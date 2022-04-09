WILMINGTON – When they started their season 0-6 least spring, amid a COVID shortened schedule, the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team had a choice to make about how the rest of their season could go.
The first choice would have been the easy one. They could have packed it in and coasted the rest of the way during what could be considered an already lost season anyway.
Or they could choose to go the other way and try and make the most out of what was left of their time together.
As anybody who followed the Wildcats last year knows of course, they opted for the much tougher, second choice and won five of their last six games on the season to finish 5-7 overall.
The strong finish included a 1-1 record in the Middlesex League Tournament, where they lost to Reading in the first round before winning an 11-10 thriller over Woburn in the consolation bracket.
Wilmington coach Jeff Keefe was in his first year of actually coaching the Wildcats last season after being named head coach prior to the 2020 which was ultimately canceled due to COVID. He felt that the experience his team gained together in the first half of the season helped them down the stretch.
“We learned a lot from the competition we faced in the early part of the season. We play in a great Middlesex League, and that really helped us learn the game of lacrosse,” Keefe said. “I think we have a lot of talented athletes and a lot of good lacrosse players, but I think finding our roles and learning the whole lacrosse game and putting it together is where were able to find success.”
It is a new season of course, with some new players for the Wildcats as well as their Middlesex League opponents. But with that being said, Keefe is definitely looking forward to seeing his team finish what they started over the second half of last season.
“That’s kind of the main starting point of where we are at, is to try and pick up as best we can where we left of from last season, and using that momentum heading into this season,” Keefe said. “We are just trying to execute what we learned last season at a little better rate every day and look to make progress from there.”
The Wildcats have to make that progress without the services of three of their top players from last season, having lost Matt Pendenza, Shane Roberts and Patrick Xavier to graduation, but they do bring back a solid core of players from last season, including tri-captains Gavin Erickson, John Rhind and Nathan Alberti. Erickson and Rhind are senior midfielders, while Alberti is a junior attack, and each brings valuable leadership and skill to the Wildcats lineup.
“I think they all contribute in different ways. Gavin and Berti definitely lead by example and making sure they work well with each other and lead the players on the field. John is a little more vocal for us. He does a great job of getting the guys fired up and motivated,” Keefe said. “Their combined strengths and what they can contribute makes for a great trio of captains, so we definitely want to watch them lead and have them take us to the next level.”
The Wildcats will also have several other key returning players including senior attack Alfonso Gambale, who scored the game winning goal against Woburn in the Middlesex League Tournament, as well as sophomore defender Robert Cyr and sophomore midfielder Mike Lawler, along with seniors Luke Murphy, Luke Vitale, Brian Duggan, Tristan DiMeco, Jack Rooney, Will Kenyon and Jack Malloy.
“We have a number of players who are returning to similar positions and roles that they had learned last season, so that will help us and will give us a big advantage, starting with players who understand where they fit in best with the team and where they can contribute the most,” Keefe said. “We have some guys who know the offense and can execute it better. They really feed well off each other, so they can all be a threat on the field. The more dynamic we can be the more fluid we can be, the more opportunities everyone is going to get.”
A big key to the Wildcats success this season will be junior goalie Owen White. White took over in goal early last season, with Rhind, who had been in net, moving out to midfield. It was a move that paid off for both players and the team as a whole, and Keefe will be looking for that success to carry over to this season as well.
“We will be relying on Owen back there. Making that switch last year was partially in preparation for this season and the experience that he gained will definitely help him and it a big advantage to us knowing that we have a stable force in net,” Keefe said. “We are looking forward to seeing what he can contribute.”
Keefe knows that he will need no only White, but the entire roster to make big contributions if they are going to navigate their way through a tough Middlesex League and non-league schedule this season.
“Reading is always up top, but then there is Wakefield, Winchester and Burlington who are always tough, and then of course Lexington is out there,” Keefe said. “It is just a deep conference and we know every game is going to be tough. We hope those conference games help prepare us for when we play out in the wider Division 3 field, so we can kind of find out where we are.”
And while it won’t be easy, Keefe and the Wildcats are not lowering the bar for their themselves this season. A full MIAA post season tournament will return this season, and Keefe says that he and his team plan to be playing in it.
“That is our stated goal,” Keefe said. “We believe that we are a tournament team and our mission this year is to play tournament lacrosse all the way through the season, so that way when we to June we’re prepared to qualify and to play our best in the tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.