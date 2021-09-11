WILMINGTON – Wilmington High School senior Lauren Hutchison said “it's a passage for every kid in Wilmington to play youth soccer.”
Indeed she was one of those kids, like the rest of us.
As she did that during her childhood days, her thoughts started to drift. Entering the eighth grade, she started to hear more and more about the sport of volleyball. The summer entering high school, she signed up for a one week camp of soccer and then decided to also do a one week camp of volleyball.
“The first day of the volleyball camp I knew that I had already liked it more than I liked soccer so I stopped soccer and tried out for volleyball,” she said.
Since that decision, she played two years at the JV level before making the leap to varsity during this past Fall-2 season, where she was terrific in the back row as a defensive specialist. Now she is one of the captains on this 2021 fall team. Certainly to say that she's come a long way in the sport is an understatement.
“Lauren has a great attitude on and off the court,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue. “Even when we have needed her to play all the way around the court, and despite being the shortest player, she will play the front row successfully and play back row defensively successfully, that's a key aspect when you're able to put a player at any key position and be OK.
“Reliable, super confident are what we need her to be. Defensively is by far her strength and her and Alyssa (Fricia) make a great pair in the back row. Their relationship on and off the court helps a lot because you need that. Not everyone has to be best friends, but working together helps so much in this game, especially mentally when you struggle at times.”
When she started as a freshman, Hutchison had no idea what position she should or wanted to play. Quickly that changed.
“In my first tryout ever at Wilmington High, the (JV) coach (at the time) was Bridget Shainwald and she immediately told me that she thought I would be playing in the back row. I don't know if she saw it or something, and I have been playing in the back row ever since. I did play some outside last year if they needed someone.”
Certainly you don't see 5-foot-2 girls playing in the front row too often, but Donoghue said there's been times that Hutchison has done that – because she's such a team player.
“Obviously I'm not the tallest person so that's not my strength, but I can see the court pretty well,” said Hutchison. “(Playing in the back row) you don't always have to hit the ball (to play the position well). I wish I was taller so I could 100 percent hit the ball better and probably more consistent and have harder hits, but I also don't mind it at all because I can still do it just fine in the back row.”
Being in the back row is extremely difficult. You are constantly trying to get at shots that are fired at you from 6-foot tall outside and middle hitters. You need quick feet, you need to be smart, you need to react and you need strength and agility.
In one second, the (opposing) setter sets up the ball and you have to see which hitter it's going to out of three options,” described Hutchison. “You have to adjust how you are playing defensively to how each hitter is hitting. There's some really good Middlesex League teams that we play and they have some really strong hitters.”
Obviously one person can't get to every ball that's hit – and for Hutchison, having a good buddy there next to her for some help and guidance, has proved to be so worthwhile.
“(Alyssa and I) have been really good friends since we were very young. She's an extremely good player in the back row. I play left back and she's switching to play in the middle. No matter where she is in the back row, she's very good at communicating, she runs the back row, she's loud and she's very good at talking. It's great, honestly. She's a very good asset to the team,” said Hutchison.
The two of them along with the other captain Haeleigh Wilson, all did their part helping the other members of the program work in the off-season whether it was playing club, joining the summer leagues, going to captains' practices or doing things on your own, all things necessary to help this program move up the ladder and out of the cellar.
“I have played club for the past two years. We did the Woburn Summer League, we hosted our own summer league, we did captains practices twice a week in the morning. It was so important to do all of those things and just like coach said, you can absolutely tell who has not picked up a volleyball since last season ended,” she said.
Since most of the returning players have picked up a volleyball at least once in the off-season, the captain said there's a lot of hope of turning the ship around and qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2004.
“We definitely have a strong roster this year especially with all of the seniors that we do have,” said the National Honor Society member, who is looking at schools like Northeastern, Boston College and Boston University. “I think it's going to be a good season because we have been playing together for a while now. We're strong on defense and on offense too with Maddie up there.
“(For us to turn the corner) we just really have to work together. You can't stress communication enough. It's the main part of volleyball. You need to be on the same page with everyone, front row, back row, you need to know what each other is doing. Other than that trying our best and swing hard (is all you can ask for).”
