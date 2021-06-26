BEDFORD – If they were going pull the upset in their preliminary round matchup of the MIAA Division 3 North Tournament with Bedford on Friday afternoon, the Wilmington High Baseball team knew they would need to get contributions throughout their roster. But like any team come playoff time, they also knew that without a good pitching performance, nothing else would really matter.
As it turned out for the Wildcats, they did get the outstanding pitching they needed, not just from one pitcher, but from two, as both junior starter Joe Dynan and sophomore Jacob Roque gave them strong performances in leading the team to a 9-4 victory and advance them to the first round of the tournament against North Reading on Monday.
The duo combined to go seven strong innings for the Wildcats, three earned runs, allowing eight hits, while striking out nine.
Dynan picked up the win for the Wildcats, getting them off to a strong start with four innings of work, striking out five while allowing five hits, and three runs, two of which were earned. He then handed the ball off to Roque who was equally effective, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out four over the final three innings to pick up the save.
For Dynan, while there was obviously the pressure of starting a tournament game to deal with, he was able to put that aside and simply focus on getting his team off to a good start. Things weren’t perfect for the Wildcats number one starter, as he issued three walks and also hit a batter, but he gave the Wildcats exactly what they needed to start the game off right, not allowing the pressure to get to him.
“We had won our first two games, and then lost all the rest of our games, so we came into this game really with nothing to lose,” Dynan said. “We knew we had the talent to win this game, but we really hadn’t executed yet, so I knew I just had to put forth my best pitching game. Really, I felt like I had a mediocre game, but with the guys hitting the way they did today, it all fell into place.”
The Wildcats bats certainly did help along the way, particularly in the second inning, when a Nico Piazza home run and an RBI single by Tyler Fenton gave them a 2-0 lead. Needless to say, it was a much better feeling for Dynan to head back out to the mound with a lead. He proceeded to shut Bedford down over the next two innings, before struggling a bit in the fourth, and credited his teammates with making his job a lot easier.
“Not only did I have the run support, but we had the momentum,” Dynan said. “My head was clear, so all I had to focus on was throwing strikes, which I struggled with a little, but the guys behind me never gave up on me, and (assistant) coach (Chris) Grecco at first base is always telling me to keep my head up and encouraging me and I just went on from there.”
Like Dynan himself, Wilmington head coach Aldo Caira would have liked Dynan to have a little better control, but overall, he liked what he saw from his top starter.
“Joe threw the ball hard. He walked a couple too many guys for my liking, but he also had five strikeouts against a pretty decent team, so I was happy with that,” Caira said. “He kept us in the game and you can’t ask for much more than that in a game like this.”
Bedford would touch up Dynan for three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead, with the third run scoring as the result of an error, but the Wildcats struck back for four runs in the top of the fifth to give them a 6-3 lead, allowing Caira to bring in Roque to start the fifth inning, and the sophomore pretty much shut the door on the Bucs from there, as the Wildcats continued to pull away.
Caira was happy to be able to bring Roque in to start an inning, rather than in the middle of a jam.
“Jake did a nice job for us. He throws the ball hard. The past couple of relief appearances he has had, I have had to bring him in right from shortstop and it is tough for him to get ready,” Caira said. “But today, we had the opportunity to have him start an inning and he looked much more comfortable. It was the right time to make the move, and Jake did very well.”
Roque also appreciated the opportunity to start a clean inning, and he made the most opportunity, pitching much better than he had his last time on the mound.
“I would rather have the time to warm up, get my arm feeling good. My last time out wasn’t too good. I was spiking a lot of pitches,” Roque said. “Today I felt like I showed much better command.”
Coming in with the 6-3 lead certainly also helped Roque, and that was even more the case when the Wildcats extended the lead to 8-3 in the sixth and 9-4 in the seventh, allowing Roque to just concentrate on getting his job done.
“I was just thinking about throwing first pitch strikes and giving my teammates a chance to make a play,” Roque said.
Roque did just that, allowing one run over his first two innings of work, before slamming the door in the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning, that included two strikeouts, including punchouts on the last two batters of the game, getting Bedford’s final hitter looking at a called third strike.
“I just wanted to get it over with and go celebrate with the boys after a big win and move on to next week,” Roque said of his dominant seventh inning performance.
