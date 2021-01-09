BURLINGTON – After posting a 2-16 record last season, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team was looking to take a step towards turning things around in their season opener on the road at Burlington High School on Saturday afternoon.
In many ways the Wildcats did just that, playing very well against the defending Middlesex Freedom Division champions. But unfortunately for the Wildcats, despite their best efforts, they came out on the short end of a 68-55 final after leading at halftime and trailing by just three points after the third quarter.
The Wildcats, who led 29-27 at the half, got a game high 23 points from junior Tommy Mallinson, while Jimmy McCarron added ten points and nine rebounds in the loss. While they came up short of picking up the victory, Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram was happy with what he saw from his team and is looking forward to better days ahead.
“It was great, like there was a different energy from the moment we stepped into the gym,” Ingram said. “We had talked about it before the game, about being the aggressor at the start of the game and they did it. They walked into the gym feeling like they would win the game and that is the kind of confidence we want to have.”
That confidence carried the Wildcats through the first 16 minutes of the game, as they led at the end of the first quarter and then held a 29-27 lead at the break, but in the end they could not hold off the talented Red Devils. The lack of practice time and the fact that they are still working themselves into basketball shape may have come back to haunt the Wildcats who have only really been practicing for a week, while most schools, like Burlington have been at it for at least two.
“Obviously the game got away from us a little bit,” Ingram said. “It may have been conditioning, with only one week of practice. But Burlington is a very good team. They won the league last year, but our guys felt like they could win and they played really well.”
The teams would play fairly evenly in the third quarter, with Burlington holding a slim 45-42 lead heading into the final eight minutes, but the Red Devils pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 23-13 in the final frame, doing a lot of their damage at the free throw line down the stretch when the Wildcats were forced to foul.
Despite the loss, the Wildcats go a typically strong performance from Mallinson, who after being selected as a league all-star last season, is looking for even better things this year despite having a target on his back. So far so good for the junior, who had three 3-pointers among his 23 points.
“Last season after every game, coaches talk about how Tommy snuck up on them, because they didn’t realize how good he was,” Ingram said. “This season, everybody knows who he is, and that he is the one to stop. Burlington had someone in his jersey all game, but he still had a great game. He is efficient and he knows how to score.”
McCarron also had a strong game for the Wildcats and Ingram says that it was a well deserved strong effort.
“Jimmy has been working on his game all off season,” Ingram said. “He has really turned into Mr. Consistency for us. He can be a consistent double double guy for us. He works so hard at his game, and he just keeps getting better.”
While there is still some work to be done if the Wildcats are going to start to win more consistently, Ingram is confident that his team will be even better this weekend when they host the Red Devils at Wilmington High.
“We have to play well for the full 32 minutes if we are going to win. They just played better than us and made more plays than we did,” Ingram said. “But to be up two at the half, and to go to the wire with a really good Burlington team is a credit to our guys. I already heard them talking after the game about how they can’t wait to play them again this weekend, so hopefully we come out and play well for the whole 32 minutes.”
