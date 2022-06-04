LOWELL – Before the season started, no one could have predicted this. And after game four of the season, even the thought of making the playoffs after starting out 1-3 and being outscored 59-34, with all but three runs coming in the first game, was nothing short of absurdity.
But then again, that's why you play the games.
The Wilmington High School Softball team's magical second half of the season continued this past week in incredible fashion. After losing to Tewksbury, 16-2, the first contest back on April 16th, the Wildcats defeated them 9-8, in extra innings last Wednesday night. And after losing to Lowell Catholic, 8-7, back on May 9th, the 'Cats in a do-or-go home situation on this past Monday, defeated the Crusaders, 4-1.
Not only did the Wildcats defeat two teams that beat them the first go-around, but the two wins, as well as a loss to Melrose last Thursday, closed out the regular season with a 10-10 record. That may not seem like anything to most eyes, but for this team it should mean everything. Before the season started, the team didn't have a single girl on the team who pitched beyond youth leagues. A young sophomore, Julie Archer who was the back-up outfielder last year, stepped up, took six lessons during the winter, and put herself out on the mound for the sake of being a great teammate. All she did was help the team pull off the impossible, and win ten games.
“Qualifying for the state tournament is awesome,” said head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “After losing two players from last year’s team many people didn’t give us much of a shot. Hard work and team buying into our philosophies really paid off. Julia Archer has only pitched since late January and has done extremely well. Her change up has been working very well. Today (against Lowell Catholic), she went the distance allowing only three hits and one run.”
Before last Wednesday's game, Wilmington had to win two-out-of three, and the first game was against Tewksbury, who at the time was ranked No. 5 in all of Division 2. The Redmen put reigning Merrimack Valley Conference MVP Samantha Ryan on the hill and she was matched up against Archer.
“The day before, we had what I thought was a really good practice. We did all hitting stations that day with the final station being the pitching machine at Sam (Ryan's) speed. We decided to cut down everyone's swing and making it more compact and they bought into it. We tried it the game before that, and the girls didn't buy into it,” explained Cabral-Pini.
Archer threw a number of effective change-ups, which stifled the Redmen batters, meanwhile, Wilmington's potent offense helped the 'Cats get out to 6-1 and 6-3 leads.
“When Tewksbury was coming back, we were afraid that things would fall apart like they have in the past and they didn't,” said Cabral-Pini. “These girls were just so pumped to beat Tewksbury. The first time we faced them we were down 11-0 after the first inning. Honestly, if our pitchers throw strikes, it doesn't matter about their speed or anything else, usually we do well because we're hitting and we're playing defense. We're getting timely hitting. Before we would get hitting, but not two or three in a row.”
Early on in the game, sophomore Lily MacKenzie blasted a 170-foot shot for a two-run triple. Tewksbury started to peck away and eventually they took a 7-6 lead going to the top of the seventh. Wilmington's top hitters Abby LaClair and Bella Kieran both singled and would both later come home on separate RBI groundouts.
Tewksbury tied it back it back up in the home half and the game went to extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Eva Boudreau started the rally with a single and then was driven home by Kiersten Moore, who belted a double.
The Redmen had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but the game ended on a line out double play, with the runner at first getting doubled off thanks to the catch and throw from Sofia Scalfani to Kieran at first.
About 12 hours later, Wilmington was defeated by ML Liberty Division Champions Reading 14-2. That set up Monday's game with Lowell Catholic.
In that contest, the 'Cats scored a run in the second inning as Boudreau singled, Maddie Kelsey got hit by a pitch, Archer singled and then Kiersten Moore earned an RBI with a groundout to score Boudreau.
“Both teams played outstanding defense and the game was just moving along with no more scoring until bottom of sixth,” said Cabral-Pini.
In half inning, Lowell Catholic scored two runs to take the 2-1 lead. But then Wilmington countered with three runs in the top of the seventh. Moore started the rally with a single. LaClair followed with a single, and then Kieran singled to load the bases. Scalfani kept things going with a RBI single to right, before MacKenzie reached on an error to score two more runs.
“Our defense was terrific today without making any errors. We executed a 5-4-3 double play. Abby (LaClair) also threw out a runner trying to steal third,” said the coach.
POWER RANKINGS
The last time the MIAA released the Power Rankings, Wilmington was No. 31 with a 9-9 record. The 1-1 week could move the team up or move them down, not sure yet. If things stay the same and the 'Cats remain at 31, and five additional teams with .500 or better records get in, then Wilmington will host Falmouth in a preliminary round game and then if they won that, would travel to face No. 2 Westfield.
The official brackets were released on Wednesday after the paper went to print.
