afternoon.
Wilmington actually got off to a strong start in this one. Austin Prep had scored just moments into the game to take a 1-0 lead, but the Wildcats came right back with a goal of their own from Jenna Moore to tie it up, and tied it again 2-2 midway through the quarter on a goal by Kassidy Smith. Austin Prep would add one more goal with about four minutes left in the first quarter and the Wildcats were right in the game, trailing only 3-2 as they headed to the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it was pretty much all Austin Prep after that, as the Cougars extended their lead to 9-2 at halftime and then 14-2 at the end of the third quarter.
“Their athleticism and talent just overtook us for the rest of the game,” Wilmington coach Bill Manchester said. “But I was still proud of our girls for the way they played and just for their decision to opt in to the tournament. It would have been so easy just to opt out.
“I was especially proud of the seniors in this game. They graduated two weeks ago, and it must be so hard to focus on high school sports in that situation. But they did it and they deserve a lot of credit for that.”
Manchester also felt that the entire team deserved a lot of credit for how they performed all season. Without much of a preseason, it took the Wildcats a bit to find their footing. But once they did, good things began to happen, as their four wins in just 12 games doubled their win total from 2019 when they were 2-14.
“We got off to a slow start, because we had so many girls who were new to the varsity,” Manchester said. “But we learned as we went on. I thought our older girls were great mentors to the younger girls. We were able to win some games and to win some games by big margins, which we had never done before. We were also in a lot more close games than ever before. We lost three one goal games, whereas in the past we had lost those games by a lot more.”
The Wildcats were led throughout the season by their seniors, including Ida Bishop, Alexia Bittarelli, Zoe DeRose, Kylie DuCharme and goalie Shannon Murphy. Manchester says that their presence on the team made all the difference for the Wildcats this season.
“The younger girls matched up to the senior’s commitment. They learned from them” Manchester said. “And the seniors just raised the bar for the entire program. I was just proud because the girls just wanted to keep getting better and better and they did that throughout the season.”
DuCharme and Bishop led the way for the Wildcats offensively throughout the season, with DuCharme leading the team with 29 goals, while Bishop had 23. Perhaps nobody was better, however, than goalie Shannon Murphy, who broke the Wilmington High record for most saves in a season with 193.
While those players will obviously be sorely missed, Manchester feels like there is plenty to be excited about going forward for the Wildcats program. With players like junior Jenna Moore, who had 16 goals on the season, as well as sophomores Jess Collins (five goals) and Kassidy Smith (four goals), along with many others, there is plenty of reason for optimism.
“I love the future of this program,” Manchester said. “Not only for the girls coming back to the varsity, but also for a lot of the kids who played JV, who I know worked really hard. We also have a lot of kids coming up through the system who have some good youth experience. I think kids will be competing for spots like never before.”
Leading the way for the Wildcats next season will be their team captains, which were voted on this past week by the Wildcats. Their captains will be rising seniors Jenna Moore, Rhiannon Dyment, Taylor Breen and Kylie Flynn.
“I think they will do very well as captains. We talked a lot as a team about what it means to be a leader and how important leadership is. I was very proud of how seriously they took the voting,” Manchester said. “I am excited about what they will be able to bring to the team.”
MURPHY MVP
While Shannon Murphy was great all season long for the Wildcats, she also continued her great play in the Agganis All-Star game on Sunday, where she was selected as the North MVP after a stellar performance in net during a loss to the South at Manning Field in Lynn.
“She was outstanding, Manchester said. “I am not exactly sure how many saves she had, but her team was a little overmatched and she did the best she could to keep them in the game. She had a lot of big saves.”
Ida Bishop was also selected to play for the North squad, but was unable to play in Sunday’s game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.