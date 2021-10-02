Throughout the calendar year, the Town Crier started a ‘Legendary Coach Series’ and here’s another installment, which is on Al Fessenden. This story ran when he was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame back in the first week of November of 2014.
In the remarkable coaching career of Al Fessenden, the legendary Wilmington High coach guided both the Wildcats Hockey and Golf teams during his 28-year tenure and there were too many great moments to count.
From guiding the Wildcats Hockey team to several state tournament berths during his eight years (1969-1977) behind the bench, to leading the Golf team to several league and sectional championships, along with a state title during his 20 years (1985-2004) at the helm of that club, Fessenden made a habit out of getting the most out of his players, bringing them to heights they themselves did not know they could achieve.
But even with all of his success, which will culminate in his induction into the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame on Saturday night, the thing that mattered even more to Fessenden than mere wins and losses was simply the enjoyable experience of coaching so many young men to be their best.
“To me that was always the best part, just seeing the kids working hard and doing their best,” Fessenden said. “These kids always gave me their best. That was something you always knew about Wilmington kids was that you always knew you were going to get a great effort.”
Those great efforts started right from the start of Fessenden’s coaching career, when he led the Wildcats Hockey team to seven winning records during his eight years leading the team.
Fessenden led the Wildcats to three state tournament berths and a record of 75-47-13 during that span including a Cape Ann League co-championship in 1971. It must be noted of course that the standards for qualifying for the state tournament back in the 1970s was winning/tying 70 percent of your scheduled games, as opposed to the 50 percent required by today’s rules.
“We had some good teams that did not qualify for the tournament,” Fessenden said. “I remember years where we would go 12-5, but not qualify for the tournament. But once again, the thing I remember most about those kids was that they always gave me one hundred percent. Other teams knew when they faced us that they were going to get a battle. It was exciting to watch those kids.”
As much as Fessenden loved coaching the hockey team through the tremendous growth of the program, with a young family to think of, and with a daily commute from Peabody starting earlier and earlier every morning, Fessenden decided to leave the Wildcats bench in 1977.
But Fessenden continued teaching social studies at Wilmington High, as part of his 33-year teaching career, and in 1985, with his four boys now a little older, and the Wildcats in need of someone to lead the Golf team, Fessenden jumped back into the fray, and soon became a part of some history making success.
More importantly perhaps than all of his league titles, and other accomplishments, much like with the hockey program, Fessenden presided over a tremendous transformation of a program that went from minor interest into a major recognition at WHS in a very short time.
In the late 1990s when the sport of golf grew widely in Wilmington, more experienced players became part of a program that quickly resulted in major success for the team.
“Well, much like with the hockey team with Bobby Orr in the 1970’s making it so every kid wanted to play hockey, you have to remember in the early 90’s in golf, Tiger Woods came along and all of a sudden golf courses were being built and everybody wanted to play,” Fessenden said. “So we went from golf not being that big a sport in the high school or in the town to it all of a sudden being very big.”
From 1995-2004, the WHS golf program produced five Cape Ann League Championships, ten State Tournament teams, one State Division 3 Championship (2000), two Division 3 North championships, four undefeated seasons, and a Cape Ann League record of 56 consecutive undefeated matches.
“That’s a credit to how many more kids came out for golf and how hard they worked at the game,” Fessenden said. “I think it was a case of the kids really doing it on their own in the off season. I helped them during the season, but the most important thing was that these kids worked all year long. When they showed up to the team they could already play golf.”
While Fessenden may not want to take too much credit, one of his former players, and fellow Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Velardo begs to differ.
“Coach was great. He cared about all of his players equally and wanted us all to be successful,” Velardo said. He did a great job of pushing each and every one of us to be better, and created competition amongst the team which helped us in tournaments.
“He never played favorites either. We would have qualifier matches no matter what your position was on the team. He wanted to give everyone a chance to compete week in and week out.”
Of course there were many great teams over the years for Fessenden, but perhaps the most well known was the 2000 team that captured the Division 3 state championship and is being inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Fessenden and Velardo.
“That was a great team, and the thing about them was they had such high expectations, but they still lived up to them,” Fessenden said. “All six of the kids who played could have played at number one.”
As great as his players were, there is no doubt that Fessenden brought out the best in them, earning his nomination to the Hall of Fame, although he was still surprised to receive the honor.
“I really did not expect it,” Fessenden said. “I was pleasantly surprised. After all these years it is quite the honor. I had a great time coaching in Wilmington. I have a lot of great memories.”
