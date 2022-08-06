WILMINGTON – During its 50-plus year history, the Pan Mass Challenge has helped a countless number of people in their battle against cancer. It is an event that truly has to be seen to be believed with fans, supporters and cancer survivors lining the streets in support of thousands of riders raising money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in their tireless commitment to find a cure.
For many, the first time they actually see the event, they are instantly hooked. You can count David Lozzi among those drawn to the PMC. The 43-year old Wilmington resident is preparing to race in his third Pan Mass Challenge this weekend, participating in the Wellesley Century 100-mile ride on Sunday, continuing a tradition that began all thanks to a friend of his. He may not have known much about the PMC when he first became involved in the event three years ago, but it didn’t take him long to learn what it is all about.
“I started riding in the PMC because I enjoyed cycling and a good friend of mine recruited me (thanks, Lew!). Once I learned more about the Pan-Mass Challenge, I kind of fell in love with this organization.,” Lozzi said. “Every single dollar, every penny that I raise goes to cancer research at Dana-Farber. PMC finds its funding elsewhere for the back-office administrative stuff. I know everything I work hard for, every mile I ride, every dollar I raise, goes to cancer research.”
Like most people involved in the PMC, Lozzi has seen the effects that cancer can have on those he cares about and wants to do whatever he can to help the cause, not only for them, but for everybody affected by the terrible disease.
“I haven't had to battle cancer, but my friends and family have. Thankfully, I haven't lost anyone to cancer, but the battle continues for so many” Lozzi said. “Just this year, my good friend George had cancer return. He was in remission for ten years and now it's come back, and with a vengeance. He found out it was back because he broke a rib when he sneezed. Cancer moved into his bones. He's undergoing chemotherapy now and thankfully responding very well to it.
“Cancer doesn't care about race, ethnicity, political affiliations, or religion. It attacks and destroys lives without prejudice. I'm doing what I can to help spread some hope and enable the geniuses at Dana-Farber to do their thing and beat this for us all. I believe Dana-Farber is one of the best around, and for me, they're a great organization to raise money for.”
This is the first time that Lozzi will be riding in the Wellesley Century Ride, having done the 50-mile ride the previous two years. The Wellesley Century is a 100-mile ride which starts and finishes at Babson College.
“It starts a Babson College and heads south to Gillette Stadium, then further south to some place called Dighton, which might be in Jersey,” Lozzi joked. “And then back north to Babson again. It will be a long day!”
But it will be a long day that Lozzi is very much looking forward to, as he will be riding as captain of Team Slalom. Lozzi, who works for Slalom Consulting in Boston, was hoping to find a few employees who would join him on his ride. Instead, the response was overwhelming.
“This year I am very excited to be not only riding in the PMC but also a captain of a new team! My company, (Slalom), graciously agreed to sponsor a new team this year,” Lozzi said. “I was excited at the opportunity to create a four or five person team from our Boston office. Instead, I have 19 others riding alongside me. Our team is 20 riders strong raising over $50,000 for cancer research! I am still blown away by the response in my office and among my colleagues. I look forward to seeing many of them along the route this year as well!”
And Lozzi will be well prepared to make the 100-mile trek. While a ride like that isn’t easy for anybody, Lozzi is more ready than most to make the ride, as he is an avid cyclist, who has put in many hours of training to prepare for Sunday’s event. Lozzi, however, still poked a little fun at himself and his racing ability.
“My sport is cycling, but I've only been riding for about four years. Before this, my sport was hiking, and only did that maybe a handful of times a year,” Lozzi said. “Sadly, there's still a lot of weight on my saddle, which makes going up hills real tough, but down hills real fast. One would think all this cycling would help me lose weight, but somewhere along the line, someone reminded me my diet matters too. One thing at a time!”
But all kidding aside, Lozzi has most definitely put in the time and effort in his training to have him well equipped for the long ride. While he is pretty self motivated as it is, knowing what he riding for can also help give him a little extra push if necessary.
"I thoroughly enjoy cycling, being on the road, whipping around traffic (safely), and exploring our neighboring towns and areas. I'm out on the road at least three times a week, putting in 30+ miles a ride,” Lozzi said. “I also enjoy the destinations; riding somewhere new to explore it from the bike instead of a car. My favorite rides so far have been from Lynnfield to Nahant to Beverly (about 50 miles) and from Amesbury to Ogunquit, Maine (90 miles).
“My training year after year continues to improve. I have been averaging longer and faster rides this year than ever before. It's exciting to see markable improvements in something you're working hard at. I'm happy that through my hard work leading up to the PMC ride, I'm able to confidently sign up and ride 100 miles and raise even more money for cancer research.”
And on race day, if Lozzi is looking for even more of a push to get through those tough miles, the support along the route will give him all he needs, something he discovered first hand during last year’s ride.
“I started two years ago, right at the start of the pandemic. My first ride was fun, but there were no crowds, no events. Our team met in Gillette and I rode 50 miles with a few teammates,” Lozzi said. “Last year, there were people on the streets, and there were crowds at the start and finish lines. It was a very different event. There's amazing energy when you're in a crowd all cheering for the same thing, all with the same goals and focus.
“Along the route, we see signs cheering us on, and every so often you see signs that say "thank you, I'm here because of you". It's heavy, but it's real. This is why I ride, to give hope and life to those on death's door. Seeing that motivates me greatly, and makes this ride, and my training, so much easier to do.”
Lozzi is a Melrose native but has been living in Wilmington for the past 11 years, along with his wife Heather, a Wilmington native, and their four children. While the support from strangers along the route has been an awesome experience for Lozzi, it is nothing compared to the joy he gets from the support of his wife and family.
“For the last two years, my family came out and supported me the whole day. My wife volunteered to follow riders around, giving water and snacks as needed. I was able to see my children and my wife at the halfway point and celebrate with them about how well the ride was going,” Lozzi said. “Then there at the finish line, they are the loudest they could ever be! It's incredible hearing my family cheer me on. I look forward to hearing them again this year!
“My wife is my biggest supporter and fan. Without her love and support, I wouldn't be able to train as much as I do. She's awesome.”
Lozzi also wanted to thank several others who have helped him along the way in his training for Sunday’s big event.
“I want to give a big shout out to my teammates from Slalom for joining me on my longer rides and training alongside me. Having a riding partner makes the long rides so much easier,” Lozzi said. “I also wanted to give a special thank you to Shiang-Yu. He is an amazing athlete and cyclist. He has helped me improve my cycling in many ways, through selecting hardware, ergonomics on the bike, thinking through hydration and energy, and motivation up the big hills. This has been a tremendous year in my cycling efforts, many thanks to Shiang-Yu.”
Lozzi also wanted to thank all of those who have contributed to his fundraising efforts this year.
“This year, we've made some great progress and are almost there. I am still shy of my $4,000 goal, but I am confident I'll make it. I've been harassing, I mean, encouraging my social media connections to donate for months now,” Lozzi joked. “I share my training updates frequently and ask for donations. We recently had a great fundraiser dinner with Red Heat Tavern in Wilmington and Tavern in the Square in Burlington. It's encouraging to have local businesses that I love and frequent support us, it means a lot.”
If you would like to donate to Lozzi’s ride and to Dana Farber, please visit his PMC rider page at https://profile.pmc.org/DL0297. To find out more about Team Slalom, and their team, please visit their page at https://profile.pmc.org/TS0432
