WILMINGTON – Saying that the Wilmington High School Boys Hockey team needed a win Saturday, is stating the obvious. It's like saying the Bruins need a healthy Patrice Bergeron.
But really, the 'Cats needed this one.
And they got it, in dramatic fashion.
Just a minute into the 4-on-4 overtime period, senior Nate Alberti picked up a loose puck right in front of the Wildcats bench, just outside the Melrose blue line. As he picked up speed, he noticed he was on a 2-on-1, and suddenly it went to a 2-on-0 as the defenseman fell. Alberti cruised in, beat the goalie going upstairs with a backhand deak, his fourth goal of the game, which gave Wilmington the 4-3 victory. The four goals was also two more than the 'Cats scored in their previous five game combined, being outscored 11-2.
The win pushes the 'Cats to 5-11-1 overall, while it also ended a five-game winless streak, with the last 'W' coming nearly a month ago on January 17th.
The Melrose game was also a part of the annual 'Military Day' with the team and its fans honoring 'Local Heroes' with a collection of items going directly to the Wilmington Chapter of Local Heroes.
With the loss, Melrose falls to 1-16-1 overall, the lone win a 3-2 decision over the 'Cats two days before that last victory.
“A win is a win and it's been a long time coming,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “I thought we played pretty good for most of the game. It was a solid three periods. I knew despite (Melrose's record) that (the Wilmington kids) were going to play hard against them. I'm hoping this maybe will start something for us and maybe we can get over a bump and beat some teams at the end of the regular season.”
Just 4:12 into the game, Melrose scored to take the quick lead. With the face-off to the left of 'Cats goalie Liam Crowley (25 saves), the draw went back to Jack Wright, who slid the puck over to Griffin Brady. He took a shot through traffic and the puck landed in the back of the net as Crowley never saw it.
Sixty-one seconds later, Wilmington tied it up. Senior defenseman Matt Vinal made a nice play to keep the puck inside the Melrose end, deflecting the puck off his body and onto the ice. From there, he wound up and took a hard slap shot, which was tipped in front by Alberti for his first tally of the game.
The score remained the same thanks to two big saves by Crowley. Shortly after that, Alberti was sent in alone on a breakaway and was stuffed by goalie Joseph Smith (20 saves) and the game remained tied at 1-1 after the break.
At the 6:04 mark of the second period, the 'Cats were called for a penalty and 65 seconds later, Melrose took advantage, scoring a power-play goal as the strong skating Thomas Sullivan took the puck from the left side, before cutting to the middle and putting a shot to the top corner to make it 2-1.
Once again Wilmington came back. Just 1:57 later, Alberti scored on a wrist shot from the right dot with the puck landing inside the post to tie it up at 2-2.
With 5:26 to go, the 'Cats were called for another penalty and on the short-handed bid, Vinal sent a long pass ahead to Alberti, who at the right circle sent in a shot into the gut of Smith for the save.
The score remained tied but Wilmington took the lead early in the third as Mike Daniels set up Alberti, who drove the puck home for his hat trick.
Minutes later, Wilmington got called for another penalty – and Crowley kept the lead intact with a spectacular sprawling save as the puck bounced high off his chest on a cross pass intight.
Then with 9:18 left, Melrose went on a two-man advantage for 19 seconds and nine seconds after the first penalty was up, Melrose tied the game up with another power play goal, to tie the game up at 3-3 coming with 8:52 left in the game.
With 3:26 to go, Melrose was finally called for its first penalty of the game and the 'Cats managed two shots on net but couldn't execute. That forced overtime with Alberti's fourth goal of the afternoon.
“We have Burlington and Beverly and we always play Tewksbury good so the kids will be up for the game, so you never know. We're happy with this win today and maybe this can give us a little jump start,” said Scanlon.
Last Wednesday, Wilmington was defeated by Watertown, 2-0.
“You know exactly what you are getting with that team. They work their tails off and they have good goaltending. We outshot them, we played well and we battled with them the whole time. We missed some big chances to score some goals,” said the coach.
On Saturday, Wilmington will travel to take on Burlington at 12 for a make-up game, before hosting the extremely talented Tewksbury (14-2) squad Tuesday with the game time being bumped to 2:30 pm. Then on the 24th, the 'Cats will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Endicott College to take on Beverly.
