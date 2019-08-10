STURBRIDGE – Kerry Dougherty simply wasn’t going to be denied. Racing in his first ever Pan Mass Challenge this past weekend, disaster nearly struck on the first day of his ride when his most critical piece of equipment, his bike, suffered damage and could not be repaired.
Months of training had gone into his preparation for the grueling two-day 192-mile ride from Sturbridge to Provincetown, and now less than halfway into his ride it looked like it might be over. But, riding in memory of his late father, Joe Dougherty, who had lost his battle to brain cancer back in 2008, Kerry was not going to give up that easily.
After a delay of nearly an hour and a half while PMC volunteers first tried to repair his bike and then got him a loaner bike, Dougherty was pedaling once again on his way to Mass Maritime Academy in Bourne to wrap up the first day of riding. And he was back at it again the next day on his way to Provincetown, completing the 192-mile journey despite having to overcome some obstacles.
While it wasn’t easy, Dougherty could not have been happier with his first experience at the prestigious event, now in its 40th year of raising money for cancer research for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
“It was an awesome experience,” Dougherty said. “We had a little adversity to get through, but it was worth it. The crowds were great. There were certain spots along the route where the locals really go all out. There were a couple of streets where everybody had something going on, whether it was people holding signs or dressed up. It was really great.”
Between losing his bike and just the physical grind of riding 192 miles, Dougherty needed all the support he could get, and thanks to the crowds along the route, not to mention the training he had put in preparing for the race, he was able to battle his way through.
“It was really tough. I got some really bad cramps around mile sixty on the first day, but I drank a lot of water and Gatorade and ate a lot peanut butter and I was able to get through it,” Dougherty said. “I had been training for about three months. I bike about five to fifteen miles to work every day, depending on where I am going, and then I did longer rides on the weekend. I think seventy-five miles was my longest training ride”
But 192 miles over the course of a weekend was obviously taking things to a new level, especially with the setbacks that he suffered along the way. Dougherty had plenty of reason to push himself, namely the memory of his late father. Both his father Joe and his mother Judy had been diagnosed with cancer and while his mother is now cancer free, having beaten breast cancer, his dad was not as fortunate in losing his battle with brain cancer in 2008.
Kerry and his family have a long history or raising money for cancer research. When Joe was diagnosed back in 2005, some friends of the family had organized a 5K road race in Reading to support Joe and others battling the disease.
“My dad was not supposed to make it past six months, but he made it to three of the races,” Dougherty said. “After he passed, me and my brothers took over the organization of the race, and we did it until 2015, but eventually it got to be too much. We just did not have the time to dedicate to it anymore, but I still wanted to raise money in his name and I felt like this would be a great way to raise money.”
Of course, actually raising the money was another challenge in itself. Two-day riders must raise at least $5,000, and Dougherty knows he was very fortunate to have so many people help him reach that goal.
“I still had a list of people I used to email for the race, and they were very generous and that got me a good push,” Dougherty said. “I also put some things on LinkedIn and reached out to some people I sued to work with. That got me very close to my goal, and then my mom donated the last $500.”
Dougherty, who works for HubSpot, a software company in Cambridge, joined 20 other riders on the HubSpot team, who also provided Dougherty with a great deal of support both leading up to and during the race. But his greatest source of support came from those who know him best, his wife Jessica and their children, Joey and Lily.
That support was vital during Kerry’s training rides, but was even more important on race day.
“Every weekend morning, I get up at four in the morning to go out riding, but even with that I am not done until eleven or noon time, so that is all on Jess to watch the kids and she is very supportive,” Dougherty said. “And then on the day of the ride, I texted Jess when my bike fell apart and told her that I couldn’t ride it. She just reminded me of all the time I had dedicated to getting ready for this and how much this meant to me. She gave me the perfect pep talk just when I needed it.”
With that kind of support, Dougherty is confident that he will be back again next year for another crack at the PMC.
“I really enjoyed it,” Dougherty said. “The way the event is run is incredible, with a ton of volunteers and mechanics all of whom were awesome people. Specifically, for me, when my bike fell apart they all came together to help me have the full experience. They helped me so much so that I could ride every mile which was very important to me. They were so wonderful to me and so wonderful to everyone.
“I think I will do it again next year. It is a chance to raise money in my dad’s memory and that is something that is very important to me.”
If you would like to donate to Kerry’s ride and join him in him in raising money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, please visit him PMC page at http://profile.pmc.org/KD0261.
