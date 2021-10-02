PROVIDENCE, RI – Back in late October of 2017, the Town Crier featured Jill Miele, a senior at the time, who broke the WHS Field Hockey program's all-time scoring mark previously held by Jenn DelNinno-Navaria.
Fast forward one month shy of four years later, and Miele is back at it again, breaking records but now at the collegiate level.
Back on September 11th, she broke the Johnson and Wales record for goals with 46 in a 5-3 loss to Colby-Sawyer. Then two days later in a 10-0 win over Dean, she broke the program's all-time point record with 107.
She since added three goals including two in the team's latest win over Rivier College, which gives her 2.5 year total (a year loss to COVID-19) with 49 goals, 16 assists and 114 points (two points for a goal in college). Her collegiate stats are very close to her final high school ones as she finished with 50 goals, 16 assists for 66 points, which still stands today as the best mark.
In 5.5 years of play between high school and college, Miele has combined to score 99 goals, assist on 32 others.
And she still has another year of eligibility left at the collegiate level if she chooses to continue to play.
While the newest record is something she is certainly proud of, deep down, she said it doesn't really mean that much.
"I was definitely proud of myself because it is a big accomplishment but at the same time it doesn't really mean much to me because it's also just a stat and I care a lot more about the team and winning," she said. "When other people score, I get a lot more excited than I do when I score. I'm definitely proud of it, but at the same time I don't get hung up on it or anything because at the end of the day I just want the team to win, to win the conference at the end of the season and go from there."
Over the past two playing seasons, the J&W Wildcats haven't had much success in terms fo wins-and-losses or competing for GNAC (Great Northeast Athletic Conference) League Championship titles, finishing with records of 5-11 during Miele's freshman year and 6-13 during her sophomore season.
Last year was washed out, and this year things have been much different. The program has a new coaching staff and the team is off to a strong 5-3 start.
“I feel like growth wise, the team just keeps growing and getting stronger. Technically it started last year but because of COVID, it's this year but we have a whole new coaching staff. We have Lisa Lopes who was the associate head coach at Providence College, which is Division-1 and then one of their former players (Madison Skeie) is now our assistant coach. They took over the team and they are just amazing coaches. They have such knowledge on anything. Everything that we are doing as a team is completely different than it was before in terms of conditioning and playing together (more). I feel like especially with them coming in that the whole program has changed in a positive way.
"Lisa just has a philosophy that everyone just do your job and she says it all of the time. Instead of all of us suffering consequences for someone else's mistake, she is just holding ourselves accountable. She's really set on that and we (as players) do that, so I think that has led us to success."
Shortly after breaking the high school scoring record, Miele thought that she was attending a different college – and Johnson and Wales was never in the picture at that present time.
"I originally committed to attend Mt. Ida and play field hockey and then April (of 2018), the school shut down so I realized I had to pick a new school,” she said. “I hadn't even applied to Johnson & Wales, I applied to eight other schools. I remember seeing the school at one of the DECA competitions that we went to, and I just said to myself that I wanted to check out this school. We went for a tour and also to a field hockey practice, and after meeting the team and all of the girls, I said this is definitely a team that I want to be a part of and then I just decided to go to the school (and I was accepted).”
One of the main reasons why she chose J&W is she is majoring in Sport Management, which Mt. Ida also had, but not too many others schools offer it.
“I think it's becoming a bigger think, so that also limited my options a little bit. I knew that I wanted to do sport management, so not every school has it so it helped me figure things out a little bit faster,” she said. “The goal is to work for a professional sports team doing marketing for them. I'm really into sports marketing, but I'm also open to doing anything because sports is a part of me that I can't let go.”
She obviously hasn't let field hockey go either. Miele made an immediate impact with the Wildcats as a freshman as she finished with 12 goals and five assists as a rookie. She followed that up with a big sophomore season of 21 goals and nine assists. Those two seasons put her on the program's All-Decade team.
Now this year, she is off to a blistering start, with 16 goals and two assists.
“A lot (my scoring) comes from playing as a team. I was saying it someone the other day when they were congratulating me on it, that none of these goals were really individual goals. They are all started from the defense at the back of the field and somehow the ball got up to me and I just ended up finishing it,” she said. “Almost every single goal has been assisted, or comes from another player on the team doing their job getting it to me. I never envisioned to be like this, but the whole team working together from the back to the front and just being able to finish putting the ball in the net.
“I feel like the goals used to come from a lot of work in the circle and grinding in there. Now a lot of them are coming from corners or just beating girls on the outside and either crossing the ball over and somehow it goes in, just more out of the circle and on bigger plays.”
With 16 goals and two assists in just eight games, Miele continues to be one of the top scorers in the nation for Division 3 play. She currently ranks tied for first in the entire country, along with Trinity's Caelin Flaherty, in goals per game of 2.00.
In 2019, while she broke the Johnson and Wales' record for points in a season, she was 14th in the entire country in goals per game at 1.11, 11th for points per game at 2.68 and her 0.47 assists per game ranked her tied for 41st.
She also sits second in school history in all-time shots with 175, and shots on goal with 159, trailing the marks set by Giovanni Ciavardoni, the person who previously held the program record for goals and points in a season and career with 100, back in 2016.
“I’m not surprised at all that Jill accomplished this (feat as the program's all-time goal and points leader),” said Lopes. “This is quite impressive considering she did not even have a junior season. She is committed to the process of improving day in and day out and it shows. This is how she approaches every aspect of her life, as she does great in the classroom also. I am so proud of Jill and lucky to be a part of her journey.”
Lopes added that Miele possesses confidence and leadership on the field, besides her ability to find the back of the net.
“Jill is focused, consistent, and hard-working. She has a quiet poised confidence about her. Jill is a very committed student-athlete in and out of season, both on and off the field,” said Lopes. “She definitely an eye for the goal, she finds a way to put the ball in the cage. She has great elimination skills. She is smart, coachable, hard-working and knows how to generate attack.
“Jill brings a mature, poised consistent presence (to our program). She is a reliable leader on and off the field that her teammates and coaches look to. She has a lead by example style but knows the right times to speak up.”
Miele was asked about her future plans. She said that she is on track to graduate from the school in the spring, but she has that one extra year of athletic eligibility left.
“I'm looking at other colleges (for possibility to continue Graduate School) because I like some other programs,” she said, “but, I can't imagine going to another team, so we'll see.”
Until then her plans are simple – help the team reach its goal.
“Hopefully we can clinch a spot for the playoffs and win the conference title,” she said. “We have nine new girls on the team between the freshmen class and transfers, so we're really a young team. I wouldn't even say that it's a rebuilding year, but everything is just different than what it was. The new girls that have come in are all strong players, so we don't have a weakest link on the team. Everyone is a strong player so it just allows us to be successful. Our substitutes can easily be starters, everyone is just good.”
