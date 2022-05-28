BURLINGTON – Led by a pair of first-place finishes, the Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field team finished in seventh place out of eleven teams during last Thursday night's Middlesex League Championship Meet held throughout on-and-off rain and cool temperatures at Burlington High School.
Lexington literally ran away with the meet title compiling 159 points, followed by Winchester (83), Reading (81), Burlington (75), Wakefield (58), Arlington (51), Woburn (46), Wilmington (43), and then Belmont (39), Stoneham, Watertown and Melrose tied with 17 points.
The top eight in each event counted for the team scores, thus Wilmington had the two first places, as well as a second, a pair of thirds, a seventh and an eighth.
“We're still such a young team so this is around where we thought we would finish,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
The first places came from John Ware in the javelin as he threw 149-01, while competing in the rain. Fellow senior Jeandre Abel had a big day as he was first in the triple jump at 42-06, second in the 200-meters at 22.90 seconds and was part of the third place 4x100 relay team along with John Magliozzi, Willie Stuart and Joe Demoura as they came in at a combined time of 45.17 seconds.
“They came in third, but it wasn't their best time. The first leg, John Magliozzi said that he slipped out of the blocks. They had some tough competition today. They should be in the mix for the top three at the D4 Meet (this Saturday). Pembroke got second place at the state relay meet, so we're going to have to work on refining the hand-offs. We might make a couple of tweaks as far as where the hand-offs will occur and try to get Jeandre and Willie the longer legs. That might and (just in general) we need faster, smoother hand-offs.”
The other place finishes came from Stuart, who was third in the triple jump at 41-08 and then the other two relay teams, the 4x400 and 4x800. The 4x4 team finished seventh at 3:46.267 and that was Evan Shackelford, Ashvin Baker, Tyler Nguyen and Noah Carriere. The 4x8 team finished eighth at 9:18.09 and that was Roman Moretti, Alex Kennedy, Matt Steinmetz and Mike Oatis.
In addition, Carriere was 10th in the 400 at 54.99, Oatis was 10th in the mile at 4:52.47, Moretti was 13th in the 800 at 2:21.81 and Shackelford was 13th in the 400 at 55.67. Also, Demoura was 9th in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.06 seconds, Stuart was 10th in the 100 at 11.95 seconds, Magliozzi was 10th in the long jump at 19-03 and 17th in the 100 at 12.09 seconds and Ware was 18th in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:05.99.
Kinney pointed out that the 10th place finish by Oatis as well as the 18th place by freshman Dean Ciampa (4:58.40) both in the mile, are strong indications of the great potential for both runners down the line.
“Our new distance coach Brian Shepard is a really good coach to have. He's a real smart guy. These milers, Dean and Mike have really improved and have come along a lot this season,” said Kinney.
In the other running events, Mardin Miniasian was 22nd in the 200 at 25.62 and was followed by Hunter Sands, who was 25th at 26.13 seconds. In the 800, Nick Atwater was 19th at 2:21.81, in the 110-meter hurdles Ben Marvin was 18th at 20.01 and Aiden Burke was 29th in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:07.34. Finally, in the two-mile, Christian Niceforte and Vihbush Sivakumar finished 20th and 21st at 11:51.26 and 12:29.40.
In the field events, John Spencer was 10th in the discus throwing 105-10 and was also 16th in the shot put at 36-02.50. Tyler Sheehan was 13th in the discus throwing 100-10. Jack Melanson was 15th in the shot put throwing 37-02.50 and Cooper Loisel was 16th in the javelin throwing 112 feet. Finally, Luka Smilijic was 22nd in the long jump at 17-04.50.
Overall, Kinney said he was a pretty productive meet.
“The people who have led us the whole season, John (Ware), Willie (Stuart) and Jeandre (Abel) have just been awesome captains, awesome athletes and they are all finishing out nice careers,” said the coach.
Wilmington will now compete in the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, which will be held over two days, Thursday and Saturday at Notre Dame Academy of Hingham. A handful of events will be held on Thursday including the pentathlon which will include John Ware. He will be one of 12 athletes competing, and then he will get to do one event after that, which will be the javelin.
On Tuesday, the MIAA released its performance list for the meet. John Ware is seeded first in the javelin and 10th in the 400-meter hurdles, and Abel is seeded first in the 200 and second in the triple jump. Also, Stuart is ranked fifth in the triple jump and he is part of the 4x100 relay team along with Johnathan Magliozzi, Joe Demoura and Abel and they are seeded third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.