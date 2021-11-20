WILMINGTON – Over the last handful of years, the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer program has had a large number of players who after their careers with the Wildcats, move on to a number of different collegiate programs, whether Division 1, 2 or 3.
Some in that group have gone south and have had great experiences, and Kaitlyn Maguire is hoping she follows up with own great experience.
Last Wednesday, Maguire was one of three Wilmington High School seniors, who signed their National Letter of Intent. She will be attending Coker University, located in Hartsville, South Carolina, where she will study to become biology/pre-veterinarian with hopes of becoming a Vet, all the while playing soccer for the Division 2 NCAA Affiliated program.
“I was looking at three other schools, including two that were around here and there were three (additional) ones that were in North Carolina,” she said. “Basically when I play (for my) club (team), we go all around (the country) for tournaments.
“The coach from Coker (Garrett Lindquist) saw me play and reached out to me one day saying that the school was interested. I went and visited the school, I liked it and we moved on with the process.”
Lindquist is a new coach, who this year brought in 13 freshmen. The inexperience showed as the team struggled with an 1-11-2 overall record, playing out of the South Atlantic Conference.
The Cobras really struggled to score – putting just five in through 14 games, while being shut out in its final six games. Maguire should help with that. Although a defender, she's extremely offensive minded.
“She's great in the attack out of the back and when I move her into the middle, she's usually pretty solid. A lot of the times I'll move her to the middle just because she's a little bit taller and bigger, depending on what the opposing team has in the middle. She's a big offensive threat for sure,” said WHS head coach Sue Hendee.
Hendee went on to say that she believes Coker is a perfect fit for the type of school and soccer program that Maguire was looking for. Maguire said, of course it is because she'll in the warm weather.
“I didn't want a big school in the city and I definitely wanted to go somewhere down south so that was definitely a factor,” he said. “It's a big step up, but I'm ready for the challenge. The coach is new so he's just starting out trying to build up the program. He's trying to bring people in and make it better.”
Maguire helped lead the Wildcats to the state tournament, including a first round win over South High Community of Worcester before falling to a powerful Silver Lake Regional team, which ended her season and career with the 'Cats.
“(The seasons have) been fun. We've had a lot of different groups. Last year really didn't count, but I've had a lot of fun with my teammates,” she said.
