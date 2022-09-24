WILMINGTON – Two games into the season, a few things have become clear about the Wilmington High Football team. First of all, it looks like they can run the ball with the best of them out of their Wing-T offense, as for the second game in a row, they piled up over 200 yards rushing. Second, they look like they have a defense capable of coming up with some key stops when they need it. But, third, they also found out that they are probably their own worst enemy, making mistakes at critical times and giving up big plays in big moments.
And unfortunately for the Wildcats, through two games, those mistakes and big plays have negated any of the positive things they have done, which was the case once again last Friday night in their home opener, when the Wildcats suffered a hard fought 10-7 loss to non-league rival Greater Lowell at Alumni Stadium.
The loss drops the Wildcats to 0-2 on the season, with a matchup against a high powered Billerica squad on the horizon for this Friday night.
Friday night’s game featured three turnovers by the Wildcats, including a fumble inside their own 20-yard line late in the first half which led to the Gryphons only touchdown of the game. As it usually does, the turnover differential proved to be the biggest difference in the outcome of this game.
The Wildcats defense was stellar for much of game, limiting Greater Lowell to a total of 155 total yards on the night, making several tackles in the backfield for lost yardage and even coming up with a pair of interceptions of their own. But, when it mattered most, the Gryphons put together their most impressive drive of the night to put themselves in field goal range, where junior Jayson Frasca drilled what would prove to be the game winning 33-yard field goal to give the Gryphons a 10-7 lead with 42 seconds left in the game.
Wilmington had one last chance, taking over with 34 seconds left in the game, and driving from their own 21-yard line to the Greater Lowell 27 with six seconds left, but a 44-yard field goal attempt came up short as time expired.
“When you turn the ball over like crazy, that’s what’s going to happen,” Wilmington coach Craig Turner said. “I mean, it’s hard to get mad at the defense, they played great and stopped them all night, but we also gave up some big third downs all night. Last week (against Arlington Catholic) I felt like it as an effort thing for us. That was not the case tonight. They played their tails off, but we just made big, big mistakes in big spots.”
That included the game winning for the Gryphons. After a holding penalty negated what would have been an 82-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive, moving the ball back to the Gryphons 15-yard line with just over eight minutes left in the game, the Wildcats appeared poised to get off the field with a three and out, with Greater Lowell facing a 3rd-and-6 from the 22 yard line.
However, sophomore quarterback Brendan Arsenault, making his first varsity start, connected with Frasca for a 20-yard gain to keep the drive alive, and later in the drive, facing a 3rd-and-14, the duo again connected, this time for 29 yards, down to the Wilmington 33-yard line. The drive eventually stalled at the Wildcats 16-yard line, but Frasca, who had also scored the Gryphons only touchdown of the game, came on and calmly snuck his kick just inside the left upright for the game winning points.
“It was third and a mile and we blew a coverage,” Turner said of the 3rd and-14 conversion. “That’s exactly what you can’t do in that spot. But, credit to them, they took advantage of it. That’s what we are talking about, in those big spots we have to be solid, and do what we are supposed to do, as opposed to losing focus and going somewhere where you are not supposed to be. If we are where we are supposed to be, that play is a pick.”
Taking over at their own 21-yard line with just 34 seconds left in the game, and just one timeout, things looked bleak for the Wildcats, but behind senior quarterback Jacob Roque, who was also making his first varsity start, they actually put together an impressive drive, started with a 17-yard hookup between Roque and tight end Noah Spencer to the 38-yard line, followed by a 12-yard pass to Christian Febbo to bring the ball to midfield. After a spike by Roque, he connected with Mike Lawler for 23 yards down to 27-yard line with six seconds left.
Rather than risk one more play and running out of time, Turner elected to try a 44-yard field goal, but junior kicker Hunter Sands’ bid fell short of its mark.
“We felt like we needed to get to 25. He had hit one from 40 in pregame, which was four or five yards over the upright, so when we got to the 27, with just six seconds left, we felt like we had to take a shot at it,” Turner said. “A 44-yard field goal is not a very high percentage kick.”
Wilmington had taken an early lead in this one, when Roque (7 carries, 116 yards) had broken free for a 76-yard touchdown run down the right sideline. Sands extra point kick made it 7-0 in favor of the Wildcats with 4:49 left in the first quarter.
It looked like that’s how the score would remain into the half, particularly when Wilmington’s Christian Febbo picked off a Gryphons pass with 1:25 left in the half to give the Wildcats the all at their own 25-yard line. It was the second interception in as many games for Febbo and it looked like the Wildcats would, at the very least go into the half leading 7-0, if not better. But on the very next play, a fumble returned the ball to the Gryphons at the Wildcats 19-yard line. Five plays later, Arsenault connected with Frasca on a two-yard scoring pass, that coupled with Frasca’s extra point kick, tied the game at 7-7 with seven seconds left in the half
The teams traded turnovers in a fast moving third quarter, with senior Owen Cushing coming up with a pick for Wilmington, only to see Frasca return the favor for the Gryphons late in the quarter.
Just before the game winning drive for the Gryphons, Wilmington had driven to the Greater Lowell 20-yard line, behind some tough running from junior Julien Cella, but facing a fourth and three, they came up one yard short, setting up the Gryphons for the game winning drive. The Wildcats had also put together an impressive drive to start the second half, driving from their own 32-yard line to the Greater Lowell 13. But a 3rd-and-7 pass fell incomplete and a 30-yard field goal attempt sailed just wide to the left, keeping the score deadlocked at 7-7 at the time.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night at 7:00 pm, when they travel to Billerica High to take on a 2-0 Indians squad, who is coming off a 32-14 win over Westford, after a 38-0 win over Lowell in the season opener. Turner knows his team will need to be better if they are going to compete with the powerful Indians.
“Like I said, I thought the effort was there tonight, but the execution has to be better, especially with what we have coming up,” Turner said. “We have to figure ourselves out. It really doesn’t have anything to do with Billerica. Obviously, they are a very good team, they are very tough, and it’s a monumental challenge, but we need to fix Wilmington before we worry about anyone else.”
