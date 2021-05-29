WILMINGTON – Samuel (Sam) Juergens has been the team's top point scorer so far this season and also during the Fall-2 season. During that “winter” season, he had the best time in the Middlesex League Freedom Division in the 55-meter hurdles, going undefeated in all five meets. As part of both the Wilmington High indoor and outdoor track teams, he's had success in the 55 and 110-meter hurdles, the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
While he's a jack-of-all trades on the track, he's also that way in life. An extremely mature, well-spoken, polite young man, he's a member of the National Honor Society, was ranked No. 13 in his senior academic class before the school year begun and has already decided that he will attend UMass-Amherst to study finance or accounting.
He says that strong will, desire to succeed and self motivation is because of his mother, Ling, who moved to the United States from Hong Kong, when she was a little bit older than her son is today.
“She's the hardest worker that I know. She really has put forth the values that hard work will get you places, being healthy and treating yourself good and treating others good,” he said. “She has sacrificed a lot to allow me to have a better life and I'm trying to make the best use of that.”
Juergens said that neither of his parents were ever involved in sports, but his mother enjoys exercising, including jogging and running.
“She's always been into fitness and being active. Both of my parents (including father, Eric) are very healthy. They eat good and they put that on me when I was younger,” he said.
While Mom started out as a jogger/runner, it was someone else who actually introduced Sam to track-and-field.
“I joined on a whim my freshman year. One of my friends was doing it and he suggested that I try it. I really like the atmosphere here, the coaches have been just phenomenal, the team has been so supportive and there's just so many different events that you can try,” he said. “I did several different things and I found my niche in the jumping events and then (sophomore year) I found the hurdles and have been doing that ever since. Right now, I'm really happy to be named one of the captains on the team and it's great to see everyone grow and improve.”
Juergens started out competing in the triple jump as a freshman, before working his way to the high jump, because “he was tall”. From there the coaches noticed his mobility and agility, and suggested that he try the hurdles.
“I was pretty bad at it starting out. I was pretty bad for the first two years, but it started to click,” he said.
During the indoor season, Juergens helped the Wildcats finish 4-1 in the abbreviated season. In the first two meets, he won the 55-meter hurdles with time of 9.07, before drastically cutting it down to 8.4, while adding a first and a third in the high jump.
From there, he took off, going 9-for-9 in the last three meets, winning the hurdles, high jump and long jump in each of the team's last three meets with an 8.3 best time in the hurdles, jumping 18 feet in the long jump and clearing 5-5 in the high jump, although his career best is 5-8.
Thus far this outdoor season in three meets, he has come home with three first places and four seconds, competing in the 110-meter hurdles, the high jump and triple jump. His best time in the hurdles is 16.7 seconds.
“It's six steps to the start and then three steps inbetween each hurdle,” he said of his technique, which alters depending on the athlete. “So far we have just been working on improving our speed throughout all of the hurdles because it is a whole different race compared to the 55-meter event. It's more about maintaining (a consistent speed) as opposed to going as fast as you (because of the shorter distance).”
Certainly a big part of the hurdles is using your legs, and right now Juergens said he's dealing with some nagging injuries to his legs and shins, which has changed his strategy a bit in the high jump.
“At the meets recently, my legs have been kind of hurt, so I have been doing shorter approaches, so more or less jogging up and then jumping,” he said. “I just try to take it slow on the easy (on the early heights) and work my way up. I try to control speed and just be really explosive.
“We're looking forward to the state relay meet. We think we can get a medal with me, Aidan McGrath and Luka Smiljic. That should be a good team for the high jump relay.”
That meet is Sunday at Gordon College, which will be followed by two more league meets and then additional post-season meets with league, divisional and possible all-states.
Right now the Wildcats are 2-1 on the season, and Juergens believes that with the surrounding cast, that the 'Cats can make noise on Sunday and the rest of the way.
“We had a tough loss against Burlington (to open the season),” he said. “We were looking forward to that meet but unfortunately because of the shorter season, a lot of kids didn't have enough time to prepare. After that meet, we have beaten the other teams. Wakefield was a big (team) victory – a lot of kids had personal records that day. Overall, us older kids are really proud of all of the younger kids. They have all been putting it a lot of work.
“We were upset that we lost our season last year, but most of the seniors have been doing this for four years. This is our last season together and we're just happy to see everyone still doing it and still being a part of this team. We are looking forward to the state relay meet. There's some strong teams coming together (on our end) so we're hoping to do well and maybe break a few school records.”
Whether or not Juergens continues to earn more first places and possibly be part of some school records, head coach Mike Kinney said that it's going to be extremely difficult to replace 'Mr. Jack-of-all-Trades'.
“Sam has been an outstanding leader for us for the last two years,” said Kinney. “He has been our leading scorer for two years straight and has been a great mentor to the younger athletes. His events require more than just determination and athletic ability. They require technical efficiency and attention to detail. For him to be successful for so long demonstrates his intelligence and his commitment.
“As a student, he brings those same attributes to the classroom. He leads all the drills and the younger kids really respond well to his advice and coaching.”
Sam is also the oldest brother of Lian, who two years ago was a member of the co-op girls swim team. He said the two of them get along very well, that she's also an extremely hard worker, especially in school. He admitted that he wished she competed in track-and-field so they could have spent more time together, but in the big picture that's OK.
“We've gotten closer as we've gotten older. It's been good. She's just super nice. She loves walking our dog, she really focuses on school and she works at the library.”
Family is very important to Sam, and he told the story about going back to Hong Kong when he was a freshman.
“It was really nice to see – the city is amazing. It's just so beautiful, like you wouldn't believe,” he said as his eyes lit up.
“Public transportation is the biggest thing that I always remember. It works so well, so fast and it's so clean and for someone who can't speak the language, I was able to get around fine, get myself food and stuff like that. I just thought it was so awesome being over there. I also visited Macau, near by, which is like a casino city basically – a lot like Las Vegas. It was so cool, just really cool,” he said with a big smile on his face.
