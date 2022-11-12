WILMINGTON – There's many outstanding multi-sport athletes enshrined into Wilmington's Athletic Hall of Fame. There's a lot of three sport athletes, and a handful of two. Vinny Scifo not only was a two-sport athlete, but he simply dominated in both basketball and baseball, and he did so in just five combined seasons due to a year-long injury that came in his third game of his senior year of hoop and kept him out of diamond play.
In basketball, Scifo still ranks in the top-ten all-time in scoring and he did that as a sophomore and a junior, as well as a handful of games between being a late call-up as a freshman and those three games as a senior.
In baseball, he was an all-around terrific player, between pitcher and shortstop, as well as at the plate. He left WHS and earned a Division 1 scholarship to play baseball at UMass-Amherst, where he had a terrific career, which included playing games at Fenway Park.
While his shoulder injury from high school didn't define who he was as an athlete, it certainly became a big part of his career. The way he was going after his junior year in both sports, makes you wonder exactly how dominating he really could have become and what accolades he would have earned had he stayed healthy?
“I can now look back at senior year as a great learning experience,” said Scifo. “It was very unfortunate getting injured but it taught me a lot. Specifically, that nothing is guaranteed and it doesn't do any good to dwell on what could have been. It forced me to shift my mindset on getting healthy for college and to only focus on things you can control.”
The injury kept him from becoming a 1,000 point scorer, joining the other elite players Winston Fairfield, Mike Lombard and Eric Swiezynski, who accomplished it before Scifo arrived at the school and then Connor Bennett, who did it after Scifo left.
“Scoring one-thousand points would have been a very cool accomplishment. I had a lot of high hopes for that season both individually and as a team but it is what it is,” he said. “Injuries are a part of sports and dwelling on things that could have been doesn't do anyone any good. All you can do is learn from them.”
While the senior season and the 1,000 points were taken away from Scifo, what he did earn during his playing days was simply remarkable. In basketball, he earned those four varsity letters, which included hitting two late free throws to lift Wilmington past North Reading in a state tournament game.
The following year as a starter, he averaged 16.5 points per game and was named to the Cape Ann League's All-Conference team. As a junior, he averaged 18.3 points per game, again being named to the All-Conference team. He played those three games as a senior and finished his career with 801 points.
“I think Vinny has been the best athlete in this school in the past three years,” said former boys’ hoop coach Joe Maiella back in January of 2012 when Scifo was named the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the Year. In addition to that, Scifo was named to both the Town Crier's All-Time Basketball and Baseball teams.
“I think he dominates two sports,” Maiella also previously said. “He’s probably been one of the top four or five basketball players to go through this program in the past twenty years. He’s just a natural scorer, he’s so athletic and just a great kid.
“I just think the kid can flat our score. He takes good shots, his field goal percentage is over 55 percent over the last two years and that’s unheard of especially for a sophomore or junior guard in high school. He doesn’t take a bad shot. His mid-range game is excellent. If there’s one weakness in his game it’s probably his inconsistency with the three-point shot. He’s just so in control when he’s on the court. He’s a game changer. Teams have to prepare for him because he’s a game changer and can completely change games around. Then on top of that, he gets open shots to his teammates because he’s unselfish. His athletic ability is just through the roof.”
After being a contributor down the stretch to the 16-6 team in 2008-'09, Scifo was an important part to the team's success, the next two years as the 'Cats finished 12-9 and 17-4, losing in the first round of the Division 2 North Sectional tournaments to Dracut and then Winchester. All in all, he participated in four state tournament games.
“Basketball had a lot of great memories. Getting called up to Varsity as a freshman and being able to have an impact in the playoffs that year is something I will always remember,” he said. “From a team perspective, I think that it was very cool that our team from fifth grade basketball through high school basically stayed in tact. We had a great group of guys and being able to compete with them for almost eight years was awesome and something that is pretty rare.”
While that was pretty rare, so was it that a kid from Wilmington High went on to play D1 at the collegiate level. As good as Scifo was in basketball, he was the complete package in baseball.
“He is the heart-and-soul of our team,” said former WHS Baseball coach Aldo Caira in the same Athlete of the Year article. “He is the fuel that starts the engine. Athletes like him are very special and don't come around that often. He's got great skills, he's very teachable, a great leader and an even better teammate.”
In baseball, Scifo was a starter as a freshman, and also earned Cape Ann League All-Conference honors as a sophomore and a junior. That junior season, he was the team's No. 1 pitcher, winning four games. In 44 innings, he walked just five batters, while striking out 34. Defensively, he was very strong with the glove and arm playing shortstop. He converted 99-of-104 plays.
At the plate, he was the team's lead-off hitter, who led the team in hits with 26, doubles with six, as well as RBIs and stolen bases. He batted .352 for the season and had a slugging percentage of .477.
Among his highlights was belting a home run in the state tournament game against Beverly.
“Baseball had a ton of great memories as well. I was very appreciative of all the older guys who took me under their wing and showed me the ropes in my first couple of seasons,” said Scifo. “Hitting a home run in what I believe was my last at bat of my high school career in Beverly (is a great memory). Dennis Ingram and myself had a nice laugh on the phone a few months back because he was coaching first base and we both still think the ball may have bounced over the wall. But hey I'll take the home run.”
After high school, Scifo went on and played four years at UMass-Amherst. After graduating, he has since become a Real Estate Agent. He is looking forward to Saturday's event, and said there's a long list of people he needs to thank for making it happen.
“I would really like to thank all of my coaches both in basketball and baseball,” said Scifo. “It starts well before high school so I'd like to thank my middle school coaches first. My little league coach Mike Ciampa, summer baseball coach Adam Wnukowski, and middle school basketball coach Chuck Osgood. They really got me started and made me believe that I could have a successful athletic career.
“Moving on to high school, I would like to thank Coach Tom Woods and Jim McCune for prepping me and giving me an amazing opportunity as a freshman. Same goes for coach Aldo Caira who took a risk and put trust in me at such a young age and also Joe Maiella who allowed me to be myself and give me the freedom to perform.
“Also, Scott Patterson, who was my high school summer baseball coach, was monumental in my pursuit to play college baseball. I would also like to thank my friends and teammates, without them none of this would have been memorable.
“I can't forget my parents who basically put their life on hold for me to pursue my athletic dreams. From taking me to countless practices, games and always being my biggest supporters. I’d also like to thank the Hall of Fame Committee of course for voting me (in).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.