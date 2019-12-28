WOBURN – Over the years, there's been some really good wins for the Wilmington High School Boys Hockey team, but on Saturday night, the Wildcats won arguably its biggest regular season game since the state championship years back in 2012 and '13.
A year ago, Wilmington was defeated by Winchester, 4-0, at home, in a game that featured a melee and a handful of ejections from both teams. A month or so later after that loss, the 'Cats were ousted in the first round of the Division 2 North State tournament, while, Winchester went on to win the Division 1 state title with a 3-1 victory over Duxbury.
Wilmington and Winchester met for the first time since that unfortunate incident, and although there were two major penalties called in the game, and nine penalties called in all, the Wildcats emerged with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the reigning champions. Senior goalie Anthony Cuozzo stole the show in this one, playing fantastic, turning away 41-of-42 shots, while getting goals from Jared Venezia and Riley Fitzgerald.
The win was also No. 350 in the incredible career of head coach Steve Scanlon, whose team is now 2-1-0 on the season with wins over Belmont and Winchester and a 1-0 loss to Reading.
"We have had three crossover games (with Liberty School teams) and there were six points available and we took four of them so if someone said that to you before the season started, you would have been ecstatic," said Scanlon.
Since entering the Middlesex League in the winter of 2011-'12, counting the 2-1 mark this season, the Wildcats have gone 19-28-4 against the six Liberty School teams – Woburn, Reading, Arlington, Lexington, Belmont and Winchester.
Wilmington is now 3-6 against the Sachems, the other two wins coming in the state championship seasons with 2-1 and 1-0 scores. The previous two games, the 'Cats were outscored 11-2.
"We haven't beaten this team in I don't know how long," said Scanlon. "It's been a while. It's a big win, but we're giving up too many shots so we have to clean some stuff up. The season is so young so we have time to do it."
The game was scoreless after the first period with Winchester holding a 15-1 advantage in shots. The 'Cats killed off a five-minute major just 3:40 into the game with Cuozzo making six stops during that time frame. Then with 1:46 left, the 'Cats were called for a penalty and 33 seconds later for another, giving Winchester a 5-on-3 for the rest of the period and for 14 seconds of the second period but the 'Cats held them off.
The 'Cats played much better in the second period – even before Winchester was called for several penalties. Junior defenseman Matt Pendenza sent a long pass behind the Winchester defensemen to Robert Courtney, who came in on the breakaway but was stuffed with a low stick save.
With 8:56 left in the period, the 'Cats were on a power play and the best bid came on a 1-time slap shot from Zach Kincaid, which was stopped by Robert DiVincenzo, arguably the best goalie in the league entering this season.
About 90 seconds later, the Sachems were called for another penalty, giving Wilmington a 5-on-3 advantage and the 'Cats came through as Venezia scored on a 1-time slap shot from the top of the slot with assists going to Christian Robarge and Pendenza.
Then with 3:29 left, the 'Cats scored on another power play. Working the puck around in the Sachems end, Joe Hill found Fitzgerald in front, and he quickly put a shot past DiVincenzo for what proved to be the game winner.
"Today was a big win (but at the same time) we had a lot of sloppy play out there, especially the puck handling and then the penalties," said Scanlon. "That was kind of the story of the game. Our first period was mired in killing penalties. Special teams were big in this game, just ours did a little bit better of a job. We got the two power play goals and both were nice goals. We did enough to win, but we have to play better."
Winchester scored on a power play goal 4:27 into the third period to cut the lead in half at 2-1. The Sachem were called for two penalties midway through the period but the 'Cats couldn't convert. Then with under five minutes to go, Robarge deflected a pass and pushed the puck ahead and skated down the right wing side on a breakaway but was stuffed.
A minute later, Cuozzo made a terrific sprawling save going to his left and recovered the loose puck which slipped behind him.
Then with 2:20 left in the game, the 'Cats were called for a penalty and a minute into it the Sachems pulled their goalie for the 6-on-4 advantage. The foursome of cousins Robarge and Kincaid, along with Pendenza and James Kourkoutas along with Cuozzo killed off the penalty and any last second goal to help the 'Cats prevail with the win.
Last Wednesday, Wilmington was defeated by Reading 1-0 with Cuozzo again making 41 saves.
The 'Cats are back in action on Thursday and Saturday of this week competing in the annual Christmas Tournament. On Thursday, Wilmington will face Exeter (1-1), New Hampshire for a 5:00 pm game and then will get either the winner or loser of the North Andover/Newton North game on Saturday, 5 pm is the consolation round game and 7pm is the championship game.
Thus far, Exeter has defeated Bishop Guertin, 3-2, but was blanked by Concord, NH, 7-0.
SCANLON’S 350TH
The win marked No. 350 in the career of Scanlon, which started in the winter of 1991-’92.
“I have been fortunate to have good hard working players and great assistant coaches. For me, I'm most proud of the chance to coach all this time at my alma mater,” he said.
It was also win No. 550 in his career as coach of soccer and ice hockey at Wilmington. Scanlon has a career hockey record of 350-206-64, a career soccer record at WHS of 200-118-60, meaning two more games and he will have coached 1,000 games.
His career soccer record, counting stops at Methuen and Westford Academy is 329-169-90, meaning his overall coaching record in both sports is 679-375-154, which includes three state championship titles.
CORRECTION
In each of the previous two issues, this writer has incorrectly reported Justin Crowley’s name and class year. Justin is a senior defenseman on the team.
