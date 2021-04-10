WILMINGTON — A few months ago, I came up with the idea of naming the best all-time players/athletes for 12 different Wilmington High School athletic programs. Since I originally wrote about the upcoming series, I have changed my mind 100 times on the best way to go about it. The research has taken me a lot more time than I ever imagined, and so has finding pictures of every person who makes each team.
What I have ultimately decided to do was pick out the top players for each team, without having a specific number attached to each team. Some teams may have more or less than others.
Besides the research, I have also spoken to a number of other people familiar with the history of each program to get his/her opinions, which have helped me research a number of people who I was unfamiliar with in the beginning, while nominations from our readers have also been helpful.
I'm starting the series out with the WHS Girls Soccer team, mostly as this team is the easiest to do the research on, dating back to the program's inception of 1987.
As I stated in the past, comparing different generations is very difficult so I base my decisions mostly on the impact the athlete had on the program, overall talent/skill and accolades/accomplishments/stats. Also, just to reiterate, the only rule is the player has to have graduated from WHS and not have transferred out.
I ended up taking 25 players because I feel each and every one of them represents the top players in the history of the program. Of the 25 players, six of them are members of the WHS Hall of Fame, while we also have a pair of sisters. There's also three All New England selections and ten All-State Selections in this group. Pretty impressive to say the least.
With the selections, I decided to have a little fun and play coach for a bit and put some combinations together. All 25 in my mind are the best of the best, so why not have some fun with it? In my opinion, collectively this is an absolutely phenomenal team that would be very difficult to beat.
Seriously, who could stop this group from scoring, and who could get by this stacked defense?
STARTING ELEVEN
Since I'm picking the team, I figured to have some fun with it, so if I had my choices, my starting formation would be a 4-3-3. Up front I would have Olivia Wingate, Lindsay Bruno, Erin McKenna and Kayla McCauley. There's so much speed, finesse, skill and scoring in those four and it would be nearly impossible for opposing teams to shut any of them down, never mind collectively.
Let's start with Bruno. She is the program's all-time leading scorer with 47 goals and 13 assists, despite missing a good chunk of her senior season with an injury. She was a two-time All-Conference selection and a two-time All-Star.
She went on to play at Merrimack College and tallied 97 points, was a four-time Northeast-10 All-Conference player, a two-time All-Region player and a two-time All New England player.
In her eight years of playing between high school and college, she was all-league six times and all-star the other two years. That's legendary status right there.
The player whose record Bruno broke was Erin McKenna, from the 1989 season. She previously tallied 38 points, including 25 goals, while playing in the early stages of the program and against the Merrimack Valley Conference teams. She went on to play at Brandeis where she still ranks 12th all-time in scoring with 28 goals and 10 assists.
Kayla McCauley is currently enjoying a fantastic career at D1 Northeastern University. An extremely versatile player, she has exceptional speed and skill, and can bury the ball too. In high school, during her four years, the team went 69-5-8 with one league loss. She was a three-time league all-star and also named to the Eastern Mass and Division 2 All-State teams.
Then there's Olivia Wingate, who has only played for a couple of US National teams and is currently playing at Notre Dame University. She was an All-New England selection during her junior year at WHS, the reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Decade, who like Bruno, can score every time she touches the ball.
Wingate is by far the fastest player I have ever seen on a soccer field. Try stopping her with Bruno, McKenna and McCauley. Good luck with that.
Turning to the midfield, certainly Adrienne Fay and Kaitlyn Curley stick out. Fay is still the best all-around Female Athlete I have seen at WHS dating back to her days of 1993. Although she was the pitcher for two state championship softball teams here, believe it or not, her best sport was soccer. She went on to play at Merrimack. As a midfielder, she could do it all, kick, throw, pass and defend.
One of my choices to play alongside her would be Curley. She was simply awesome in 2013 during that post-season run to the state championship final. She left here and had a terrific career at Salem State, where she met her fiance, Ryan Doherty, who happened to make the Town Crier's All-Time Tewksbury High Boys Hockey Team, which is also appearing in our Tewksbury edition this week.
As for the third midfielder, you could pick any of five or six players, depending on what you are looking for. Holly Niemiec and Amber Flynn were both All-State selections. Niemiec possessed terrific speed and just knowledge of the game, whereas Flynn can really strike the ball with a lot of power, as we have seen each of the past two seasons. Brianne Bozzella (29 goals, 13 assists in her career), a Hall of Famer, left here and emerged at UMass-Lowell. At Wilmington, she played the left midfield spot and really utilized her speed and shooting coming from the opposite side.
Lisa Dellascio, Dana Goulet and Stephanie Figueiredo would all be in the mix as well. Dellascio had a great career at Salem State and was phenomenal with her footwork in a time when not every player could do those things. The last two are currently playing in college, Goulet at Bentley and Figs at Lenoir-Rhyne, where she was just named to the second team All-Conference squad.
While the strength of the team would be scoring, certainly you could make a valid argument that the backline is even stronger. It's so strong, that I would be comfortable with just three players back there with Rachele See, Devyn Malatesta and Kat Strazzere.
Strazzere played forward in high school and was an All-State selection, but became a shut down defender at UMass-Lowell. She graduated from there and then dabbled at the professional level. See and Malatesta, both All New England selections, simply dominated games and nothing, ever got past them. See went on to play at Quinnipiac and is in the WHS Hall of Fame, and Malatesta played at Salem State.
That leaves one starting spot left, goalie, and that's easy with Kellie Souza. She is the only goalie in the history of the program to lead the team to not only a sectional title but to the state championship game. She had 40 shut outs in her career and 14 in her senior year. She drastically got better year in and year out and went on to have a terrific career at Bridgewater State.
Backing up Souza would be Nancy Pote, who would serve as the back-up goalie, but also as midfielder, or occasional forward. In the WHS Hall of Fame including being a huge part to the two state championship softball teams, in soccer she was a two-time All-Star and one-time All-Conference selection during the days of competing in the MVC, playing any position on the field from forward all the way back to the goalie spot.
There's also a handful of very talented players, who would serve as an incredible support group. Up front would be Alex Bischoff, Lauren Rappoli, Casey McFall and Ashley Steenbruggen. Rappoli's athleticism was second to none and she just made things happen. McFall found ways to score big goals, at both the high school level and in college at Salem State. Then Bischoff could explode on the field – especially her first few steps.
Steenbruggen had more height than the others and always found ways to score. She went on to play at Roger Williams and just the thought of having those four as the back-ups to the starting four is pretty mind-boggling. Not to be overlooked on the forward line, but Debbie Lyons was a two-time All-Conference selection who could also find the back of the net.
My other choices would include Danielle Fay, who was a center-midfielder in the first few years of the program and just excelled because of her natural athleticism. Taryn Martiniello never came off the field at Wilmington or at Brandeis and was as smart and as steady as they came. She could play either midfield or defense.
Finally, there’s Christina Spinos, who was a three-time All-League selection and also named to the All-State team. On any other team that didn't have four legitimate goal scorers, she would be in the starting line-up as an outside back as the fourth defender. I always enjoyed the way she got the offense going coming from the back. She did it as well as anyone I have seen. She went on to have a great career at Westfield State.
Coach:
This is very easy since there's been two coaches in the history of the program, Steve Mader for one year, and Sue Hendee since 1988. She continues to pile up the milestones and will soon be inducted into several Hall of Fames, not just as a coach, but it's tough to find a better human being than Sue.
