WILMINGTON – On the same night, the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame Committee inducted two of the all-time best basketball players in the history of both the boys and girls programs — who both because of injuries, — missed out on scoring 1,000 points in their careers.
It's really something to imagine, how many points and the total accomplishments and accolades that Amy Fahey King would have scored and received, had she not missed half of her four year career with multiple hip injuries.
She played one game as a freshman, got hurt and did come back to play a few minutes here and there in the team's state tournament run to the sectional final. During her sophomore year, she had to wear a medical belt around her hip just to compete. Late in the season, she fractured her hip and missed the state tournament.
Then as a junior and a senior, she averaged 18.6 points per game, had 11 double-doubles and scored 20 or more points nine teams, which includes a 31-point outburst against Manchester-Essex in her junior year and then her absolutely incredible 38-point, 12-rebound, 4-assists, 2 blocks and 2 steal game against Methuen, a team that was led by a talented player named Rashidat Agboola, who went on to play at Merrimack College.
Despite the missed games and injuries, Fahey fell 13 points shy of reaching four digits – and at that time she would have been the second player to do so, following Ashley Vitale. Kylie DuCharme did it several years ago. Much like Vinny Scifo, who was also inducted and fell just shy of 1,000 points, Fahey's injuries didn't define her, but certainly were hurdles that she had to overcome on a day-to-day basis.
“The first thing I remember was all of the support and check-ins I received when I was in the hospital and on bed rest,” said Fahey, when asked to recall the memories of those injuries. “So many people sent messages, gifts or stopped by to check in. I remember that Coach (Jay) Keane met us in the hospital right after the game, which if you know Coach Keane, is not a surprise but that was definitely something that meant a lot to me.
“A lot of my memories that I have now around my hip injuries are actually lighthearted and funny. I remember everyone always joking around about how I had to wear a hip brace. I think it was funny to people because it’s not your typical brace for a teenage athlete, like an ankle or knee brace. I remember my teammates would check to make sure I had it on or would help me adjust it during practices/games.
“I had a hard time moving laterally after the hip injuries, so the running joke with coaches (through college too) was that was the reason why I was so slow on defense,” she said with a laugh. “I do remember being really frustrated while working through the healing process. It seemed like it was a slow process and I remember thinking I would be ready to play basketball as soon as I could walk again and that was not the case. Coaches, trainers and my teammates really helped me through what would’ve been a really hard time for me. Although, frustrated, I remember being grateful that I was able to come back after both injuries which isn’t always the case with athletes. My brother Shawn had an injury that he wasn’t able to return to football afterwards, I can’t imagine how hard that would’ve been.”
Shawn had to go under emergency brain surgery weeks after suffering a concussion in football. While he never came back to play football, he became a state champion javelin thrower. Her other brother Zach, was an incredible basketball player, too. On the same night that Amy scored 31 points against ME, Zack did one better, scoring 32.
“I always looked up to my brothers growing up. I still do, they are two of my best friends. Both of them had very successful athletic careers at WHS, they are amazing athletes and even better people,” she said. “I think when I was younger, I didn’t realize how much of an impact they had on my athletic life.
“I have some really meaningful memories of playing basketball in the backyard with the two of them and my dad. I feel like at that time, I was frustrated that they were all so good and I was trying to just keep up, but in reality it was these experiences that helped me to grow athletically.
“I remember in one interview (with the Town Crier) Zachary and I were asked separately who was better at basketball and I, without a doubt, said him. To my surprise when I read the article, Zack had said the opposite, along with some comments about my accomplishments. I remember how much this meant to me.
“They have always supported me. Shawn would come to as many Fitchburg State games as he could. I remember both of them, as well as my parents, being in my cheering section when I broke the FSU scoring record and to have their support meant the world to me.”
In her four years of basketball – take away the injuries – Fahey was one of the best who has ever played. She clearly dominated games with her incredible speed, fast break points, her 15-foot jumpers and just her overall competitiveness. She finished with 987 points, she was part of team's that finished with a record of 59-31, which included six state tournament victories. She was named a three-time Cape Ann League All-Conference player, a Harry Agganis All-Star and game MVP, she was a three-time Lowell Sun First Team All-Star and was the Cape Ann League's Large School Player of the Year. She ranks third all-time in program history in points, trailing Vitale and DuCharme.
“What else can I say about Amy? She’s been through so much in her career,” said Keane, after Amy's final game in a Wildcat uniform back in 2010. “From being hurt during her freshman year, really hurt the end of her sophomore year, and she almost scored 1,000 points and that’s phenomenal. She’s a great kid, a hard worker and I’m going to miss her. We have a really good relationship and I really hope to see her play at Fitchburg State next year.”
After leaving WHS, Fahey went on to become the greatest player in Fitchburg State history. She was a three-year starter, a first team All-Conference player, the 2012 MASCAC Female Athlete of the Year and broke the school's all-time scoring record back in 2014, finishing with 1,479 points, breaking the record of 1,476 points previously held by Lynn Dorow back in the 1991 season.
Among Amy’s highlights was scoring 39 points in a win over UMass-Boston, which broke a 20-year record for most points in a game. At one point of her career she was averaging over 28 points per game.
Certainly her big games in both college and before that in high school, are truly exceptional. She said that her memories are more about the people she met along the way.
“I think for me, the biggest thing with my time playing at WHS was the meaningful relationships formed throughout the years,” she said. “The relationships formed with my coaches and my teammates is something I will always remember about playing sports through school. We all became a little family throughout the years. I really have so many fun, wonderful memories from high school basketball and they all include the meaningful times spent with my WHS family.”
Besides basketball, Fahey also dabbled in volleyball and spring track during her Wildcat days.
“Volleyball was a lot of fun. Some of the basketball girls also played volleyball so it was fun having the same close teammates for two sports in a row each season,” she said. “My most memorable time of track was from my freshman year, both of my brothers were also on the track team at the same time so it was pretty amazing being able to watch them compete. I would say that having that experience with my brothers was definitely a WHS highlight for me.
“I remember after my hip injury, I was unable to compete in a lot of track events but Shawn suggested that I try the javelin. I don’t think he was too impressed with my javelin throwing, so he suggested I try the discus, which was a lot of fun and actually one of my teachers, (Mike) Kinney was my coach and he was a joy to work with.”
Fahey wanted to publicly thank her coaches and teammates, but more importantly six people, who really helped and supported her every step of her athletic career – and away from the courts as well.
“I would thank the amazing coaches that I have had over the years. Coach Keane had such a big impact on me on and off the court. I still look to him for life advice every now and then. My teammates I had over the years, some of whom became my closest friends,” she said. “Thank you to my parents for coming to every game, no matter where it was and sitting right in the front row so that I always knew where to find you. My mom for the encouraging words, my dad for all the sideline coaching during games and the meaningful advice after games. And lastly thank you to my brothers for teaching me the ropes on our backyard basketball court back in the day.”
After her basketball and competitive days ended, Fahey graduated from Fitchburg and entered “The Real World”.
“After graduating from Fitchburg State, I moved to Worcester where I started teaching Kindergarten. I stayed at my Kindergarten job in Worcester for seven years and I absolutely loved it. During this time, I coached under my senior year coach at Fitchburg Coach (David) Bostick for a year and then I was as an assistant at Becker (all while completing) my Masters degree in Education.
“I met some pretty amazing people during my time in the Worcester County, including my husband Paul, who I met in my first year teaching. He is a teacher and a high school basketball coach and we actually met on a basketball court at an orientation while we were both shooting around. Currently I am working in Weston as a Kindergarten teacher and we have just moved to Chelmsford as we welcome our newest family member in December.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.