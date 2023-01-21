ORANGE — This wrestling season, Wilmington High School wrestler Hannah Bryson has already earned herself an impressive resume, including being the first ever female to wrestle in program history along with picking up her first varsity win.
The junior added yet again another impressive feat on Monday, picking up second place honors in the annual Senators All Girls Kick off Classic.
When head coach Kevin Riley brought the tournament to Bryson’s attention, she immediately showed interest.
“I asked Hannah if she would be interested in participating, and she said yes,” said Riley. “So we took her.”
Bryson, competing in the 32-person, 127-pound weight class, won three matches in a row after a first round bye to earn her a bid in the finals.
“Hannah took second place in the tournament,” said Riley. “So we couldn’t be happier for her. She lost to a real tough girl from Rhode Island.”
Bryson beat Sophie Bettencourt of Bristol County/Dighton Rehoboth in a 7-0 decision, Olivia Delegas of Greater Lawrence by pin at 1:11, and Anjue Liang of Latin Academy by pin at 2:28 to secure her spot in the finals.
However, Bryson ran into a tough opponent from Pilgrim, losing to Emily Newton in a 5-0 decision.
“For her to place second (is amazing),” said Riley. “She went the distance too in the finals with this tough girl from Rhode Island. I was just so happy for her.”
Riley is unsure about the details of the girls state tournament this year, but is happy to see a turnout of 160 girls looking to compete on the mat.
“I don’t know much about how the girls state tournament is going to work, but I was looking in that room today, you had Chelmsford in there, Gloucester, you had all those teams there today and they sprinkled in a couple Rhode Island and Connecticut teams too,” said Riley.
Regardless of how the formatting shakes out, Riley is confident in Bryson’s ability and is impressed with her rapid development in her first season of wrestling.
“We couldn’t be more proud of Hannah Bryson and how she’s progressing and working hard for us. We’re very happy for her,” said Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.