WILMINGTON – Individually, Maggie Bourgeois may not be one of the top runners in the league or in the state, but as we all know when it comes to team sports, there's much more than individual accomplishments, stats/times/accolades.
As a freshman, she was running the 600-meters around two-minutes and was able to chop that down 13 seconds — a terrific accomplishment — where she finished 18th in the league during the 2019-'20 indoor season. A week after that performance, she joined her teammates at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet. She had two goals that day — the same two goals she had all season – help her teammates as much as she possibly could and get under a 2:40 split.
She did both.
It was a moment she'll never forget, and personal records like that is what makes athletes like Bourgeois a winner.
“I finally did it,” she said with a laugh. “I had amazing teammates and they all pushed me. I was able to shave a few seconds off of my split, and I had a 2:40 split at the state meet and that was the only time I was able to do it.”
That day she joined Katie McLaughlin, Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo and Amber Flynn to finish fourth at the Eastern Mass Championship Meet, missing out on advancing to the All-States by one place.
“Maggie is coming into this season with the fastest 600-meter time for our team at 1:47,” said head coach Brian Schell. “She does well and she is also part of our 4x400 relay team, and she was also a part of the state qualifying 4x800 relay team where she broke 2:40 for the first time (in her split). She was a good, solid leg for that relay team. That was a huge time for her.”
Heading into that championship meet, Bourgeois said that the relay team really had no ides what to expect.
“It was better than what we thought we would do. The top eight get medals and we weren't even sure we would do that so we were all just super proud of each other,” she said.
It's been a long, different road for Bourgeois since that race. The winter season ended that day and then the outdoor season was canceled because of the pandemic. As a sophomore and junior, she was a member of the cross-country team, although she's not a distance runner. She elected not to return this year because she said running 5Ks are already tough enough, but wearing a mask for that long was something she wasn't comfortable in doing. So instead, she joined the co-op swim team, which competed during this past winter season.
“I wanted to do a sport because I didn't have winter track and it was a really fun challenge,” she said. “I had always wanted to do it, but never had been on a swim team before. I met a lot of cool people on the team because it's a (co-op) so I didn't know any of the North Reading kids before and they are all just super nice.”
She had never been on an organized swim team before, so she thought it would be best to stick to the shorter events in the pool as well, competing in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle events.
“I definitely liked going fast. I didn't try any of the longer distance events, but the sprinting was really fun,” she said.
While Bourgeois was getting familiar with the new sport and new teammates, she also had the chore of self-motivating, since all of the swim meets were virtual meets.
“It's definitely hard trying to hype yourself up when you can't see your competition. We had a real good sized team and everyone was super supportive so that was definitely helpful,” she said, while further explaining that the decision to go into the pool was well worth it. “It was definitely hard because the practices were organized differently because of COVID-19. The coaches spent a lot of time trying to figure that out so all of the new people were left to defend for themselves more than they would have (normally). But it was definitely a fun time.”
Now she's made the decision to put the swim suit away and put on her running shoes. She is just one of two seniors on this year's indoor team of just 21 athletes.
“The weather has been really nice so it's been to be good outside. I think that will be good for the meets too. I will miss having everyone in the same facility and seeing other kids from other towns compete as that's always fun to watch, but I think it'll be alright outside. It is what it is. It's good that the meets are not going to be virtual. I think that's a big win for all of us,” Bourgeois said.
Certainly that is a big win for her, just like it was to be a part of the relay team, and individually being able to cut down significant time on your events.
“Freshman year I started off running around two minutes in the 600 and I have been able to get it down to 1:47 and that was definitely a big goal for me,” she said. “I would love to get that time again, especially with everything going on. Just to get a personal best is just awesome. I'm not sure if I'll be able to, but I'm definitely going to try.”
She's also going to try to do something else special — make a difference in other people's lives.
Already accepted to three colleges including UMass-Lowell, UConn and UVM, Bourgeois wants to become an elementary school teacher.
“I have always loved working with kids and I like the idea that you can impact someone else's life by being a teacher and especially at such a young age,” she said. “You are with that person everyday so you are capable of teaching them a lot.”
And which teacher made a difference in her life?
“Miss (Regina) Lamont, my fourth grade teacher at the West Intermediate. She's amazing and she's the one who definitely made me want to become a teacher. She just helped me so much,” said Bourgeois.
Besides Miss Lamont, also being a big support system for Bourgeois is her family. Her father was a rugby player in college, her mom played softball and younger brother Jake, a freshman, also enjoys playing different sports.
Schell knows that when it comes to Bourgeois, her strengths are just being an incredible well-rounded student-athlete and more importantly young lady.
“Maggie will be one of our top middle-distance runners,” he said. “As a runner, she's definitely more of a stay in the back and I'll come and get you kind of a kid. She doesn't like to go out too fast. She's not really aggressive early on in a race. She likes to have that strong finish at the end.
“She's a really good kid and just such a really good individual all around. She's just very polite and one of the nicest kids on the team. She's a smart kid too. I know she's looking at a few colleges right now so that's great for her.”
