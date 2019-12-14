WILMINGTON — In some instances, organizers of a road race that draws a large field of 440 entrants for its debut will often need to come up with more enticing amenities to duplicate those numbers in years to follow, particularly events held in the midst of winter.
But the 2nd Annual Winter SOLEstice 5K, which is slated for Saturday, December 14th, might be the exception to the rule. Hugely popular in its inaugural running, this race will likely bring scores of repeat runners, and perhaps a few new entrants, on its merit alone.
Backed by the Sole Sisters Running Club, a women’s-only organization based out of Wilmington boasting more than three hundred active members, and under the direction of SSRC founder and former president Jill Chisholm, the SOLEstice 5K has a lot to offer for runners of all abilities, including a flat, fast USATF-certified course which winds through pleasant Wilmington neighborhoods.
“I think having a course certified by the USATF is really important,” said Chisholm, a topnotch distant runner in her own right who recently recorded an exceptional 3:05:26 at the Philadelphia Marathon. “If you’re able to run a personal record time on our course, you can rest assured the distance is an accurate 3.1-miles.”
For those competitors who are fleet of foot, there is prize money at stake. Like last year, this tends to add an elite flavor to the field with a number of upper echelon distance runners from area clubs making the trip to Wilmington.
Among other special amenities, such as a return appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Chisholm has added children’s awards.
“We’re happy to provide medals for the kids this year,” said Chisholm. “Any child who finishes the race will receive a snowflake medal from Santa or Mrs. Claus. We think the kids will love those.”
Chisholm is also quite proud of the efforts of her sponsorship team and particularly, the acquisition this year of several new sponsors including the Red Heat Tavern, which will provide runners with warm, post-race treats. Area businesses returning this year include Slavin in the Kitchen, offering cookies and hot cocoa, coffee from Perfectos, Karma water, and Wegman’s Supermarket, providing fresh fruit and muffins.
“Our sponsorship team did an amazing job,” said Chisholm, who kicks off the sponsorship drive as early as June. “The number of sponsors we have has increased and the sponsorship dollars are up, as well. Last year, we were able to double the college scholarships we awarded.
“Last spring, we were able to give three local female high school athletes scholarships. Two were from Tewksbury and one was from Wilmington.”
Chisholm agreed that part of the success of the inaugural SOLEstice 5K was because of the SSRC members and their input for this year’s event was also invaluable.
“The Sole Sisters compete in a lot of races throughout the year and have gathered many experiences and a lot of knowledge about the sport,” said Chisholm. “They know what factors make for a good road race and what attracts runners.”
As of press time, online advance registration will be closed but interested runners will still be welcome to sign-up prior to the event by visiting the July 4th meeting building adjacent to the Common on Friday evening between 5:30-8pm. Registration, check-in, and bib pickup will also be available during this time frame, as well as starting at 8am on race day at the Wilmington High School.
The 2nd Annual SOLEstice 5K will get underway at 10am on Saturday.
