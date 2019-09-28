It has been a rough start to the season for the Wilmington High Golf team, as the Wildcats are off to an 0-5 start. On the positive side for the Wildcats, several of their younger players have shown some great improvement in the early going.
The Wildcats kicked off their week last Tuesday with a 44-27 loss to Middlesex League rival Woburn at Hillview Country Club. Freshman Pat Stokes and junior Colin Gates each tied their matches 4 1/2 - 4 1/2 to lead Wilmington.
Following a 54-18 loss to Arlington 54-18 last Wednesday at Hillview, the Wildcats traveled to Oakley Country Club to take on Watertown on Thursday, where they fell by a score of 43 1/2-18 1/2.
Junior Sam Cedrone won his match 5 ½ -3 1/2 while freshman Owen Mitchell notched his second win of the year by a score 6½- 2 ½. Sophomore Rhiannon Dyment and freshman Jack Toomey both tied their matches 4 1/2- 4 1/2 .
The Wildcats will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on Lexington at Hillivew Country Club, before taking part in the Middlesex League Shootout at Bear Hill Country Club in Stoneham at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
This past Thursday, Wilmington came away with a 3-0 win over Stoneham as Ida Bishop, Chase Anderson and Annabelle Kane each scored single goals.
Two days later in a make-up contest, Wilmington was defeated by an outstanding Belmont (5-0-1) team, 6-0, as Emma O'Donovan scored four of the team's six goals.
The 1-1 week of play puts Wilmington's record at 2-3-1 overall with wins over Burlington and Stoneham by a combined 8-0 mark, a 1-1 tie with Reading and then losses to Winchester (6-0), Wakefield (4-3) and Belmont (6-0). In that loss to the Wakefield, Sophia D'Amico, Kane and Bishop each had one goal.
Wilmington faced Watertown on Tuesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to Melrose on Thursday before coming home to face Arlington on Wednesday for a 5:15 pm start.
