WOBURN — Last summer, the Wilmington High School golf team had just six players report to tryouts for its upcoming season.
This fall, that number has exponentially increased.
After 28 players teed off at the opening week of tryouts, it’s safe to say the Wildcats have solved their numbers problem — a factor that has played a significant role in the team’s 55-match losing streak dating back to 2017.
However, another problem has presented itself: experience.
As many newly acclaimed golfers make their way on the course this fall, they will have to learn the ins and outs of one of the world’s most challenging and unforgiving sports.
Luckily, the Wildcats don’t need to panic.
Senior captains Joey Galvin and Bobby Cyr are a prime example of how commitment to the ladder of development pays dividends both on and off the course. With their leadership and improved play, Wilmington is primed to climb into the win column this season.
“They are both great kids and they are good leaders,” said WHS first-year coach Mike Maloney. “They’re both good players and have had some success more down in the lineup last year. They’re going to give us a shot most matches, especially knowing that we have a lot of young kids on the team.”
Holding down the team’s top two spots, the pair will face the best the Middlesex League has to offer this season. After years of working on their craft, the duo is ready to take their improved games to the course.
After not making the team as a freshman, Galvin was able to find himself in the lineup as a sophomore. Halfway through his season, disaster struck. Galvin suffered a severe knee injury, ultimately cutting his season short and setting him back. Last fall was his first full golf season at WHS.
“The fear of hurting it again (was there),” he said of returning to play last season. “Now I’ve gotten used to it, but definitely the first couple months where I was able to play golf, I was scared of what was going to happen and it felt a little weird.”
While reacclimating himself to the course, Galvin took some time to work on his technique.
“My driver has gotten a lot better,” he said. “I used to slice it all the time and it was really bad. I’ve gotten a lot more consistent, and I can hit it straight. My putting has (also) gotten a lot better, just from playing. All around my game has been a lot better.”
In the team’s season opener, Galvin’s hard work was put to the test against Winchester.
Falling 7-2 to a Winchester opponent who posted a staggering +1, Galvin is still confident in his trajectory moving forward.
“It’s definitely intimidating (playing) against someone that good,” he admitted. “I was scared going into the match, but I went into it thinking it was just a normal kid. I only got two points, which isn’t bad for how good he actually is. I was proud of what I was able to do today.”
Galvin will look to use this match as motivation for the remaining slate of matches this season.
“Starting with the hardest team is a lot better because now we expect more out of ourselves for the whole season,” said the senior. “Now when we play other teams that aren’t as good, we have a chance to win.”
Cyr, who is a three-sport athlete at WHS who plays both hockey and lacrosse, has been a varsity golfer since his freshman year. Like Galvin, his game has reached new heights due to his constant dedication to the game.
“I’ve gotten bigger, I’ve gotten stronger, and I can hit the ball farther more consistently,” said Cyr. “When I was a freshman, I could barely hit the ball in the air, but now I can hit good shots. When you get the more experience on the course (it helps).”
In fact, Cyr sees himself in many of the team’s younger players and hopes to use his experience as an example that hard work pays off in the long run.
“The future is definitely bright,” he said after the Winchester match. “Today we brought 10 kids and six of them were freshman and sophomores. It gets them some experience.”
As Cyr bounces back from his opening match loss to Winchester, he has his eyes on at least one team victory this season — as well as some friendly competition with Galvin.
“I played the two (spot) today and I want to play the one at least once this season and I want to win a few of my matches,” he said. “As a team, our goal is to win a single match.”
